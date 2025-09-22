Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchups vs. STL, vs. COL Rostered 52% Justin Verlander has been lights out in his past five starts, putting together a 0.87 ERA, and it couldn't have come at a better time. He has one of the most favorable two-start slates in the season's final week, facing a Cardinals lineup that's barely holding together as well as the Rockies away from Coors Field.

Emmet Sheehan SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 25 Matchup at SEA Rostered 61% Emmet Sheehan has turned a corner in his past six outings, delivering the sort of swinging-strike rate (19 percent) that Paul Skenes could only dream of while going six innings or more four times. He'll start the final game of the regular season, when the Dodgers probably won't want to dip into their bullpen too much.

Hurston Waldrep SP ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 73% After putting himself on the map in August, Hurston Waldrep began to have some control problems in September but seemed to right the ship in his latest outing at the Nationals, striking out eight and walking none over five innings. He'll again face the Nationals in Week 27 -- a team whose lineup has been dismal in the second half.

Connelly Early SP BOS Boston • #71 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 49% Connelly Early's latest start Sunday at the Rays wasn't as good as the first two, but he overcame a rocky first inning to throw three scoreless thereafter, collecting whiffs at a nice rate. Seeing as he has a 1.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 13.8 K/9 across his three starts, I'd still trust him against a badly slumping Tigers team.

Parker Messick SP CLE Cleveland • #77 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 55% Another rookie left-hander who I'm recommending against the Tigers, it's less about the matchup than the level of trust Parker Messick has earned by only once failing to deliver a quality start in his six turns (twice, technically, but one fell just two outs short). He got back to missing bats in his last start, too, with nine strikeouts.

Trey Yesavage SP TOR Toronto • #39 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 32% Trey Yesavage had a poor follow-up to his electric debut Sunday, mostly because his control lapsed like it sometimes did in the minors, but he still got a bunch of whiffs on his splitter, which looks like one of the best of its kind. The Rays are the team he ambushed for nine strikeouts in his debut, and he'll face them again in the season's final week.

Tyler Wells SP BAL Baltimore • #68 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 17% Tyler Wells' next matchup against the Rays isn't as favorable as his last two against the White Sox and Pirates, but he's been so clutch that I'd be reluctant to shy away from him, particularly if WHIP was a high priority for me. He's such a good strike-thrower and has such extreme fly ball tendencies that baserunners are a rarity for him. It's mainly just the long ball that could bring him down.

Luis Morales SP ATH Athletics • #58 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 65% Luis Morales was clearly playing over his head when he had a 1.59 ERA after six appearances, but he's still a talented pitcher capable of delivering a quality outing against a Royals offense that ranks third-to-the-bottom in runs scored. He proved it by coming through against the bottom-ranked Pirates offense over the weekend.

Noah Cameron SP KC Kansas City • #65 • Age: 26 Matchup at ATH Rostered 75% The Athletics matchup is kind of dangerous, particularly in Sacramento, but Noah Cameron is on a nice run right now, going at least 6 2/3 innings in each of his past three starts for a 2.18 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 8.7 K/9. He's almost like a wily vet with his deep five-pitch mix, so you could do worse than to roll the dice on him.