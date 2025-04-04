Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you have an opening or two and could use a streamer off the waiver wire, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 3 (April 7-13)
Kris Bubic SP
KC Kansas City • #50 • Age: 27
So far, Kris Bubic's return to the starting rotation has gone swimmingly, and with as high as his strikeout potential is, he probably shouldn't be available enough to mention here still. I wouldn't hesitate to use him against a lineup like the Guardians.
TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 29
The Braves probably won't be a favorable matchup for long, but they've been so pitiful so far that it's hard not to view them as an opportunity for an opposing pitcher. With his elite control and plus ground-ball skills, Drew Rasmussen should be able to hold his own against them even if their lineup comes around.
Brady Singer SP
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 28
Introducing a four-seamer alongside his two-seamer has allowed Brady Singer to make a leap this year. It was evident as far back as spring training, and it should be evident against a weak Pirates lineup as well.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 27
It's not the best week for two-start sleepers when the best among them is scheduled to face the Yankees first thing. But Casey Mize has a more forgiving matchup the second time through and is showing considerable strikeout potential with an improved four-seamer and splitter.
Jose Soriano SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 26
The Rays lineup is so far performing better than it did a year ago, but Jose Soriano's elite ground-ball skills make for a nice floor. I still like his chances of delivering a quality start, if not more.
HOU Houston • #39 • Age: 27
While the matchups look good on paper, I'm fearful of another Chris Paddack scenario here given Hayden Wesneski's mostly uninspiring track record. He had a decent first turn against the Giants, though. I'd probably save him for Head-to-Head points leagues, where his relief pitcher eligibility is especially valuable.
CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34
A couple home runs marred an otherwise strong start for Nick Martinez against the Giants last time through, and he has an opportunity for payback right away. He looks like he'll make for a good source of WHIP and quality starts again this year.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 29
David Peterson isn't as good as his 2.90 ERA last year and isn't as good as his season debut when he struck out nine in six innings. But he does excel at keeping the ball on the ground, which should serve to limit damage against a suspect Athletics lineup, even in Sacramento.
ATH Athletics • #40 • Age: 31
The matchups are scary, but there's two of them for a pitcher who was decent last year and generally works deep into games. If you're looking to maximize volume in a Head-to-Head points league, Luis Severino is someone you'll want to consider.
Shane Smith SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #64 • Age: 25
Shane Smith turned heads this spring with a number of swing-and-miss pitches and kept it going in his big-league debut Tuesday. He seemed to run out of steam in that start, so I don't know that you can count on him to go deep enough to win many games yet (like that's even possible with the White Sox). He'll get two bites at the apple this week, though, if you want a fun speculation play.