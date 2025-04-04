cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers are scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 2 (March 31-April 6), with the Tuesday-Sunday starters being Cole Ragans, Pablo Lopez, Tanner Houck, and Easton Lucas. Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
STL
St. Louis
2
G. Crochet SP BOS Garrett Crochet SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
3
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
4
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
5
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
6
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
7
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
COL
Colorado
8
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
9
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
10
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
SEA
Seattle
11
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
DET
Detroit
12
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
13
F. Peralta SP MIL Freddy Peralta SP MIL
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
ARI
Arizona
14
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
ATH
Athletics
15
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
Advisable in most cases
16
Z. Eflin SP BAL Zach Eflin SP BAL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
17
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
18
J. Steele SP CHC Justin Steele SP CHC
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
19
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
20
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
Better left for points leagues
21
H. Wesneski SP HOU Hayden Wesneski SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
22
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
23
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
24
S. Smith SP CHW Shane Smith SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
BOS
Boston
No thanks
25
M. Lorenzen SP KC Michael Lorenzen SP KC
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
26
E. Lucas SP TOR Easton Lucas SP TOR
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
27
T. Williams SP WAS Trevor Williams SP WAS
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
MIA
Miami
28
K. Hendricks SP LAA Kyle Hendricks SP LAA
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
HOU
Houston
29
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
30
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
31
C. Gillispie SP MIA Connor Gillispie SP MIA
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
WAS
Washington
32
S. Woods Richardson SP MIN Simeon Woods Richardson SP MIN
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
DET
Detroit
33
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SD
San Diego
34
T. Harrington SP PIT Thomas Harrington SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati