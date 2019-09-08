Fantasy Baseball Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings address Trevor Bauer, Jose Berrios concerns and highlight some sleepers

Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios? Scott White weighs the alternatives in his two-start rankings for Week 25.

Two of the more bankable starting pitchers in Fantasy Baseball this year, Trevor Bauer and Jose Berrios, have been in free fall at a point in the year when you can least afford a misstep. And it just so happens each is in line for two starts this week.

So what do you do? Well, if you've been following this column all year, you know that streaming starting pitchers off the waiver wire is a dubious approach in the most power-laden environment the game has ever known. As bad as Bauer and Berrios have been in recent starts, anyone you might pick up instead is liable to be just as bad no matter who they're facing. If not, he wouldn't be available to you. Such is the nature of today's MLB.

So while I don't include Bauer and Berrios among the must-start two-start options, I don't think it's realistic to suggest a viable alternative is just waiting there to be added. Maybe you already have one on your roster if you're one of those lucky few who actually has depth at the position, but if you're consulting this list for two-start players, you probably aren't. And if I were you, I'd stick with the guys who brought me there and trust in their capacity to turn things around. The downside is just as apparent but the upside significantly more.

But if you actually do need a two-start sleeper for other, more defensible reasons, someone like Johnny Cueto may actually be your best bet. Yeah, he's fresh off Tommy John surgery, but he threw six shutout innings in the hitter-friendly PCL in his last rehab start and of course has a lengthy track record of success. Mostly, though, it's his two terrific matchups against the Pirates and Marlins that make him worthy of the gamble, but there's no doubting it is a gamble. If not, he wouldn't be available to you.

Such is the nature of today's MLB.

Week 25 Preview
Two-Start Pitchers
Two-start pitcher rankings
must
Must-starts, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
vs ARIArizona vs LADL.A. Dodgers
2
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
@ LAAL.A. Angels vs MINMinnesota
3
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@ BALBaltimore @ NYMN.Y. Mets
4
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
vs OAKOakland @ KCKansas City
5
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs ATLAtlanta vs BOSBoston
6 @ SDSan Diego vs PITPittsburgh
7 vs PITPittsburgh vs MIAMiami
8
J. Paxton SP NYY James Paxton SP NYY
@ BOSBoston @ TORToronto
9
L. Lynn SP TEX Lance Lynn SP TEX
vs TBTampa Bay vs OAKOakland
10
J. Quintana SP CHC Jose Quintana SP CHC
@ SDSan Diego vs PITPittsburgh
11
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@ NYMN.Y. Mets vs CINCincinnati
12
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ WASWashington
13 @ TEXTexas @ LAAL.A. Angels
Sleepers and questionables
14
T. Bauer SP CIN Trevor Bauer SP CIN
@ SEASeattle @ ARIArizona
15
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
vs WASWashington @ CLECleveland
16 vs NYYN.Y. Yankees @ PHIPhiladelphia
17
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
vs OAKOakland @ KCKansas City
18
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
vs ARIArizona vs LADL.A. Dodgers
19 @ PHIPhiladelphia @ WASWashington
20
J. Cueto SP SF Johnny Cueto SP SF
vs PITPittsburgh vs MIAMiami
Better left for points leagues
21
M. Fiers SP OAK Mike Fiers SP OAK
@ HOUHouston @ TEXTexas
22
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@ NYMN.Y. Mets vs CINCincinnati
23 @ SFSan Francisco @ CHCChi. Cubs
24
J. Junis SP KC Jake Junis SP KC
@ CHWChi. White Sox vs HOUHouston
No thanks
25
J. Lyles SP MIL Jordan Lyles SP MIL
@ MIAMiami @ STLSt. Louis
26
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
@ MINMinnesota vs ATLAtlanta
27
I. Nova SP CHW Ivan Nova SP CHW
vs KCKansas City @ SEASeattle
28
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
@ SFSan Francisco @ CHCChi. Cubs
29 vs MILMilwaukee @ SFSan Francisco
30
C. Anderson SP MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
@ MIAMiami @ STLSt. Louis
31 vs CINCincinnati vs CHWChi. White Sox
32 vs CLECleveland vs TBTampa Bay
33
R. Dugger SP MIA Robert Dugger SP MIA
vs MILMilwaukee @ SFSan Francisco
34
T. Blach SP BAL Ty Blach SP BAL
vs LADL.A. Dodgers @ DETDetroit
35
M. Wacha SP STL Michael Wacha SP STL
@ COLColorado vs MILMilwaukee
36 vs CHCChi. Cubs @ COLColorado
37
E. Jackson SP DET Edwin Jackson SP DET
vs NYYN.Y. Yankees vs BALBaltimore
38
T. Zeuch RP TOR T.J. Zeuch RP TOR
vs BOSBoston vs NYYN.Y. Yankees
39 vs STLSt. Louis vs SDSan Diego
