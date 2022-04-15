Matt Brash SP SEA Seattle • #47 • Age: 23 Matchups vs. KC Rostered 73% It was a leap of faith ranking him No. 1 here last week for the first two starts of his major-league career. It's less so this week, even with just one start, having seen now what he can do.

Merrill Kelly SP ARI Arizona • #29 • Age: 33 Matchups at WAS, vs. NYM Rostered 52% That reworked changeup didn't pile up as many whiffs in his second start, but the end result was still favorable against an Astros lineup that isn't known to whiff much. I'll still trust him against two lesser lineups.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchups at SEA, at OAK Rostered 75 We'll see if he's ready to return from a blister when first eligible Tuesday, but provided he is, the Colorado escapee lines up for two favorable matchups.

Triston McKenzie RP CLE Cleveland • #24 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. CHW, at NYY Rostered 71% His last outing, with the velocity elevated and the whiffs in abundance, was a fitting reminder of his upside. Even though the matchups could be better, the extra start is probably worth it.

Andrew Heaney SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #28 • Age: 30 Matchup at SD Rostered 45% The new "sweeper" the Dodgers introduced him to played up big in his season debut, and now he's in position to go more than 4 1/3 innings with it.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26 Matchup at MIL Rostered 36% We'll see how his second turn goes over the weekend, but provided Mitch Keller's improved velocity generates the desired results (unlike in his first outing), he'll be worth putting in your lineup.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups at SD, vs. STL Rostered 47% His big-league debut didn't go as hoped, but there's still all the potential of a top prospect and twice the matchups to take advantage.

Jordan Hicks RP STL St. Louis • #12 • Age: 25 Matchups at MIA, at CIN Rostered 23% The former closer will get to try his hand at starting, lining up for two starts in his first week on the job. You can't feel confident he'll go the five innings needed for a win in either, though.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. ARI, vs. SF Rostered 53% He looked fine in his second turn after struggling in his first but is still one of the most homer-prone pitchers in baseball. If you're looking to get as many starts in your lineup as possible, he may be worth a shot.