Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

That's especially true in the final week of the season, when the playoff-bound teams, as long as they're not fighting to stay in the race, are likely to insert a spot starter or two to realign their rotation for the postseason while the non-contending teams are liable to go off the beaten path just because they have nothing to lose. It's a short list of two-start pitchers to begin with, and chances are only a fraction of them will actually make two starts.

So if you're choosing to start one of these pitchers in Fantasy Week 27 (Sept. 22-28) for no other reason than because he's in line for two starts, you may want to rethink that decision. His two-start status is precarious at best.

Two prominent examples are Freddy Peralta and Kevin Gausman. You may think both are in line for two starts this week, but I doubt either will make that second start given that the Brewers and Blue Jays will have clinched what they need to clinch by then and will merely be resting up for the playoffs. Peralta and Gausman are good enough that you'll likely start them regardless, but if you're wondering why they're not ranked here, wonder no more.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.