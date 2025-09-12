cam-schlittler.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 26 (Sept. 15-21), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Kevin Gausman, Andrew Abbott, Cameron Schlittler, Ian Seymour, Jameson Taillon, and Carson Seymour.

Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
2
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
HOU
Houston
3
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
4
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
KC
Kansas City
6
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
7
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
Advisable in most cases
8
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
9
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
10
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BOS
Boston
11
S. Ohtani DH LAD Shohei Ohtani DH LAD
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
12
J. Leiter SP TEX Jack Leiter SP TEX
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
MIA
Miami
Better left for points leagues
13
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
14
C. Early SP BOS Connelly Early SP BOS
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
15
Z. Littell SP CIN Zack Littell SP CIN
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
16
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
17
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
18
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
DET
Detroit
19
I. Seymour RP TB Ian Seymour RP TB
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
BOS
Boston
20
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
21
J. Cantillo RP CLE Joey Cantillo RP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
22
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
KC
Kansas City
23
J. Quintana SP MIL Jose Quintana SP MIL
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
STL
St. Louis
24
J. Alexander SP HOU Jason Alexander SP HOU
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
No thanks
25
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
TEX
Texas
26
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
COL
Colorado
27
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
28
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
29
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
SD
San Diego
30
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
31
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
32
K. Teng SP SF Kai-Wei Teng SP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
C. Seymour RP SF Carson Seymour RP SF
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers