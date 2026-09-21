What, no italics? That's right, I'm abandoning the usual boilerplate intro for this final edition of the two-start pitcher rankings to issue a grave warning ...

Don't count on any of these guys actually making two starts.

They appear to be in line to -- and some indeed will -- but the second start would come on the final day of the season. With no tomorrow, a team can throw caution to the wind and pretty much use whomever it wants. I'm not saying it'll start someone on short rest, but a bullpen game or a spot starter? Why not?

And actually, I think the pitchers most in danger of losing their second start are the ones on the teams with a tomorrow -- i.e., the ones resetting their rotation for the playoffs. If they've already secured their spot prior to the final day of the season and one of their top hurlers is scheduled to go, they'll almost assuredly opt for someone else. 

To reiterate, you should be skeptical of any pitcher listed here actually making two starts, but especially Zack Wheeler, Max Fried and Kevin Gausman. Maybe Cristian Javier, Nick Martinez and Robbie Ray as well. You're probably going to ask about Payton Tolle because you're likely to see two baseball indicators next to his name on your lineup page, signaling two starts, but I'm so confident he won't actually make that second start that I've left him out of these rankings altogether. Of course, you'll probably still want to use him with one start because he's that good.

That should the litmus test. If you wouldn't be comfortable getting just one start from any of these pitchers, you're better off not using him at all. For now, though, here's how the two-start pitcher slate stacks up for Fantasy Week 27 (Sept. 21-27). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
2
P. Messick SP CLE Parker Messick SP CLE
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
KC
Kansas City
3
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
4
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
5
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
DET
Detroit
Advisable in most cases
6
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
ATH
Athletics
7
K. Gausman SP CHC Kevin Gausman SP CHC
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
BOS
Boston
8
N. Martinez SP TB Nick Martinez SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
Better left for points leagues
9
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
TEX
Texas
10
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SEA
Seattle
11
A. Pallante SP STL Andre Pallante SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
12
M. Soroka SP ARI Mike Soroka SP ARI
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
SD
San Diego
13
R. Ray SP SD Robbie Ray SP SD
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
14
S. Baz SP BAL Shane Baz SP BAL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
No thanks
15
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
@
TEX
Texas
 		@
WAS
Washington
16
M. Scherzer SP TOR Max Scherzer SP TOR
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
17
D. Lynch IV RP KC Daniel Lynch IV RP KC
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
18
A. Kay SP CHW Anthony Kay SP CHW
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
COL
Colorado
19
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
20
J. Kent SP WAS Jackson Kent SP WAS
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
21
B. Tidwell SP SF Blade Tidwell SP SF
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
22
J. Ritchie SP ATL JR Ritchie SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
MIA
Miami
23
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
24
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
TOR
Toronto
25
B. Basso RP ATH Brady Basso RP ATH
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
HOU
Houston
26
J. Junk SP MIA Janson Junk SP MIA
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
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