Fantasy Baseball Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings reveal Luis Severino to be a sleeper in his return

Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against other two-start sleepers.

Are we really gonna go there?

Second-to-last week, with the season on the line, are we really going to turn to a pitcher making his season debut after a hurried rehabilitation from a significant arm injury?

When it's one of the caliber of Luis Severino, maybe.

My biggest hesitation is related to the hurried buildup. Will he be able to pitch deep enough to make a legitimate impact? Well, he just threw 64 pitches in his latest rehab start Wednesday. If he ups it to 75 next time out (meaning in his season debut), it's enough for him to last five innings, assuming he's good. And then he could push it even further — maybe to, like, 90 — in his second start ... against the lowly Blue Jays.

In a crap year for pitchers, I can think of worse choices to fill my fifth SP spot.

For those forced to turn to the waiver wire, though, Week 26 is shaping up to be not such a bad one. A low number of legitimate must-start options lined up for two creates more opportunities for sleepers, after all.

Kyle Gibson, who'll be making his second start off the IL, has two optimal matchups, and John Means, who's riding a quality start streak, does as well. There's less chance someone like Marco Gonzales is available, but if he is, those two starts against the Pirates and Orioles are looking pretty sweet.

must
Must-starts, all formats
1 vs TEXTexas vs LAAL.A. Angels
2 @ STLSt. Louis @ MIAMiami
3
S. Gray SP CIN Sonny Gray SP CIN
@ CHCChi. Cubs vs NYMN.Y. Mets
4
Y. Darvish SP CHC Yu Darvish SP CHC
vs CINCincinnati vs STLSt. Louis
5
D. Keuchel SP ATL Dallas Keuchel SP ATL
vs PHIPhiladelphia vs SFSan Francisco
Sleepers and questionables
6
M. Boyd SP DET Matthew Boyd SP DET
@ CLECleveland vs CHWChi. White Sox
7
C. Hamels SP CHC Cole Hamels SP CHC
vs CINCincinnati vs STLSt. Louis
8
R. Ray SP ARI Robbie Ray SP ARI
vs MIAMiami @ SDSan Diego
9
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
@ PITPittsburgh @ BALBaltimore
10
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs WASWashington @ CHCChi. Cubs
11
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
vs WASWashington @ CHCChi. Cubs
12
J. Means SP BAL John Means SP BAL
@ DETDetroit vs SEASeattle
13
K. Gibson SP MIN Kyle Gibson SP MIN
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs KCKansas City
14
L. Severino SP NYY Luis Severino SP NYY
vs LAAL.A. Angels vs TORToronto
15
S. Matz SP NYM Steven Matz SP NYM
@ COLColorado @ CINCincinnati
Better left for points leagues
16
R. Lopez SP CHW Reynaldo Lopez SP CHW
@ MINMinnesota @ DETDetroit
17
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs SEASeattle @ MILMilwaukee
18
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs DETDetroit vs PHIPhiladelphia
19
M. Perez SP MIN Martin Perez SP MIN
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs KCKansas City
20
D. Bundy SP BAL Dylan Bundy SP BAL
vs TORToronto vs SEASeattle
No thanks
21
Z. Davies SP MIL Zach Davies SP MIL
vs SDSan Diego vs PITPittsburgh
22
G. Gonzalez SP MIL Gio Gonzalez SP MIL
vs SDSan Diego vs PITPittsburgh
23
J. Vargas SP PHI Jason Vargas SP PHI
@ ATLAtlanta @ CLECleveland
24
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
@ ARIArizona vs WASWashington
25
T. Thornton SP TOR Trent Thornton SP TOR
@ BALBaltimore @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
26
N. Eovaldi RP BOS Nathan Eovaldi RP BOS
vs SFSan Francisco @ TBTampa Bay
27
J. Lopez RP KC Jorge Lopez RP KC
@ OAKOakland @ MINMinnesota
28 vs NYMN.Y. Mets @ LADL.A. Dodgers
29 @ MILMilwaukee vs ARIArizona
30 @ OAKOakland @ MINMinnesota
31
J. Suarez SP LAA Jose Suarez SP LAA
@ NYYN.Y. Yankees @ HOUHouston
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

