Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Aaron Civale, Anthony DeSclafani as sleepers

Well, here's a surprise.

For weeks now, I've been telling you how there's no two-start sleepers and how anyone you might be able to add off the waiver wire is liable to destroy you and how it's a waste of time and we're all going to die someday.

But you know, Week 24 is shaping up to be pretty good on the two-start sleeper front. Shockingly good, you might even say. So good that I halfway wonder if I've lowered my standards to the point I don't even know what good is anymore.

I'll admit it's possible.

You have shallower sleepers like Aaron Civale and Tanner Roark, who are owned in between 70 and 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each has at least one favorable matchup, which I think makes both musts. And then you have the scarcely owned Mike Montgomery and Trevor Richards, who I would normally dismiss out of hand, but both have been pretty good since changing teams and both have two incredible matchups for this upcoming week. Even in 5x5 categories leagues, where the standard for a sleeper is higher, they might be worth a roll of a dice.

They're not alone as far as possible pickups go either. Check it out: