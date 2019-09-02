Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Aaron Civale, Anthony DeSclafani as sleepers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according to Scott White.
Well, here's a surprise.
For weeks now, I've been telling you how there's no two-start sleepers and how anyone you might be able to add off the waiver wire is liable to destroy you and how it's a waste of time and we're all going to die someday.
But you know, Week 24 (Sept. 1-7) is shaping up to be pretty good on the two-start sleeper front. Shockingly good, you might even say. So good that I halfway wonder if I've lowered my standards to the point I don't even know what good is anymore.
I'll admit it's possible.
You have a shallower sleeper like Aaron Civale, who's owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He has a matchup against the White Sox, which I think makes him a must. And then you have the scarcely owned Mike Montgomery and Trevor Richards, who I would normally dismiss out of hand, but both have been pretty good since changing teams and both have two incredible matchups for this upcoming week. Even in 5x5 categories leagues, where the standard for a sleeper is higher, they might be worth a roll of a dice.
They're not alone as far as possible pickups go either. Check it out:
|1
|2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
vs
COLColorado
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|3
M. Clevinger SP CLE Mike Clevinger SP CLE
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
MINMinnesota
|4
N. Syndergaard SP NYM Noah Syndergaard SP NYM
|
@
WASWashington
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|5
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|6
M. Minor SP TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
BALBaltimore
|7
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
@
BOSBoston
|
vs
CLECleveland
|8
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
|
vs
TORToronto
|
vs
WASWashington
|9
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
SEASeattle
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|10
R. Yarbrough RP TB Ryan Yarbrough RP TB
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
TORToronto
|11
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
|
@
DETDetroit
|
vs
CLECleveland
|12
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
MINMinnesota
|13
|14
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
DETDetroit
|15
M. Montgomery SP KC Mike Montgomery SP KC
|
vs
DETDetroit
|
@
MIAMiami
|16
T. Richards SP TB Trevor Richards SP TB
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
TORToronto
|17
A. DeSclafani SP CIN Anthony DeSclafani SP CIN
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
ARIArizona
|18
|19
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
KCKansas City
|20
