Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Aaron Civale, Anthony DeSclafani as sleepers

The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according to Scott White.

Well, here's a surprise.

For weeks now, I've been telling you how there's no two-start sleepers and how anyone you might be able to add off the waiver wire is liable to destroy you and how it's a waste of time and we're all going to die someday.

But you know, Week 24 (Sept. 1-7) is shaping up to be pretty good on the two-start sleeper front. Shockingly good, you might even say. So good that I halfway wonder if I've lowered my standards to the point I don't even know what good is anymore.

I'll admit it's possible.

You have a shallower sleeper like Aaron Civale, who's owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. He has a matchup against the White Sox, which I think makes him a must. And then you have the scarcely owned Mike Montgomery and Trevor Richards, who I would normally dismiss out of hand, but both have been pretty good since changing teams and both have two incredible matchups for this upcoming week. Even in 5x5 categories leagues, where the standard for a sleeper is higher, they might be worth a roll of a dice.

They're not alone as far as possible pickups go either. Check it out:

Must-starts, all formats
1
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
@ MILMilwaukee vs SEASeattle
2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
vs COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
3 vs CHWChi. White Sox @ MINMinnesota
4 @ WASWashington vs PHIPhiladelphia
5
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ ATLAtlanta
6
M. Minor SP TEX Mike Minor SP TEX
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BALBaltimore
7
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@ BOSBoston vs CLECleveland
8
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
vs TORToronto vs WASWashington
9 vs SEASeattle @ MILMilwaukee
10 vs BALBaltimore vs TORToronto
Sleepers and questionables
11
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
@ DETDetroit vs CLECleveland
12
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ MINMinnesota
13
M. Tanaka SP NYY Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY
vs TEXTexas @ BOSBoston
14
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
vs LAAL.A. Angels vs DETDetroit
15 vs DETDetroit @ MIAMiami
16 vs BALBaltimore vs TORToronto
17 vs PHIPhiladelphia vs ARIArizona
Better left for points leagues
18
A. Houser RP MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
vs HOUHouston vs CHCChi. Cubs
19 @ PITPittsburgh vs KCKansas City
20
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs MIAMiami vs STLSt. Louis
No thanks
21
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ CLECleveland vs LAAL.A. Angels
22 @ ATLAtlanta @ TBTampa Bay
23 @ CINCincinnati @ NYMN.Y. Mets
24 vs SFSan Francisco @ PITPittsburgh
25
M. Leake SP ARI Mike Leake SP ARI
vs SDSan Diego @ CINCincinnati
26
R. Porcello SP BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
vs MINMinnesota vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
27
J. Barria SP LAA Jaime Barria SP LAA
@ OAKOakland @ CHWChi. White Sox
28
J. Ross RP WAS Joe Ross RP WAS
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ ATLAtlanta
29 @ TBTampa Bay vs TEXTexas
30 @ CHCChi. Cubs @ HOUHouston
31
A. Jurado SP TEX Ariel Jurado SP TEX
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BALBaltimore
32 @ STLSt. Louis @ LADL.A. Dodgers
33
T. Thornton SP TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ ATLAtlanta @ TBTampa Bay
34
D. Norris SP DET Daniel Norris SP DET
@ KCKansas City @ OAKOakland
35
R. Detwiler SP CHW Ross Detwiler SP CHW
@ CLECleveland vs LAAL.A. Angels
36
T. Beede SP SF Tyler Beede SP SF
@ STLSt. Louis @ LADL.A. Dodgers
37 vs MINMinnesota @ OAKOakland
38
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
@ LADL.A. Dodgers @ SDSan Diego
39
D. Smyly SP PHI Drew Smyly SP PHI
@ CINCincinnati @ NYMN.Y. Mets
