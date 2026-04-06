Fantasy Baseball Week 3 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Jose Soriano, Reynaldo Lopez
One of the biggest early waiver finds happens to line up for two starts this week
Streaming pitchers isn't for the faint of heart, but if you find yourself without enough reliable options in a given scoring period, it may be what you need to stay afloat. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Generally, only the top two or three are full-throated endorsements, while the rest are more about making the best of a bad situation.
All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
Sleeper pitchers for Week 3 (April 6-12)
KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 34
Michael Wacha was scratched Friday with an illness, which sets him up for a week with two plush matchups, a Guardians lineup that's pitiful beyond its 1-4 batters and a White Sox lineup that ranked in the bottom five last year in runs scored.
Jose Soriano RP
LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 27
Though he's already one of the league's premier ground ball pitchers, Jose Soriano's increased use of a four-seamer has improved his bat-missing in the early going. His matchups this week could be better, but after back-to-back starts with six shutout innings, you don't pass on a two-start week.
Grant Holmes RP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30
The Athletics lineup came out of its first series with a commanding lead in strikeouts, but it didn't take long for the Angels lineup to claim its rightful place at the top of that list. Grant Holmes is one of the league's more underrated bat-missers and could do real damage with this matchup, provided he keeps his walks under control.
HOU Houston • #50 • Age: 26
The Rockies lineup is such that I don't think Coors Field needs to be a source of great anxiety for opposing pitchers anymore, as Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo just showed. Michael Burrows' second turn went much better than his first, and I trust him to take advantage of this matchup.
ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 32
Reynaldo Lopez's fastball velocity is down a couple miles per hour from his excellent 2024 -- a year that itself seemed too good to be true -- but he's managed to limit damage so far this year as well. It likely won't last, but he's worth a roll of the dice against the league's most strikeout-prone lineup.
Taj Bradley SP
MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 25
Taj Bradley struck out nine in his first start and then threw six shutout innings in his second. His arsenal wasn't as effective in the second, which is why I'm skeptical that he's having any sort of breakthrough, and even though he's in line for two starts, the matchups are shaky enough that I can only rank him this high.
Max Scherzer SP
TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 41
Max Scherzer delivered on his streamer appeal against the Rockies in his first outing but is no sure thing at his age and has the misfortune of opening this two-start week against the Dodgers. It's the second matchup against the Twins that saves him.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 26
After an impressive spring showing, Will Warren was held to only 4 1/3 innings in his season debut but followed it up with a strong outing against the Marlins over the weekend. He's worth using against an Athletics lineup that's struggled with strikeouts in the early going.
Eric Lauer SP
TOR Toronto • #56 • Age: 30
With Cody Ponce joining Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber on the IL, Eric Lauer's rotation spot is secure for the foreseeable future. He struck out nine in his first start but didn't last long against the White Sox over the weekend. His matchup against the Twins this week is an inviting one, but it's not without risk, clearly.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 34
Jameson Taillon offers more downside than upside, but he's often streamable in points leagues because he tends to work deep into his starts. The matchups here are inviting enough for you to roll the dice on him in that format.