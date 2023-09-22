Jorge Polanco 2B MIN Minnesota • #11 • Age: 30 Matchups OAK3, @COL3 Rostered 75% The Twins have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team this week, drawing the Athletics pitching staff for three games before traveling to Coors Field for another three. Many of their hitters are handcuffed by a platoon role, but not Polanco, who could put up huge numbers as an everyday bat.

Zack Gelof 3B OAK Oakland • #46 • Age: 23 Matchups @MIN3, @LAA3 Rostered 69% I'm including Gelof here not because his matchups are so great but because he's the best hitter still available enough to qualify for this list. Even if he's not available in your league, having him here serves to demonstrate the level of need required to start any of the players ranked below him.

Jake Burger 3B MIA Miami • #36 • Age: 27 Matchups @NYM3, @PIT3 Rostered 71% Burger didn't think the quad injury that removed him from Wednesday's game would sideline him into the weekend, and provided he's right about that, you'll want to keep his sizzling hot power bat in the lineup for matchups like Joey Lucchesi, David Peterson, Andre Jackson and Bailey Falter.

James Outman CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #33 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL4, @SF3 Rostered 73% Outman has run hot and cold this year and is currently trending toward the latter, but his power/speed profile gives him the capacity to do serious damage at a place like Coors Field, where he'll get four games to open this week.

Kris Bryant RF COL Colorado • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups LAD4, MIN3 Rostered 76% If you picked up Bryant when I told you to about a week ago, it was for this final week of the season, when he gets seven games at Coors Field. He homered twice there almost immediately after coming off the IL last week.

Jason Heyward RF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #23 • Age: 34 Matchups @COL4, @SF3 Rostered 6% Heyward has become a pivotal part of the Dodgers lineup the past two months, batting .337 (34 for 101) with five homers and a .938 OPS, and it's hard to imagine him slowing down with four games at Coors Field to begin this week. He tends to sit against left-handers still, but there's only one of those on the schedule.

Tommy Pham LF ARI Arizona • #28 • Age: 35 Matchups @CHW3, HOU3 Rostered 47% With a .310 (18 or 58) batting average, three homers, four steals and .971 OPS in his past 14 games, Pham seems well positioned to take advantage of the Diamondbacks' fifth-best hitter schedule this week, which includes matchups like Jose Urena, Jesse Scholtens, Touki Toussaint and J.P. France.

Evan Carter CF TEX Texas • #87 • Age: 21 Matchups @LAA3, @SEA4 Rostered 31% The Rangers' matchups aren't so favorable, really, but they're one of just four teams scheduled to play seven games this week. Carter has been so good getting on base, just as he was in the minors, that the extra game could make all the difference for him.

Charlie Blackmon DH COL Colorado • #19 • Age: 37 Matchups LAD4, MIN3 Rostered 53% Even at his advanced age, Blackmon still has what it takes to succeed at Coors Field, batting .309 with a .912 OPS there this season. He'll have a full seven games there this week.