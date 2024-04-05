Not that you'd sit just any pitcher, of course, but if you're looking to stream with a spot or two, you've come to the right place. Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Most likely, they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
- Week 3: Two-start pitchers | Sleeper hitters [REPLACE WITH LINKS]
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Reese Olson SP
DET Detroit • #45 • Age: 24
Reese Olson was terrific down the stretch last year and strong in his first start at the Mets, so it's kind of surprising he's still so available. That figures to change with his two solid matchups this week, and if he keeps mixing in his changeup like he did to the tune of a 1.44 ERA last September, you may want to hold on beyond this week.
ATL Atlanta • #40 • Age: 30
Reynaldo Lopez's return to the rotation last time out was a success, though more because of the stat line than the way the stuff actually looked. He took advantage of a favorable matchup against the White Sox and has two more of those with the Mets and the Marlins on the schedule this week, not to mention the backing of a star-studded Braves lineup.
Jordan Hicks RP
SF San Francisco • #12 • Age: 27
Now featuring a swing-and-miss splitter to go with his ground ball-heavy arsenal, Jordan Hicks' move into the rotation figures to go better than his last attempt in 2022. He couldn't ask for a much better matchup than the Nationals this week.
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27
Garrett Whitlock's first look at the Angels will actually come over the weekend, so you'll want to check back Sunday to make sure he's still an advisable play for Week 3 (April 8-14). But he looked good in his season debut at Seattle, allowing three base runners while recording eight strikeouts in five innings.
Tanner Houck SP
BOS Boston • #89 • Age: 27
Tanner Houck piled up strikeouts in his season debut at Oakland, and his matchup against the Angels this week is nearly as favorable. Of course, he'll also be facing the Angels over the weekend, so we'll get a sneak peak into whether we actually want to start him.
Sean Manaea RP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #59 • Age: 32
Sean Manaea has a new changeup grip and sweeper this year, and the results have been impressive so far. Provided he comes out of his weekend outing at Cincinnati no worse for wear, he'll be an attractive play against the Royals this upcoming week.
CIN Cincinnati • #51 • Age: 26
Graham Ashcraft now has a sinker to go with his cutter and slider and threw them in equal measure last time out, securing a quality start against the Phillies. It may lead to weaker contact overall, and at least in points leagues, he's worth a roll of the dice with favorable matchups against the Brewers and White Sox.
WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 25
A limited arsenal has held back MacKenzie Gore in the past, but he used his changeup more in his season debut and saw decent results with it. He's not exactly a safe bet even with the Athletics on the table, but at his best, he can do real damage against a lineup like that.
PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 31
Besieged by injuries in recent years, Spencer Turnbull delivered a strong outing last time out, striking out seven while allowing just three baserunners in five innings. He's a wild card given the amount of time he's lost, but if you're looking to maximize volume, his matchups against the Cardinals Pirates are particularly good.
MIN Minnesota • #20 • Age: 28
Chris Paddack's first start in his first year back from Tommy John surgery was nothing to write home about, but the velocity was where we want it to be. His matchup against the Dodgers to begin this week is a dangerous one, but facing the Tigers to end the week should help to balance things out, hopefully netting Paddack 15-20 points in Head-to-Head leagues.