At this point in the MLB season, there are four words you'll hear more than any other among Fantasy baseball players: 

"Sell high!" 

"Buy low!" 

Obviously, the logic is perfectly sound: A player who gets off to a good start could potentially net you more than they are actually worth -- or at least more than what they'll provide moving forward. And the same is true for slow starters -- they'll provide more value than what you give up moving forward. And the best thing is, when you sell a hot start, you've already banked what may be the best part of their season in your stats. 

Of course, it's always easier said than done. Fantasy players are more savvy and sophisticated than ever, which means you can't really expect to sell someone on Ryan Zimmerman's .364 average -- everyone knows about FanGraphs now, everyone knows how to check for signs of unsustainable play. You might get lucky, but selling someone on a mirage is a lot harder to do than it used to be, certainly. 

And there's another thing to consider: What if you're wrong and the player isn't a sell-high? 

I'm sure many players and analysts view Byron Buxton as an obvious sell-high candidate based on his scorching hot start, and surely he won't continue to be arguably the best player in Fantasy. He's hitting .469/.528/1.094 through his first nine games and he's absolutely crushing everything he sees -- he had a broken-bat double Tuesday that still had a 95 mph exit velocity. That's just ridiculous, and he can't keep this up.

But I would argue Buxton was incredibly underrated coming into the season -- I had him ranked about 60 spots higher in the overall rankings than his 10th-round ADP. His power breakout the last few seasons was real, he's a legitimate 20-steal threat, and he's got a .253-82-28-86-22 line over his last 162 games now. As long as he's healthy, Buxton is likely to be a Fantasy stud.

At least, that's how I would view it. Which means I don't necessarily view him as a sell-high candidate. Oh, sure, if someone is going to give you, like, Marcell Ozuna or Luis Robert for him, I'd do it. However, given that enthusiasm for Buxton was pretty limited coming into the season, I'm going to bet most of the people in your league aren't buying him. He'll fall off, or he'll get hurt, and they won't give you much. 

I was on a bit of an island this offseason ranking Buxton ahead of Cavan Biggio, for instance, and I'm not sure most Fantasy players wouldn't still prefer Biggio -- though I disagree rather strongly. In this case, many people would view trading Buxton for Biggio as a case of both buying low and selling high, but I'd argue you'd just be trading for an inferior player. 

So, what would a sell-high for Buxton look like? I've got him as an 18 in the trade values chart, and you can definitely look around him in the chart for examples of players to swap him for who would count: I would trade Buxton for someone like Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge, sure; I doubt anyone would actually do either deal. But what about Buxton for Gleyber Torres? Or Hyun-Jin Ryu? Or maybe you could try to grab something like Liam Hendriks and Kyle Lewis for him. I think those would be pretty fair offers, and you might actually be able to pull a trade like that off. 

But, given that the perception of Buxton still probably doesn't match how much I value him, my best advice would be to just hang on to him. He'll slow down, sure, and maybe he'll get hurt -- many would say it's inevitable. However, you've got a must-start, top-20 outfielder on your hands, and I wouldn't move him for anything less than that. 

