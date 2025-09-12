Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups at CHW, vs. NYY Rostered 74% Somehow, Kyle Bradish remains eligible for this list even though he's been every bit as good in three starts back from Tommy John surgery as he was before it. Only one of his matchups is a favorable one, but a two-start Bradish is a must-start regardless.

Luis Morales SP ATH Athletics • #58 • Age: 22 Matchup at PIT Rostered 72% Curiously enough, the top two this week are the same as last week. Luis Morales is in line for only one start this time, but since it's the most favorable matchup of all, you can probably look past his one misstep against the Red Sox.

Parker Messick SP CLE Cleveland • #77 • Age: 24 Matchup at MIN Rostered 55% Three of Parker Messick's four starts since joining the rotation have been excellent, all six innings or more, and if the same holds true against the White Sox over the weekend, he'll be an advisable choice for Week 26. The Twins lineup doesn't have much going for it and loses some of its bite against left-handers because of Matt Wallner and Trevor Larnach.

Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups at BOS, at PIT Rostered 65% After being so reliable during the middle stretch of the season, Jeffrey Springs has been hit or miss lately. He gets two bites at the apple this week, though, including the most favorable matchup of all, which should be enough to roll the dice on him in points leagues at least.

Zack Littell SP CIN Cincinnati • #52 • Age: 29 Matchups at STL, vs. CHC Rostered 75% These two matchups don't come off as favorable, but the Cardinals rank in the bottom half of the league in runs scored, while the Cubs have been sinking like a rock since the start of August. Zack Littell doesn't offer enough strikeout upside to justify the ERA risk in categories leagues, but he's a quality start machine for Head-to-Head points.

Connelly Early SP BOS Boston • #71 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. ATH, at TB Rostered 24% The Red Sox haven't confirmed when Connelly Early will make his next start, but he seems like the only logical choice Tuesday, lining him up for two starts coming off an 11-strikeout debut. These matchups are rough for such an untested pitcher, but that 11-strikeout game also came against the Athletics. Fortune favors the bold, right?

Tyler Wells SP BAL Baltimore • #68 • Age: 31 Matchup at CHW Rostered 10% Tyler Wells does two things: throws strikes and puts the ball in the air a ton. As long as those fly balls aren't going over the fence, the outcome should be quite favorable. It was true against the worst offense in baseball last time out and should be just as true against the fifth-worst offense.

Ian Seymour RP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. TOR, vs. BOS Rostered 44% As was the case during his minor league career, Ian Seymour has had no trouble missing bats since joining the Rays rotation four turns ago, but he has yet to face a lineup as good as the Blue Jays or Red Sox. Playing him against both in the same week is a risk, particularly since his starts have so far been on the shorter side, but if he simply continues to do what he's done so far, it'll be worth it.

Jameson Taillon SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 33 Matchups at PIT, at CIN Rostered 66% Jameson Taillon just returned from a brief absence for a groin injury after missing a lengthier stretch with a calf injury, but he's basically seemed like himself throughout. There are limits to his upside, of course, but when he's keeping damage to a minimum, he generally goes six or seven innings, which seems likely to happen in at least his first start at Pittsburgh.