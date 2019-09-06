Fantasy Baseball Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings address Trevor Bauer, Jose Berrios concerns and spotlight some sleepers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios? Scott White weighs the alternatives in his two-start rankings for Week 25.
Two of the more bankable starting pitchers in Fantasy Baseball this year, Trevor Bauer and Jose Berrios, have been in free fall at a point in the year when you can least afford a misstep. And it just so happens each is in line for two starts this week.
So what do you do? Well, if you've been following this column all year, you know that streaming starting pitchers off the waiver wire is a dubious approach in the most power-laden environment the game has ever known. As bad as Bauer and Berrios have been in recent starts, anyone you might pick up instead is liable to be just as bad no matter who they're facing. If not, he wouldn't be available to you. Such is the nature of today's MLB.
So while I don't include Bauer and Berrios among the must-start two-start options, I don't think it's realistic to suggest a viable alternative is just waiting there to be added. Maybe you already have one on your roster if you're one of those lucky few who actually has depth at the position, but if you're consulting this list for two-start players, you probably aren't. And if I were you, I'd stick with the guys who brought me there and trust in their capacity to turn things around. The downside is just as apparent but the upside significantly more.
But if you actually do need a two-start sleeper for other, more defensible reasons, might I suggest Giants rookie Logan Webb? Yeah, his fourth big-league start Thursday was precisely the sort of disaster that puts Bauer's and Berrios' struggles into perspective, but even so, he has offers elite ground-ball skills combined with adequate bat-missing ability and has two terrific matchups against the Pirates and Marlins.
Two-Start Pitchers
Two-start pitcher rankings
|1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
|
vs
ARIArizona
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|2
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|
vs
MINMinnesota
|3
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
KCKansas City
|4
|5
M. Bumgarner SP SF Madison Bumgarner SP SF
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
MIAMiami
|6
|7
|8
J. Quintana SP CHC Jose Quintana SP CHC
|
@
SDSan Diego
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|9
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|10
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
WASWashington
|11
R. Yarbrough RP TB Ryan Yarbrough RP TB
|
@
TEXTexas
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|12
|13
J. Berrios SP MIN Jose Berrios SP MIN
|
vs
WASWashington
|
@
CLECleveland
|14
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|15
W. Miley SP HOU Wade Miley SP HOU
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
@
KCKansas City
|16
Z. Wheeler SP NYM Zack Wheeler SP NYM
|
vs
ARIArizona
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|17
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
|
@
SDSan Diego
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|18
M. Foltynewicz SP ATL Mike Foltynewicz SP ATL
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
WASWashington
|19
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|
vs
MIAMiami
|20
|21
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|22
T. Williams SP PIT Trevor Williams SP PIT
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|23
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
DETDetroit
|24
J. Junis SP KC Jake Junis SP KC
|
@
CHWChi. White Sox
|
vs
HOUHouston
|25
|26
A. Sanchez SP WAS Anibal Sanchez SP WAS
|
@
MINMinnesota
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|27
|28
E. Hernandez SP MIA Elieser Hernandez SP MIA
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|29
C. Anderson SP MIL Chase Anderson SP MIL
|
@
MIAMiami
|
@
STLSt. Louis
|30
F. Hernandez SP SEA Felix Hernandez SP SEA
|
vs
CINCincinnati
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|31
|32
P. Sandoval SP LAA Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
|
vs
CLECleveland
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|33
R. Dugger SP MIA Robert Dugger SP MIA
|
vs
MILMilwaukee
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|34
|35
C. Quantrill SP SD Cal Quantrill SP SD
|
vs
CHCChi. Cubs
|
@
COLColorado
|36
E. Jackson SP DET Edwin Jackson SP DET
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|37
D. Agrazal SP PIT Dario Agrazal SP PIT
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|38
C. Gonzalez SP COL Chi Chi Gonzalez SP COL
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|39
W. Font SP TOR Wilmer Font SP TOR
|
vs
BOSBoston
|
vs
NYYN.Y. Yankees
