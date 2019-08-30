Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Aaron Civale, Anthony DeSclafani as sleepers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according to Scott White.
Well, here's a surprise.
For weeks now, I've been telling you how there's no two-start sleepers and how anyone you might be able to add off the waiver wire is liable to destroy you and how it's a waste of time and we're all going to die someday.
But you know, Week 24 is shaping up to be pretty good on the two-start sleeper front. Shockingly good, you might even say. So good that I halfway wonder if I've lowered my standards to the point I don't even know what good is anymore.
I'll admit it's possible.
You have shallower sleepers like Aaron Civale and Tanner Roark, who are owned in between 70 and 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each has at least one favorable matchup, which I think makes both musts. And then you have the scarcely owned Mike Montgomery and Trevor Richards, who I would normally dismiss out of hand, but both have been pretty good since changing teams and both have two incredible matchups for this upcoming week. Even in 5x5 categories leagues, where the standard for a sleeper is higher, they might be worth a roll of a dice.
They're not alone as far as possible pickups go either. Check it out:
|1
|2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
vs
COLColorado
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|3
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|4
M. Clevinger SP CLE Mike Clevinger SP CLE
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
MINMinnesota
|5
N. Syndergaard SP NYM Noah Syndergaard SP NYM
|
@
WASWashington
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|6
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
@
ATLAtlanta
|7
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
@
BOSBoston
|
vs
CLECleveland
|8
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
BALBaltimore
|9
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
|
vs
TORToronto
|
vs
WASWashington
|10
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
SEASeattle
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|11
R. Yarbrough RP TB Ryan Yarbrough RP TB
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
TORToronto
|12
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
|
@
DETDetroit
|
vs
CLECleveland
|13
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|14
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
@
MINMinnesota
|15
|16
T. Roark SP OAK Tanner Roark SP OAK
|
vs
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
DETDetroit
|17
M. Montgomery SP KC Mike Montgomery SP KC
|
vs
DETDetroit
|
@
MIAMiami
|18
T. Richards SP TB Trevor Richards SP TB
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
TORToronto
|19
A. DeSclafani SP CIN Anthony DeSclafani SP CIN
|
vs
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
ARIArizona
|20
J. Samardzija SP SF Jeff Samardzija SP SF
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|21
|22
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
@
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
KCKansas City
|23
