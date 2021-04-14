At this point in the MLB season, there are four words you'll hear more than any other among Fantasy baseball players:

"Sell high!"

"Buy low!"

Obviously, the logic is perfectly sound: A player who gets off to a good start could potentially net you more than they are actually worth -- or at least more than what they'll provide moving forward. And the same is true for slow starters -- they'll provide more value than what you give up moving forward. And the best thing is, when you sell a hot start, you've already banked what may be the best part of their season in your stats.

Of course, it's always easier said than done. Fantasy players are more savvy and sophisticated than ever, which means you can't really expect to sell someone on Ryan Zimmerman's .364 average -- everyone knows about FanGraphs now, everyone knows how to check for signs of unsustainable play. You might get lucky, but selling someone on a mirage is a lot harder to do than it used to be, certainly.

And there's another thing to consider: What if you're wrong and the player isn't a sell-high?

I'm sure many players and analysts view Byron Buxton as an obvious sell-high candidate based on his scorching hot start, and surely he won't continue to be arguably the best player in Fantasy. He's hitting .469/.528/1.094 through his first nine games and he's absolutely crushing everything he sees -- he had a broken-bat double Tuesday that still had a 95 mph exit velocity. That's just ridiculous, and he can't keep this up.

But I would argue Buxton was incredibly underrated coming into the season -- I had him ranked about 60 spots higher in the overall rankings than his 10th-round ADP. His power breakout the last few seasons was real, he's a legitimate 20-steal threat, and he's got a .253-82-28-86-22 line over his last 162 games now. As long as he's healthy, Buxton is likely to be a Fantasy stud.

At least, that's how I would view it. Which means I don't necessarily view him as a sell-high candidate. Oh, sure, if someone is going to give you, like, Marcell Ozuna or Luis Robert for him, I'd do it. However, given that enthusiasm for Buxton was pretty limited coming into the season, I'm going to bet most of the people in your league aren't buying him. He'll fall off, or he'll get hurt, and they won't give you much.

I was on a bit of an island this offseason ranking Buxton ahead of Cavan Biggio, for instance, and I'm not sure most Fantasy players wouldn't still prefer Biggio -- though I disagree rather strongly. In this case, many people would view trading Buxton for Biggio as a case of both buying low and selling high, but I'd argue you'd just be trading for an inferior player.

So, what would a sell-high for Buxton look like? I've got him as an 18 in the trade values chart, and you can definitely look around him in the chart for examples of players to swap him for who would count: I would trade Buxton for someone like Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge, sure; I doubt anyone would actually do either deal. But what about Buxton for Gleyber Torres? Or Hyun-Jin Ryu? Or maybe you could try to grab something like Liam Hendriks and Kyle Lewis for him. I think those would be pretty fair offers, and you might actually be able to pull a trade like that off.

But, given that the perception of Buxton still probably doesn't match how much I value him, my best advice would be to just hang on to him. He'll slow down, sure, and maybe he'll get hurt -- many would say it's inevitable. However, you've got a must-start, top-20 outfielder on your hands, and I wouldn't move him for anything less than that.

H2H Points Trade Values

Roto Trade Values