Austin Hays LF CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @STL3, CHC4 Rostered 43% The Reds have the most favorable hitter matchups this week, thanks in large part to their opening set against the Cardinals pitching staff, and Austin Hays seems primed to take advantage, batting .297 (30 for 101) with five homers in his past 28 games. He's been under-rostered all season.

Giancarlo Stanton DH NYY N.Y. Yankees • #27 • Age: 35 Matchups @MIN3, @BAL4 Rostered 75% Giancarlo Stanton is enjoying a resurgent season at age 35, boasting his highest OPS since his MVP 2017 campaign, and playing time is no longer a concern for him now that Aaron Judge is back to patrolling the outfield. Stanton has hit the skids a bit here in September, but the Yankees matchups this week are the sort that should get him going again, featuring such mashables as Simeon Woods Richardson, Taj Bradley, Dean Kremer and Tomoyuki Sugano.

Drake Baldwin C ATL Atlanta • #30 • Age: 24 Matchups @WAS4, @DET3 Rostered 60% Drake Baldwin figures to be as full-time as any catcher now and deserves all the love befitting of a Rookie of the Year favorite with Sean Murphy having been lost to a hip injury. It's easy to get behind him as a must-start Fantasy option when the Braves have the second-best hitter matchups, going against the Nationals pitching staff four times.

Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 27 Matchups MIA3, LAA3 Rostered 63% Would you believe that Brenton Doyle is batting .312 with an .840 OPS in the second half? It's just that his first half was so bad that his full-season numbers haven't come close to normalizing yet. He's also batting .321 with an .886 OPS at home this year, which is where the Rockies are playing all six of their games this week.

Kyle Manzardo DH CLE Cleveland • #9 • Age: 25 Matchups @DET3, @MIN4 Rostered 52% The Guardians' matchups this week aren't anything special, but they're one of the teams playing seven games, including six against right-handers. That last note is especially good for Kyle Manzardo, who should get ample playing time and has been especially productive with the playing time he's gotten lately, batting .275 (14 for 51) with five home runs in his past 15 games.

Jake Burger 1B TEX Texas • #21 • Age: 29 Matchups @HOU3, MIA3 Rostered 36% Jake Burger has started nine of 10 games for the Rangers since returning from a sprained wrist, homering four times during that stretch. His power is something to behold when he's firing on all cylinders, and he has the matchups to get the most out of it this week, including pitchers like Jason Alexander, Janson Junk, and Adam Mazur.

Wenceel Perez RF DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 25 Matchups CLE3, ATL3 Rostered 18% Wenceel Perez's modest power and speed contributions generally aren't enough to move the needle in Fantasy, but the Tigers' favorable schedule this week includes three mashable left-handers: Joey Cantillo, Logan Allen, and Joey Wentz. Perez is batting .321 with a .953 OPS against lefties.

Ezequiel Tovar SS COL Colorado • #14 • Age: 24 Matchups MIA3, LAA3 Rostered 51% Ezequiel Tovar might be the single biggest beneficiary of a full week of home games for the Rockies, seeing as he's batting .359 at Coors Field compared to .166 on the road. The power has been lacking, which is why he's not higher on this list, but if you need shortstop help this week, he's a fine choice.

Otto Lopez SS MIA Miami • #6 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL3, @TEX3 Rostered 62% The Marlins are one of the teams visiting Coors Field this week, and Otto Lopez seems like a prime choice to take advantage given the kind of run he's been on lately, batting .339 (21 for 62) with three homers in his past 16 games.