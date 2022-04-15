If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest update.
Matt Brash SP
SEA Seattle • #47 • Age: 23
It was a leap of faith ranking him No. 1 here last week for the first two starts of his major-league career. It's less so this week, even with just one start, having seen now what he can do.
ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33
That reworked changeup didn't pile up as many whiffs in his second start, but the end result was still favorable against an Astros lineup that isn't known to whiff much. I'll still trust him against two lesser lineups.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
We'll see if he's ready to return from a blister when first eligible Tuesday, but provided he is, the Colorado escapee lines up for two favorable matchups.
CLE Cleveland • #24 • Age: 24
His last outing, with the velocity elevated and the whiffs in abundance, was a fitting reminder of his upside. Even though the matchups could be better, the extra start is probably worth it.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #28 • Age: 30
The new "sweeper" the Dodgers introduced him to played up big in his season debut, and now he's in position to go more than 4 1/3 innings with it.
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26
We'll see how his second turn goes over the weekend, but provided Mitch Keller's improved velocity generates the desired results (unlike in his first outing), he'll be worth putting in your lineup.
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
His big-league debut didn't go as hoped, but there's still all the potential of a top prospect and twice the matchups to take advantage.
Jordan Hicks RP
STL St. Louis • #12 • Age: 25
The former closer will get to try his hand at starting, lining up for two starts in his first week on the job. You can't feel confident he'll go the five innings needed for a win in either, though.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
He looked fine in his second turn after struggling in his first but is still one of the most homer-prone pitchers in baseball. If you're looking to get as many starts in your lineup as possible, he may be worth a shot.
STL St. Louis • #39 • Age: 33
It's a low-ceiling play, but he generally works deep into games and is facing a lineup he should be able to keep at bay.