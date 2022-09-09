Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 24 (Sept. 12-18). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|2
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|3
|4
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|5
C. Bassitt SP NYM Chris Bassitt SP NYM
|
vs
|
vs
|6
K. Wright SP ATL Kyle Wright SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|7
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|8
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|9
|10
|11
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|12
|13
J. Springs SP TB Jeffrey Springs SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|14
|15
|16
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|17
K. Waldichuk SP OAK Ken Waldichuk SP OAK
|
@
|
@
|18
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|19
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|20
|21
C. Morris SP CLE Cody Morris SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|22
L. Cessa RP CIN Luis Cessa RP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|23
M. Minor SP CIN Mike Minor SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|24
|25
|26
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|27
J. Oviedo SP PIT Johan Oviedo SP PIT
|
@
|
@