Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 8-14). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
2
C. Ragans RP KC Cole Ragans RP KC
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
3
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
4
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
5
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
6
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
TEX
Texas
7
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
8
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
COL
Colorado
9
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TEX
Texas
10
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
HOU
Houston
11
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
Advisable in most cases
12
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
13
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
14
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
15
F. Montas RP CIN Frankie Montas RP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
16
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
17
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
18
R. Lopez RP ATL Reynaldo Lopez RP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIA
Miami
19
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
20
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SD
San Diego
21
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
Better left for points leagues
22
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
23
S. Turnbull SP PHI Spencer Turnbull SP PHI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
24
C. Paddack RP MIN Chris Paddack RP MIN
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
DET
Detroit
No thanks
25
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
DET
Detroit
26
J. Assad RP CHC Javier Assad RP CHC
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
SEA
Seattle
27
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
HOU
Houston
28
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
ARI
Arizona
29
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BOS
Boston
30
A. Houser SP NYM Adrian Houser SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
31
A. Wood RP OAK Alex Wood RP OAK
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
WAS
Washington
32
J. Teheran SP BAL Julio Teheran SP BAL
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
33
C. Irvin SP BAL Cole Irvin SP BAL
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
34
J. Junis RP MIL Jake Junis RP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
35
J. Ross SP MIL Joe Ross SP MIL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
36
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
@
SF
San Francisco
 		@
OAK
Oakland
37
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
TOR
Toronto