Kris Bubic SP KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 27 Matchup at CLE Rostered 72% So far, Kris Bubic's return to the starting rotation has gone swimmingly, and with as high as his strikeout potential is, he probably shouldn't be available enough to mention here still. I wouldn't hesitate to use him against a lineup like the Guardians.

Drew Rasmussen SP TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 29 Matchup vs. ATL Rostered 71% The Braves probably won't be a favorable matchup for long, but they've been so pitiful so far that it's hard not to view them as an opportunity for an opposing pitcher. With his elite control and plus ground-ball skills, Drew Rasmussen should be able to hold his own against them even if their lineup comes around.

Brady Singer SP CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. PIT Rostered 68% Introducing a four-seamer alongside his two-seamer has allowed Brady Singer to make a leap this year. It was evident as far back as spring training, and it should be evident against a weak Pirates lineup as well.

Casey Mize SP DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. NYY, at MIN Rostered 61% It's not the best week for two-start sleepers when the best among them is scheduled to face the Yankees first thing. But Casey Mize has a more forgiving matchup the second time through and is showing considerable strikeout potential with an improved four-seamer and splitter.

Jose Soriano SP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26 Matchup at TB Rostered 61% The Rays lineup is so far performing better than it did a year ago, but Jose Soriano's elite ground-ball skills make for a nice floor. I still like his chances of delivering a quality start, if not more.

Hayden Wesneski SP HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27 Matchups at SEA, vs. LAA Rostered 22% While the matchups look good on paper, I'm fearful of another Chris Paddack scenario here given Hayden Wesneski's mostly uninspiring track record. He had a decent first turn against the Giants, though. I'd probably save him for Head-to-Head points leagues, where his relief pitcher eligibility is especially valuable.

Nick Martinez SP CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchup at SF Rostered 54% A couple home runs marred an otherwise strong start for Nick Martinez against the Giants last time through, and he has an opportunity for payback right away. He looks like he'll make for a good source of WHIP and quality starts again this year.

David Peterson SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 29 Matchup at ATH Rostered 70% David Peterson isn't as good as his 2.90 ERA last year and isn't as good as his season debut when he struck out nine in six innings. But he does excel at keeping the ball on the ground, which should serve to limit damage against a suspect Athletics lineup, even in Sacramento.

Luis Severino SP ATH Athletics • #40 • Age: 31 Matchups vs. SD, vs. NYM Rostered 74% The matchups are scary, but there's two of them for a pitcher who was decent last year and generally works deep into games. If you're looking to maximize volume in a Head-to-Head points league, Luis Severino is someone you'll want to consider.