Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchups vs. STL, vs. COL Rostered 52% Justin Verlander has been lights out in his past five starts, putting together a 0.87 ERA, and it couldn't have come at a better time. He has one of the most favorable two-start slates in the season's final week, facing a Cardinals lineup that's barely holding together as well as the Rockies away from Coors Field.

Ian Seymour RP TB Tampa Bay • #61 • Age: 26 Matchups at BAL, at TOR Rostered 43% The unconventional lefty with the tremendous minor league track record has been nearly as effective since joining the Rays rotation and now gets the benefit of two starts. The matchup against the Blue Jays might give you some pause if Ian Seymour hadn't just delivered his best start against them, going seven innings without allowing an earned run.

Emmet Sheehan SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #80 • Age: 25 Matchup at SEA Rostered 61% Emmet Sheehan has turned a corner in his past five outings, delivering the sort of swinging-strike rate (19 percent) that Paul Skenes could only dream of while going six innings or more three times. He'll start the final game of the regular season, when the Dodgers probably won't want to dip into their bullpen too much.

Trey Yesavage SP TOR Toronto • #39 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 32% Trey Yesavage was so electric in his debut Monday that I'm already inclined to run him out there in Fantasy, provided that his second turn at the Royals over the weekend also goes well. He should be able to handle the Rays, seeing as that's who he tied up for nine strikeouts in his first start.

Hurston Waldrep SP ATL Atlanta • #64 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 73% After putting himself on the map in August, Hurston Waldrep began to have some control problems in September but seemed to right the ship in his latest outing at the Nationals, striking out eight and walking none over five innings. He'll again face the Nationals in Week 27 -- a team whose lineup has been dismal in the second half.

Connelly Early SP BOS Boston • #71 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 49% So far, so good for Connelly Early, who has 18 strikeouts to one walk across his 10 1/3 innings. He'll face another test at the Rays over the weekend -- his first against a team other than the Athletics -- and provided that goes well, I see no reason to shy away from him against the Tigers in the season's final week.

Parker Messick SP CLE Cleveland • #77 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 55% Another rookie left-hander who I'm recommending against the Tigers, it's less about the matchup than the level of trust Parker Messick has earned by only once failing to deliver a quality start in his five turns. His strikeouts haven't been as plentiful in his past three, but he's leaned more on his sinker, elevating his ground ball rate.

Tyler Wells SP BAL Baltimore • #68 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. TB Rostered 17% Tyler Wells' next matchup against the Rays isn't as favorable as his last two against the White Sox and Pirates, but he's been so clutch that I'd be reluctant to shy away from him, particularly if WHIP was a high priority for me. He's such a good strike-thrower and has such extreme fly ball tendencies that baserunners are a rarity for him. It's mainly just the long ball that could bring him down.

Luis Morales SP ATH Athletics • #58 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 65% Luis Morales was clearly playing over his head when he had a 1.59 ERA after six appearances, but he's still a talented pitcher capable of delivering a quality outing against a Royals offense that ranks third-to-the-bottom in runs scored. Of course, that's presuming he comes through against the bottom-ranked Pirates offense over the weekend.