Fantasy Baseball Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings identify Aaron Civale, Anthony DeSclafani as sleepers

The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according to Scott White.

Well, here's a surprise.

For weeks now, I've been telling you how there's no two-start sleepers and how anyone you might be able to add off the waiver wire is liable to destroy you and how it's a waste of time and we're all going to die someday.

But you know, Week 24 is shaping up to be pretty good on the two-start sleeper front. Shockingly good, you might even say. So good that I halfway wonder if I've lowered my standards to the point I don't even know what good is anymore.

I'll admit it's possible.

You have shallower sleepers like Aaron Civale and Tanner Roark, who are owned in between 70 and 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Each has at least one favorable matchup, which I think makes both musts. And then you have the scarcely owned Mike Montgomery and Trevor Richards, who I would normally dismiss out of hand, but both have been pretty good since changing teams and both have two incredible matchups for this upcoming week. Even in 5x5 categories leagues, where the standard for a sleeper is higher, they might be worth a roll of a dice.

They're not alone as far as possible pickups go either. Check it out:

Must-starts, all formats
1
G. Cole SP HOU Gerrit Cole SP HOU
@ MILMilwaukee vs SEASeattle
2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
vs COLColorado vs SFSan Francisco
3
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs SFSan Francisco @ PITPittsburgh
4 vs CHWChi. White Sox @ MINMinnesota
5 @ WASWashington vs PHIPhiladelphia
6
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ ATLAtlanta
7
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
@ BOSBoston vs CLECleveland
8
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BALBaltimore
9
M. Soroka SP ATL Mike Soroka SP ATL
vs TORToronto vs WASWashington
10 vs SEASeattle @ MILMilwaukee
11 vs BALBaltimore vs TORToronto
Sleepers and questionables
12
J. Odorizzi SP MIN Jake Odorizzi SP MIN
@ DETDetroit vs CLECleveland
13
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs SFSan Francisco @ PITPittsburgh
14
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
vs CHWChi. White Sox @ MINMinnesota
15
M. Tanaka SP NYY Masahiro Tanaka SP NYY
vs TEXTexas @ BOSBoston
16
T. Roark SP OAK Tanner Roark SP OAK
vs LAAL.A. Angels vs DETDetroit
17 vs DETDetroit @ MIAMiami
18 vs BALBaltimore vs TORToronto
19 vs PHIPhiladelphia vs ARIArizona
20 @ STLSt. Louis @ LADL.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
21
A. Houser RP MIL Adrian Houser RP MIL
vs HOUHouston vs CHCChi. Cubs
22 @ PITPittsburgh vs KCKansas City
23
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs MIAMiami vs STLSt. Louis
No thanks
24
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@ CLECleveland vs LAAL.A. Angels
25 @ OAKOakland @ CHWChi. White Sox
26
A. Wood SP CIN Alex Wood SP CIN
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs ARIArizona
27 @ ATLAtlanta @ TBTampa Bay
28 @ CINCincinnati @ NYMN.Y. Mets
29
M. Leake SP ARI Mike Leake SP ARI
vs SDSan Diego @ CINCincinnati
30
R. Porcello SP BOS Rick Porcello SP BOS
vs MINMinnesota vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
31 @ TBTampa Bay vs TEXTexas
32 @ CHCChi. Cubs @ HOUHouston
33
A. Jurado SP TEX Ariel Jurado SP TEX
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ BALBaltimore
34 @ STLSt. Louis @ LADL.A. Dodgers
35
T. Thornton SP TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ ATLAtlanta @ TBTampa Bay
36
D. Norris SP DET Daniel Norris SP DET
@ KCKansas City @ OAKOakland
37
R. Detwiler SP CHW Ross Detwiler SP CHW
@ CLECleveland vs LAAL.A. Angels
38 vs MINMinnesota @ OAKOakland
39
J. Ross RP WAS Joe Ross RP WAS
vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ ATLAtlanta
40
P. Lambert SP COL Peter Lambert SP COL
@ LADL.A. Dodgers @ SDSan Diego
41
D. Smyly SP PHI Drew Smyly SP PHI
@ CINCincinnati @ NYMN.Y. Mets
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast

fantasy-baseball-today.jpg
08/30: Week 24 Help (Fantasy Baseball Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories