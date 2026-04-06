Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 34 Matchup at CLE, vs. CHW Rostered 68% Michael Wacha was scratched Friday with an illness, which sets him up for a week with two plush matchups, a Guardians lineup that's pitiful beyond its 1-4 batters and a White Sox lineup that ranked in the bottom five last year in runs scored.

Jose Soriano RP LAA L.A. Angels • #59 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. ATL, at CIN Rostered 73% Though he's already one of the league's premier ground ball pitchers, Jose Soriano's increased use of a four-seamer has improved his bat-missing in the early going. His matchups this week could be better, but after back-to-back starts with six shutout innings, you don't pass on a two-start week.

Grant Holmes RP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 30 Matchup at LAA Rostered 54% The Athletics lineup came out of its first series with a commanding lead in strikeouts, but it didn't take long for the Angels lineup to claim its rightful place at the top of that list. Grant Holmes is one of the league's more underrated bat-missers and could do real damage with this matchup, provided he keeps his walks under control.

Michael Burrows SP HOU Houston • #50 • Age: 26 Matchup at COL Rostered 62% The Rockies lineup is such that I don't think Coors Field needs to be a source of great anxiety for opposing pitchers anymore, as Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo just showed. Michael Burrows' second turn went much better than his first, and I trust him to take advantage of this matchup.

Reynaldo Lopez RP ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 32 Matchup at LAA Rostered 60% Reynaldo Lopez's fastball velocity is down a couple miles per hour from his excellent 2024 -- a year that itself seemed too good to be true -- but he's managed to limit damage so far this year as well. It likely won't last, but he's worth a roll of the dice against the league's most strikeout-prone lineup.

Taj Bradley SP MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 25 Matchups vs. DET, at TOR Rostered 43% Taj Bradley struck out nine in his first start and then threw six shutout innings in his second. His arsenal wasn't as effective in the second, which is why I'm skeptical that he's having any sort of breakthrough, and even though he's in line for two starts, the matchups are shaky enough that I can only rank him this high.

Max Scherzer SP TOR Toronto • #31 • Age: 41 Matchups vs. LAD, vs. MIN Rostered 40% Max Scherzer delivered on his streamer appeal against the Rockies in his first outing but is no sure thing at his age and has the misfortune of opening this two-start week against the Dodgers. It's the second matchup against the Twins that saves him.

Will Warren P NYY N.Y. Yankees • #26 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. ATH Rostered 65% After an impressive spring showing, Will Warren was held to only 4 1/3 innings in his season debut but followed it up with a strong outing against the Marlins over the weekend. He's worth using against an Athletics lineup that's struggled with strikeouts in the early going.

Eric Lauer SP TOR Toronto • #56 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. MIN Rostered 32% With Cody Ponce joining Trey Yesavage and Shane Bieber on the IL, Eric Lauer's rotation spot is secure for the foreseeable future. He struck out nine in his first start but didn't last long against the White Sox over the weekend. His matchup against the Twins this week is an inviting one, but it's not without risk, clearly.