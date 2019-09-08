Fantasy Baseball Week 25 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters feature Mike Yastrzemski, Kolten Wong

The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott White takes the new surplus of options into consideration when selecting his sleeper hitters for Week 25.

September baseball means more uncertainty than ever.

Rosters have expanded, which means teams have options that they intend to make use of. Kyle Tucker got a start even with George Springer back in the lineup Sunday, but how committed are the Astros to him really? How will Clint Frazier's arrival and Edwin Encarnacion's return interfere with Mike Tauchman's and Mike Ford's playing time? And just what has happened with J.D. Davis' role?

With these considerations in mind, I've tried to emphasize security when selecting my sleeper hitters for this week, and it turns out enough teams have favorable enough matchups to give me options as well. As always, each of my selections is rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

headshot-image
Ryan McMahon 2B
COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 24
Week Rankings
H2H (2B)
21st
Roto (2B)
21st
OWNED
76%
The MLB schedulers did us all a favor by making it so the Rockies spent a full week either at home or on the road down the stretch. It's made the handling of Ryan McMahon — owner of a .911 OPS at home vs. .682 on the road — a breeze, and you can guess where he's playing this week.
headshot-image
Franmil Reyes DH
CLE Cleveland • #32 • Age: 24
Week Rankings
H2H (DH)
NR
Roto (DH)
NR
OWNED
77%
After a miserable start to his Cleveland career, Franmil Reyes has caught fire, homering five in his past 14 games while also rediscovering the plate discipline that made him so promising as a rookie last year. He'll get to beat up on Angels lefties Patrick Sandoval, Jose Suarez and Dillon Peters to open this week.
headshot-image
Mike Yastrzemski LF
SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 29
Week Rankings
H2H (OF)
74th
Roto (OF)
74th
OWNED
49%
Though still boasting an OPS around .950 for the second half, Mike Yastrzemski has slipped into more of a platoon role of late, but with six righties on the schedule, it shouldn't be an issue this week. Those righties include mashables like Trevor Williams, Mitch Keller, Sandy Alcantara, Robert Dugger and Elieser Hernandez.
headshot-image
Eric Thames 1B
MIL Milwaukee • #7 • Age: 32
Week Rankings
H2H (1B)
NR
Roto (1B)
NR
OWNED
18%
Eric Thames has been stuck in a platoon role all year, but his playing time against righties is all but certain with the way he's swinging the bat right now, batting .308 (20 for 65) with five homers in his past 23 games. The Brewers are facing six righties in their seven games this week, including some of the same Marlins scrubs that Yastrzemski and the Giants are facing.
headshot-image
Brett Gardner CF
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #11 • Age: 36
Week Rankings
H2H (OF)
90th
Roto (OF)
90th
OWNED
57%
The Yankees have the most favorable matchups of any team this week, facing the Tigers and Royals for six of their seven games, and while it would seem like a reasonable time to take another flier on Mike Tauchman, Brett Gardner is the safer bet to stick in the lineup throughout.
headshot-image
Kevin Pillar CF
SF San Francisco • #1 • Age: 30
Week Rankings
H2H (OF)
NR
Roto (OF)
NR
OWNED
63%
Unlike for Yastrzemski, all the lefties on tap for the Giants don't exactly work in Kevin Pillar's favor, but the caliber of pitching he's facing with seven games against the Pirates and Marlins rotations is of course low. And he's just unbelievably hot right now, batting .345 (39 for 113) with eight homers in his past 29 games.
headshot-image
Kolten Wong 2B
STL St. Louis • #16 • Age: 28
Week Rankings
H2H (2B)
NR
Roto (2B)
NR
OWNED
56%
Kolten Wong is pretty hot himself, batting about .372 in 45 games dating back to July 18, but with just three home runs during that stretch, it's largely BABIP-driven. Still, a three-game series at Coors Field followed by a three-game series against the Brewers' junky rotation is a good way to keep it going. He might even chip in a steal or two.
headshot-image
Starlin Castro 2B
MIA Miami • #13 • Age: 29
Week Rankings
H2H (2B)
NR
Roto (2B)
NR
OWNED
35%
A non-factor in Fantasy for much of this year, Starlin Castro has gotten hot at the right time with seven games against Brewers and Giants pitchers on the slate this week. Not only has he homered six times in his past 15 games but he also boasts a batting average over .300 and an OPS near .900 since the All-Star break.
headshot-image
Mike Tauchman LF
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #39 • Age: 28
Week Rankings
H2H (OF)
59th
Roto (OF)
59th
OWNED
37%
Look, I found a way to get Tauchman in there, too. Though his role isn't as secure as Gardner's, manager Aaron Boone has continued to play the 28-year-old rookie virtually every day in spite of his recent struggles and the rash of lefties the Yankees recently faced. Going against pitchers like Edwin Jackson, Spencer Turnbull, Jacob Waguespack and T.J. Zeuch this week could certainly get him back on track.
headshot-image
Kyle Tucker RF
HOU Houston • #3 • Age: 22
H2H (OF)
NR
Roto (OF)
NR
OWNED
53%
The long-awaited prospect who put together a 30/30 season at Triple-A this year has started three of the past four games, remaining in the lineup even with George Springer returning from a concussion Sunday. A seven-game week against middleweights like Mike Fiers, Tanner Roark, Homer Bailey and Jake Junis seems like a gentle way to break Kyle Tucker in.

Best hitter matchups for Week 25

1. Yankees @BOS1, @DET3, @TOR3
2. Giants PIT4, MIA3
3. Brewers @MIA4, @STL3
4. Marlins MIL4, @SF3
5. Rockies STL3, SD3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 25

1. Twins WAS3, @CLE3
2. Royals @CHW3, HOU3
3. Angels CLE3, TB3
4. Nationals @MIN3, ATL3
5. Athletics @HOU4, @TEX3

