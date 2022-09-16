Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24
The matchups could be better, no doubt, but the bottom line is that Gonzalez is severely under-rostered at 47 percent, especially now that his power stroke is beginning to come through with four homers in his past seven games. With all the scrubs I'm having to call sleepers this week, I can't afford to balk at Gonzalez's matchups.
BAL Baltimore • #2 • Age: 21
Having picked up third base eligibility in addition to shortstop, Henderson is primed to be a big Fantasy help down the stretch. The Astros series to close out Week 25 could be tough, but he's proven too talented to pass up if you're scrounging the waiver wire for sleeper plays.
Joc Pederson LF
SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30
Pederson is the ultimate matchups play this week. Not only do the Giants have the most hitter-friendly schedule, which includes four games at Coors Field, but they're also facing just one left-hander, which will keep Pederson's bat in the lineup. He's also batting .337 (28 for 83) since the start of August.
Elvis Andrus SS
CHW Chi. White Sox • #1 • Age: 34
With another home run Thursday, Andrus is up to five in his past 12 games, batting .353 (18 for 51) during that stretch. There's no explanation as to why he's suddenly so productive, but it kind of makes sense just to ride the hot hand this time of the year. He gets the Tigers pitching staff to end Week 25.
PIT Pittsburgh • #13 • Age: 25
Hayes has always hit lefties well, batting .288 with an .811 OPS against them this season. He has three on the schedule this week as well as four games against the Cubs pitching staff. He's also off to a nice start in September with four multi-hit games and three stolen bases.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 27
Kiner-Falefa has done his best to hold off Oswald Peraza here in September, batting .350 (14 for 40) with two of his three home runs on the year and five of his 20 stolen bases. The Yankees have only six games this week but not a single tough pitcher on the schedule, unless you count Roansy Contreras.
Wil Myers RF
SD San Diego • #5 • Age: 31
Myers has suddenly become a fixture in the Padres lineup again, holding down first base while Josh Bell mans DH, and he's showing a little life at the plate, too. Good chance it continues this week with three games at Colorado, though I'll admit you'd have to be pretty desperate to turn to him.
Jon Berti 3B
MIA Miami • #5 • Age: 32
Berti's stolen base pace has slowed a bit, but he's still a threat to run every time he gets on base and is still holding down the leadoff spot for the Marlins. Their matchups this week are pretty spectacular, featuring pitchers like Adrian Sampson, Erick Fedde, Anibal Sanchez and Cory Abbott.
SEA Seattle • #41 • Age: 36
You can tell we've about tapped out the waiver wire, can't you? It's hard to believe I'm recommending Santana, but he has hit a few home runs lately and will enjoy the second-best hitter matchups next week with a seven-game slate against the Athletics and Royals (plus one against the Angels). Three of those games are in Oakland, too, which has turned into a launching pad lately, being one of the venues most helped by the humidor.
David Villar 3B
SF San Francisco • #70 • Age: 25
Some tough matchups have cooled off Villar in recent days and possibly put his starting job in jeopardy, but if he keeps getting at-bats, he's in a good spot to bounce back this week with an especially favorable hitter slate that includes four games at Colorado. Let's not forget he has 32 homers between the majors and minors this year.
Best hitter matchups for Week 25
1. Giants @COL4, @ARI3
2. Mariners @LAA1, @OAK3, @KC3
3. Dodgers ARI5, STL3
4. Yankees PIT2, BOS4
5. Cubs @MIA3, @PIT4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 25
1. Athletics SEA3, NYM3
2. Nationals @ATL3, @MIA3
3. Phillies TOR2, ATL4
4. Cardinals @SD3, @LAD3
5. Rays HOU3, TOR4