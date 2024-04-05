Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 3 (April 8-14). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|2
|3
S. Bieber SP CLE Shane Bieber SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs
|4
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|5
Z. Eflin SP TB Zach Eflin SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|9
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|10
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|11
B. Snell SP SF Blake Snell SP SF
|
vs
|
@
|12
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|13
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|14
|15
F. Montas RP CIN Frankie Montas RP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|16
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|17
R. Olson SP DET Reese Olson SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|18
|19
|20
|21
B. Bello SP BOS Brayan Bello SP BOS
|
vs
|
vs
|22
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|23
S. Turnbull SP PHI Spencer Turnbull SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|24
C. Paddack RP MIN Chris Paddack RP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|25
L. Varland SP MIN Louie Varland SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|26
|27
|28
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
@
|29
T. Anderson SP LAA Tyler Anderson SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|30
A. Houser SP NYM Adrian Houser SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|31
|32
J. Teheran SP BAL Julio Teheran SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|33
|34
J. Junis RP MIL Jake Junis RP MIL
|
@
|
@
|35
|36
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
|
@
|
@
|37
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
@