H2H Points Trade Values

PlayerValueChange From Last Week
Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM48
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE48+1
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY47
Juan Soto, LF, WAS46
Mike Trout, CF, LAA46
Mookie Betts, RF, LAD46
Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL43
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE42
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL41
Christian Yelich, LF, MIL39
Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD38
Trea Turner, SS, WAS38
Trevor Story, SS, COL37
Yu Darvish, SP, SD37
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD36+6
Bryce Harper, RF, PHI36
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI36
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW35
Max Scherzer, SP, WAS35
Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD35-1
Manny Machado, 3B, SD35
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB35+10
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM34
Luis Castillo, SP, CIN34
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD32
Corey Seager, SS, LAD31
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA31-1
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL31
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU31
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL31
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD30
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY30
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS30
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS28
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW27
Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL27
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN27
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL25
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL25
Blake Snell, SP, SD25
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR25
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL25
Aaron Judge, RF, NYY24
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI24+10
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW23
Whit Merrifield, RF, KC23
Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU23
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN22
Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR22
George Springer, CF, TOR22
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW21
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI21
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU21
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC21
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI21
Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS20
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI20
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM18
Max Fried, SP, ATL18
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA18
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL18
Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN17
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN17
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN17+1
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS17+2
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU17
Ian Anderson, SP, ATL17
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY17
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR17
Austin Meadows, LF, TB17
Michael Conforto, RF, NYM16
Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL16
Luis Robert, CF, CHW16
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR16
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL16
Starling Marte, CF, MIA16
Chris Paddack, SP, SD16
Josh Hader, RP, MIL16
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC16
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU15
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA15+3
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK15
Trent Grisham, CF, SD15+2
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY14
Zach Plesac, SP, CLE14-1
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA14
Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK14
Randy Arozarena, LF, TB14
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW14
Max Muncy, 1B, LAD14
Sonny Gray, SP, CIN14
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU14
Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL14
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD13
Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD13
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU13
Javier Baez, SS, CHC13
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB13
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY12
Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM12
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA12+3
Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR11
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL11
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM11
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY11
Kevin Gausman, SP, SF11
Byron Buxton, CF, MIN10+8
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK10
Julio Urias, SP, LAD10
Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE10
Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF10
Josh Bell, 1B, WAS10
Salvador Perez, C, KC9
Willson Contreras, C, CHC9
Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR9
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS9
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW9
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK9
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC9
Dustin May, SP, LAD9+1
Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK9+6
Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN9
Wil Myers, RF, SD9
Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA9
Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN9
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI8
Michael Brantley, DH, HOU8
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE8
Joey Gallo, RF, TEX8
Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA8+2
Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD8
Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA8+6
James Paxton, SP, SEA7
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM7
German Marquez, SP, COL7
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY7
Will Smith, C, LAD7
Tommy Pham, LF, SD7
Corey Kluber, SP, NYY7-2
Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM7
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN7
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI7
Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS7
Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL7+5
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW7
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD7
Carlos Santana, 1B, KC7
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM7
Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY6
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW6
Max Kepler, RF, MIN6
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA6-2
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU6
Matt Barnes, RP, BOS6
Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW6+2
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU6
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY5
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL5
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU5
Jorge Soler, DH, KC5-2
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN5
Mark Melancon, RP, SD5
Diego Castillo, RP, TB5
Trey Mancini, RF, BAL5
Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE5
Anthony Santander, RF, BAL5
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL5-4
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT5
John Means, SP, BAL4
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW4
Marcus Semien, SS, TOR4
Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW4
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS4
Sean Manaea, SP, OAK4
Dylan Carlson, RF, STL4
Ian Happ, CF, CHC4
Dylan Moore, LF, SEA3
Zach Eflin, SP, PHI3
Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA3+3
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC3-4
Jake McGee, RP, SF3N/R
Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK3
Brad Hand, RP, WAS3
Clint Frazier, RF, NYY3-2
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE3-1
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA3
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD3
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA3
Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI3
Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN3
Tommy Edman, 3B, STL3
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN3
Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS3
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD3+1
Hector Neris, RP, PHI3
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE3
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW3
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR3
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY3
Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA3
Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY3
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI3
Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI3
Will Smith, RP, ATL2
Tarik Skubal, SP, DET2
Brady Singer, SP, KC2
Chris Bassitt, SP, OAK2
A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD2
Sean Murphy, C, OAK2
Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA2N/R
Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL2
David Price, SP, LAD2
Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC2
Mark Canha, RF, OAK2
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL2
Zach Davies, SP, CHC2
Joey Votto, 1B, CIN2
Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL2
Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK2
Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW2
David Fletcher, SS, LAA2
Mitch Garver, C, MIN2
James McCann, C, NYM2
J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM2
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS2
Victor Robles, CF, WAS2
Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI2

