Jake Cronenworth 2B SD San Diego • #9 • Age: 31 Matchups @ATH3, COL3 Rostered 58% The Padres have the second-best hitter matchups of any team this week, going against the Athletics and Rockies rotations, and Jake Cronenworth is the one mainstay in their lineup who's available enough to mention here. It doesn't hurt that he's off to a nice start, having reached base at nearly a .400 clip

Rhys Hoskins 1B MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3, @ARI3 Rostered 68% Rhys Hoskins isn't off to such a nice start, but he showed this spring that he's healthy again after playing through a repaired ACL last year. The Brewers' favorable matchups this week, which include a series at Coors Field, could be enough to get the slugger going.

Kyle Manzardo DH CLE Cleveland • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups CHW3, KC3 Rostered 69% Kyle Manzardo is showing signs of being one of the season's biggest breakthrough bats, and a series against the White Sox's bottom-feeder pitching staff could bolster his claim. He has sat against one of three lefties the Guardians have faced so far, though, so it's not clear if he'll sit against Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans in the Royals series.

Max Kepler LF PHI Philadelphia • #17 • Age: 32 Matchups @ATL3, @STL3 Rostered 25% With a roster rate of only 25 percent, Max Kepler might be the most overlooked hitter in the entire player pool. He's playing every day in a deep lineup, taking his walks and consistently throttling the ball after working with hitting coach Kevin Long to bolster his swing this spring. Some of the pitchers on tap for him include Bryce Elder, Andre Pallante, Miles MIkolas, and Matthew Liberatore.

TJ Friedl CF CIN Cincinnati • #29 • Age: 29 Matchups @SF3, PIT3 Rostered 58% With the Reds having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week, namely because they're scheduled to face three pitchers other than Paul Skenes in the Pirates series, it's not a bad time to use their leadoff man. TJ Friedl had a solid performance over the weekend, is making contact at a nice rate, and is proven to have 20/20 upside.

Ryan Mountcastle 1B BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 28 Matchups @ARI3, TOR3 Rostered 58% Ryan Mountcastle is off to a slow start statistically, but he's impacting the ball as hard as ever and faces a number of homer-prone pitchers this week, including Merrill Kelly, Brandon Pfaadt, Bowden Francis, and Jose Berrios. Seems like only a matter of time before he goes off.

Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 25 Matchups NYY3, @MIN3 Rostered 73% There's nothing particularly special about Spencer Torkelson's matchups this week, but they're not unfavorable, and I just think he's one of the best hitters still rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Trevor Story SS BOS Boston • #10 • Age: 32 Matchups TOR4, @CHW3 Rostered 72% Trevor Story's strikeout rate has run hot so far, but he's flashed power and speed already, showing he still has something to offer after a number of injury-plagued seasons. You could do worse than him this week with the Red Sox's boasting the third-best hitter matchups.

Hunter Goodman C COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups MIL3, @SD3 Rostered 46% You'd never put a catcher in a utility spot, which makes them harder to recommend in this space, but as catchers go, you won't find a more overlooked one than Hunter Goodman given that he's started every game for the Rockies -- and batted cleanup for most of them. He'll get to show off his power bat at Coors Field in a series against the Brewers.