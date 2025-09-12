Fantasy Baseball Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Cam Schlittler, Jack Leiter
Find out which pitchers are in line for an extra start this week
Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.
One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period, since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 26 (Sept. 15-21), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Kevin Gausman, Andrew Abbott, Cameron Schlittler, Ian Seymour, Jameson Taillon, and Carson Seymour.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
|
@
|
@
|5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|6
|7
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|8
C. Schlittler SP NYY Cameron Schlittler SP NYY
|
@
|
@
|9
C. Horton SP CHC Cade Horton SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|10
|11
S. Ohtani DH LAD Shohei Ohtani DH LAD
|
vs
|
vs
|12
|13
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
Z. Littell SP CIN Zack Littell SP CIN
|
@
|
vs
|16
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
|
vs
|
vs
|17
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|18
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
@
|
@
|19
I. Seymour RP TB Ian Seymour RP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|20
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|21
J. Cantillo RP CLE Joey Cantillo RP CLE
|
@
|
@
|22
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|23
J. Quintana SP MIL Jose Quintana SP MIL
|
vs
|
@
|24
J. Alexander SP HOU Jason Alexander SP HOU
|
vs
|
vs
|25
|26
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
|
@
|
@
|27
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|28
|29
|30
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|31
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|32
K. Teng SP SF Kai-Wei Teng SP SF
|
@
|
@
|33
C. Seymour RP SF Carson Seymour RP SF
|
@
|
@