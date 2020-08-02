Some rotations are just a mess right now.
The Marlins will supposedly be back to playing Tuesday, but we don't even know who's healthy for them right now. The Phillies are scheduled to return Monday, but they don't have their full rotation mapped out. To a lesser degree, the same goes for the teams they were scheduled to face this weekend, the Nationals and Blue Jays. Consecutive days with nobody pitching means they don't have to stick to a prescribed turn order.
And as should be apparent by now, other cancellations are possible. You can never feel too confident that any pitcher will take the turn he's scheduled to take. This is especially noteworthy for pitchers lined up to make two starts since their two-start status is often the only reason you'd choose to use them.
Based on what I can tell right now, though, these are my 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 3 (Aug. 3-9). All are available in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
He one-hit the Pirates in his first start and has a low-risk profile built on a healthy ground-ball rate.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #32 • Age: 30
He got good press this preseason after finishing strong in the bullpen last year and has dominated in his first two starts, most recently striking out 11 against the Pirates. Seems like a safe enough play against the Royals.
TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33
He gets the first start after a little bit of a layoff for the Blue Jays. The matchups could be better, but he'll provide length and has a stable enough profile for you to take advantage of the two-start week.
HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 23
He'll get to face the Diamondbacks, who have had a miserable time scoring runs so far, after shutting down the Dodgers in his first major-league start Wednesday, striking out eight while allowing two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
After some elbow concerns back in spring training, the stuff has appeared intact for a pitcher who had an identical swinging-strike rate to Jack Flaherty last year, and you have to like him to take advantage of this matchup.
Alec Mills SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #30 • Age: 28
He's still unproven as a starter but had optimal ground-ball and swinging-strike rates in a swingman role last year. He's a worth a shot if only for the Royals matchup.
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
He's throwing 3 mph harder this year, and it certainly showed in his last start, when he struck out nine. The Rockies aren't some imposing away from their home park.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 23
He looked more like the pitch-to-contact guy he was billed to be in his second start Thursday after missing a bunch of bats in his debut a few days earlier. It's a stable enough profile that I'd trust in the rookie even though one of these two matchups is particularly unfavorable.
Homer Bailey SP
MIN Minnesota • #15 • Age: 34
He has been unreliable over the past few years but would turn in the occasional gem last year. He looked good first time out and has maybe the best matchups of any available two-start pitcher this week.
STL St. Louis • #50 • Age: 38
Anyone facing that Tigers lineup is a sleeper on some level. I'm not sure Wainwright is good anymore, but he has done a good job of faking good from time to time over the past couple years and took advantage of a favorable matchup against the Pirates earlier.