Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

That's especially true in the final week of the season, when the playoff-bound teams, as long as they're not fighting to stay in the race, are likely to insert a spot starter or two to realign their rotation for the postseason, and the non-contending teams are liable to go off the beaten path just because they have nothing to lose. It's a short list of two-start pitchers to begin with, and chances are only a fraction of them will actually make two starts.

So if you're choosing to start one of these pitchers in Fantasy Week 27 (Sept. 22-28) for no other reason than because he's in line for two starts, you may want to rethink that decision. His two-start status is precarious at best.

Must-start, all formats
1
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
COL
Colorado
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ATH
Athletics
4
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
5
N. Pivetta SP SD Nick Pivetta SP SD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
6
M. Kelly SP TEX Merrill Kelly SP TEX
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
Advisable in most cases
7
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
COL
Colorado
8
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
9
I. Seymour RP TB Ian Seymour RP TB
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
10
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SD
San Diego
11
L. Giolito SP BOS Lucas Giolito SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
DET
Detroit
12
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BOS
Boston
13
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
14
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
15
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
WAS
Washington
16
L. Gil SP NYY Luis Gil SP NYY
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
17
M. McGreevy SP STL Michael McGreevy SP STL
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
18
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
MIA
Miami
No thanks
19
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
20
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SD
San Diego
21
M. Barnett SP ATH Mason Barnett SP ATH
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
22
M. Brown SP COL McCade Brown SP COL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
SF
San Francisco