Roto Trade Values 

PlayerValueChange From Last Week
Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL42
Mookie Betts, RF, LAD42
Juan Soto, LF, WAS41
Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM40
Mike Trout, CF, LAA40
Trea Turner, SS, WAS39
Shane Bieber, SP, CLE38+1
Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE38
Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY37
Christian Yelich, LF, MIL36
Trevor Story, SS, COL36
Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL34
Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM32
Bryce Harper, RF, PHI31
Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD30-1
Manny Machado, 3B, SD30
Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD30
Yu Darvish, SP, SD30
Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW29
Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB29+5
Aaron Nola, SP, PHI28
Fernando Tatis, SS, SD28+2
Luis Castillo, SP, CIN28
Max Scherzer, SP, WAS28
Corey Seager, SS, LAD28
Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD27
DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY27
Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA26-1
Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS26
Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU26
Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU25
Jack Flaherty, SP, STL25
Walker Buehler, SP, LAD25
Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC25-4
Bo Bichette, SS, TOR25
Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL25
Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL25
Whit Merrifield, RF, KC24
Tim Anderson, SS, CHW24
Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL24
Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL24
Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS24
Luis Robert, CF, CHW23
Starling Marte, CF, MIA22
Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN21
Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW21
George Springer, CF, TOR21
Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL21
Blake Snell, SP, SD20
Aaron Judge, RF, NYY20
Lance Lynn, SP, CHW20
J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI20
Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM20
Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI19
Zac Gallen, SP, ARI19+8
Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR18
Byron Buxton, CF, MIN18+8
Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR18
Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN18
Austin Meadows, LF, TB18
Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY17
Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS17
Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU17
Randy Arozarena, LF, TB17
Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN18+1
Javier Baez, SS, CHC17
Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN16
Josh Hader, RP, MIL16
Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW16
Michael Conforto, RF, NYM16
Matt Olson, 1B, OAK16
Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC16
J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS18+2
Zack Greinke, SP, HOU16
Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU16
Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL16
Jose Berrios, SP, MIN16
Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI16
Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB15
Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR15
Trent Grisham, CF, SD15
Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR15
Max Fried, SP, ATL15
Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY15
Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY14
Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA14
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL14
Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR14
Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW14
Zach Plesac, SP, CLE14
Chris Paddack, SP, SD14
Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE14
Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM14
Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL14
Carlos Correa, SS, HOU13
Charlie Morton, SP, ATL13
Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL13
Max Muncy, 1B, LAD13
Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM13
Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC13
Ian Anderson, SP, ATL13
Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK13+6
Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK12
Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN12
Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK12
Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA12+3
Joey Gallo, RF, TEX12
Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC11
Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA11
Salvador Perez, C, KC11
Willson Contreras, C, CHC11
Lance McCullers, SP, HOU11
Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA11
Sonny Gray, SP, CIN11
Luke Voit, 1B, NYY11
Wil Myers, RF, SD10
Brad Hand, RP, WAS10
Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM10
Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD10
Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD10
Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI10
Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS10
Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF9
Joe Musgrove, SP, SD9
Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD9
Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA9-1
Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT9
Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY9
Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU9
Josh Bell, 1B, WAS9
Tommy Pham, LF, SD9
Dustin May, SP, LAD9+2
Michael Brantley, DH, HOU9
Julio Urias, SP, LAD9
Victor Robles, CF, WAS9
Jorge Soler, DH, KC8-2
Trevor Rosenthal, RP, OAK8
Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE8
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI8
Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS8
Dylan Moore, LF, SEA8
Will Smith, C, LAD8
Ian Happ, CF, CHC8
Aaron Civale, SP, CLE8
Gary Sanchez, C, NYY7
Kevin Gausman, SP, SF7
Frankie Montas, SP, OAK7
Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN7
Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI7
Trey Mancini, RF, BAL7
Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN7
Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM7
Marcus Semien, SS, TOR7
Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN7
Dylan Carlson, RF, STL7
Alex Reyes, RP, STL7+2
Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA7+6
Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL7
Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW7
German Marquez, SP, COL7
Tommy Edman, 3B, STL6
Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW6
Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL6
Framber Valdez, SP, HOU6
Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU6
Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC6
Matt Barnes, RP, BOS6
Mark Melancon, RP, SD6
Diego Castillo, RP, TB6
Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW6
James Paxton, SP, SEA6
Max Kepler, RF, MIN6
Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA6
Anthony Santander, RF, BAL6
Will Smith, RP, ATL5
Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM5
Clint Frazier, RF, NYY5-2
Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA5-2
Justin Turner, 3B, LAD5+1
Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY5
C.J. Cron, 1B, COL5
John Means, SP, BAL4
Michael Pineda, SP, MIN4
Mike Soroka, SP, ATL4-2
Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE4-1
Jordan Romano, RP, TOR4
Nick Senzel, CF, CIN4
A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD4
Alex Colome, RP, MIN4
Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS4
Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA4
Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW4
Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL4+3
Jake McGee, RP, SF4N/R
Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL4N/R
Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA4
Christian Vazquez, C, BOS4
Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW4
Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD4
Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA4
Rafael Montero, RP, SEA4
Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY3
James McCann, C, NYM3
Austin Riley, 3B, ATL3
Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN3
Christian Walker, 1B, ARI3
Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI3
Corey Kluber, SP, NYY3-2
Mitch Garver, C, MIN3
J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM3
Sean Murphy, C, OAK3
Jean Segura, 2B, PHI3
David Price, SP, LAD3
Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL3
Jurickson Profar, LF, SD3
Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE3
Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA3+1
Wander Franco, SS, TB3
Mark Canha, RF, OAK3
Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD3
Nick Solak, LF, TEX3
Andrew Benintendi, LF, KC3
Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD3
Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA2
Carlos Santana, 1B, KC2
Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS2
Brady Singer, SP, KC2
Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY2
Zach Eflin, SP, PHI2
Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA2
Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI2
Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM2
Jesse Winker, LF, CIN2
Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE2-2
Leody Taveras, CF, TEX2-1
James Karinchak, RP, CLE2
Devin Williams, RP, MIL2
Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA2
Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN2
Paul DeJong, SS, STL2
Raimel Tapia, LF, COL2
Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA2
Amir Garrett, RP, CIN2
Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA2
Hector Neris, RP, PHI2
Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA2N/R
Akil Baddoo, OF, DET2N/R
Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK2N/R
Griffin Canning, SP, LAA2
Austin Nola, C, SD2
Joakim Soria, RP, ARI2
Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD2
Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI2
Jo Adell, RF, LAA2
Victor Reyes, CF, DET2