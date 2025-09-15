cam-schlittler.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 26 (Sept. 15-21), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Andrew Abbott, Cameron Schlittler, Cade Horton, Ryan Pepiot and Carson Seymour.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
2
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
3
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
4
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
STL
St. Louis
5
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
6
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Advisable in most cases
7
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
8
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
9
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BOS
Boston
10
S. Ohtani DH LAD Shohei Ohtani DH LAD
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
11
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
MIA
Miami
Better left for points leagues
12
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
13
C. Early SP BOS Connelly Early SP BOS
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
14
Z. Littell SP CIN Zack Littell SP CIN
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
15
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
16
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
17
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
DET
Detroit
18
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
19
J. Cantillo RP CLE Joey Cantillo RP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
20
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
21
J. Alexander SP HOU Jason Alexander SP HOU
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
No thanks
22
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
TEX
Texas
23
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
24
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
25
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
SD
San Diego
26
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
27
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
28
C. Dana SP LAA Caden Dana SP LAA
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
COL
Colorado
29
K. Teng SP SF Kai-Wei Teng SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
30
C. Seymour RP SF Carson Seymour RP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers