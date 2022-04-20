The top of the starting pitching ranks looks kind of like a mess right now. With the obvious caveat that most starters aren't even three appearances into their season, anyone who spent an early-round pick on the likes of Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber, Julio Urias, Zack Wheeler, Lucas Giolito, Robbie Ray, or Aaron Nola probably isn't thrilled about their early returns so far. And they aren't alone.

It's especially frustrating to watch your aces struggle when offense as a whole has been down around baseball. Entering play Wednesday, the league ERA is 3.83, compared to 4.27 last season; it's even lower than the 3.99 mark we saw last April when we seemingly had a no-hitter every week. We've seen signs that, whether due to changes in the production of the ball or the introduction of the humidor across all 30 parks – or perhaps some other factor, like the weather – the ball isn't traveling as well as it has in recent years. Watching your ace struggle in that context is even worse.

But I'm here to remind you that it isn't time to panic just yet. That's not necessarily equally true for every player, of course, but generally speaking, we just haven't seen enough action so far to justify changing your opinion about any player dramatically. Take Cole, for example. Surely, plenty of Fantasy players had concerns about making him the No. 1 pitcher off the board after his struggles following the sticky-stuff crackdown last year, as he had a 4.15 ERA from June 1 on, when the crackdown started. Cole was, of course, still a very good pitcher in that stretch, but he failed to average six innings per start and was no help in ERA while sporting a 1.20 WHIP – solid numbers, but not difference-making stuff.

And now here he sits, with a 6.35 ERA and 1.412 WHIP through three starts. He has yet to get through six innings in a start, and the two runs he allowed in 1.2 innings in Tuesday's start against the Tigers were actually the fewest he's allowed in any of his first three starts. This has been a legitimately bad start to the season for Cole.

But trading him right now would probably be a mistake. I've dropped his value just a bit in the trade values charts, pushing him down to where Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes are rather than in a tier of his own among starters, but that doesn't mean I'm abandoning ship.

What would cause me to? Well, you can look at someone like Ray or Bieber for a better example of a pitcher I'm legitimately worried about. Velocity isn't everything, but it's often the most direct sign we get of something being wrong with a pitcher in a small sample size. And, while Ray and Bieber have both had very concerning starts in that regard, Cole is right where he usually is, sitting among the hardest throwing starters in the game.

That's not to say there's nothing to be concerned about with Cole. His struggles post-June last season might have been a bit overstated -- you'll hear some folks say he was bad, and that wasn't the case at all -- but he wasn't a first-round caliber pitcher, either. He was more prone to command issues and homers after the crackdown last season, and we've seen similar trends early on. Which is why I'm less comfortable saying I'd definitely take him over Scherzer or Burnes than I was even three weeks ago.

But that's not the same thing as saying I think you need to trade Cole before the bottom falls out, because I don't think there's much risk of that happening. Within the context of the other early-round pitchers, I'm still a lot more worried about Ray, Bieber, Urias, Wheeler, and Nola, none of whom have the same floor or ceiling as Cole. It's actually kind of hard to find an early-round pitcher who has really helped their cause in the early going – Justin Verlander is one obvious example, and he's arguably the fastest-rising player in my trade charts over the first few weeks.

Which is to say, as frustrated as you are with Cole, it could be worse. There are no injury red flags here; he just hasn't pitched well. That'll happen sometimes, and if Cole had a three-start stretch like this in August, you wouldn't bat an eye. The track record here is long enough that you should still bet on him being among the best pitchers in the game. If not necessarily the best.

Here's how I'm viewing the current landscape at starting pitcher and beyond for both H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 3:

Week 3 Rotisserie Trade Value

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week 1 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS

2 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF

3 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 41 1B-DH

4 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 39 3B

5 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 36 SS

6 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 36 OF

7 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 36 OF

8 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 36 OF

9 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP

10 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B

11 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF

12 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP -1 13 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 33 SP

14 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 33 SP +2 15 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 31 3B

16 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 31 OF

17 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 31 3B

18 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 31 OF

19 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 30 SP

20 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 30 2B

21 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 29 OF

22 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 28 2B-OF

23 George Springer, TOR, CF 28 DH-OF

24 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 27 OF

25 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 27 OF

26 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 27 DH-OF

27 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 27 OF

28 Salvador Perez, KC, C 27 C-DH

29 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 27 DH-OF

30 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 27 2B-SS

31 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 27 1B +1 32 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 27 DH-OF +1 33 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 27 2B-SS

34 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS

35 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 26 SP

36 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 26 2B-OF

37 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B

38 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 25 SP +7 39 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS

40 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 24 SS

41 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 24 1B

42 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 24 SP +2 43 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 24 SP +4 44 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 24 1B

45 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 22 1B

46 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 21 2B

47 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 21 SP -1 48 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 20 SP -4 49 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 20 SP +1 50 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 20 SP +1 51 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 19 SP

52 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 19 OF -1 53 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP

54 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 19 3B

55 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 18 RP

56 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 18 SS

57 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP -1 58 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 18 SP

59 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 18 SS

60 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 18 3B-OF

61 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 18 SP

62 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 18 OF

63 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 18 OF

64 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 18 DH-OF

65 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 18 OF +3 66 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 18 DH-OF

67 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 17 3B

68 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 17 OF

69 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 17 OF

70 Wander Franco, TB, SS 17 SS

71 Javier Baez, DET, SS 17 2B-SS

72 Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B 17 3B-SS

73 Max Fried, ATL, SP 17 SP

74 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 17 2B-SS

75 Will Smith, LAD, C 16 C

76 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 16 3B

77 Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP 16 SP

78 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP

79 Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B 15 3B

80 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP

81 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 14 DH -1 82 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 13 RP -1 83 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 13 RP -1 84 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 13 1B -1 85 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 13 SP +3 86 Logan Webb, SF, SP 13 SP +2 87 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 13 C

88 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 13 OF -1 89 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 13 DH-OF

90 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 13 DH

91 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 13 SP +1 92 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 12 SP +1 93 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 12 SP -2 94 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 12 2B-SS

95 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 12 RP

96 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 12 3B-SS -1 97 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 12 1B

98 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 12 RP

99 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 12 RP -1 100 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 12 RP

101 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 12 OF

102 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 12 SP

103 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 12 2B

104 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 12 1B-2B

105 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 12 2B-OF

106 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 12 SP

107 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 12 SS

108 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP

109 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 12 1B

110 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 12 SP

111 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 12 OF

112 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 11 OF -1 113 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 11 OF-SS

114 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 11 3B-DH

115 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 11 OF

116 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 11 SP

117 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 11 1B

118 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 11 1B-DH

119 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 11 1B-2B-SS

120 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 11 SS

121 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 11 SP

122 Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C 10 C -1 123 Ty France, SEA, 1B 10 1B-2B-DH -1 124 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 10 OF

125 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 10 SP +1 126 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 10 SP +5 127 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 9 SP -1 128 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 9 RP -1 129 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 9 1B

130 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 9 SP -2 131 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 9 SP

132 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 9 SP

133 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 9 SP -1 134 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 8 OF -1 135 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 8 DH-OF -1 136 Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF 8 OF -2 137 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 8 OF -4 138 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 8 SP +3 139 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 8 OF -1 140 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 8 OF -1 141 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 8 RP +1 142 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 7 SP

143 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 7 2B-OF-SS -2 144 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 7 OF -2 145 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 7 SS

146 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 7 OF -1 147 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 7 3B

148 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 7 OF -1 149 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 7 DH-OF -1 150 Mitch Garver, TEX, C 7 C

151 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 7 OF

152 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 7 C-OF

153 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 7 1B

154 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 7 1B-2B-3B

155 Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF 7 OF

156 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 7 RP +2 157 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 6 3B-DH -1 158 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 6 1B -1 159 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 6 C

160 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 6 3B

161 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 6 1B-DH-OF

162 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 5 1B -1 163 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 5 SP -1 164 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP

165 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP N/R 166 Blake Snell, SD, SP 5 SP

167 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 5 SP

168 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP

169 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP

170 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP

171 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP

172 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 5 SP +4 173 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 5 SP +1 174 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 5 SP N/R 175 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP

176 Akil Baddoo, DET, CF 5 OF

177 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 5 3B

178 Connor Joe, COL, LF 5 DH-OF

179 Corey Knebel, PHI, RP 5 RP

180 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP +4 181 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 5 RP-SP

182 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 5 SP

183 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 4 SP -1 184 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 4 SP -1 185 Steven Kwan, CLE, CF 4 OF -1 186 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 4 OF -1 187 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF

188 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 4 OF -1 189 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 4 1B

190 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 4 SP

191 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 4 OF

192 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 4 RP

193 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 4 2B-SS -3 194 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 4 OF +3 195 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 4 OF +3 196 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 4 2B-SS

197 Zack Greinke, KC, SP 4 SP

198 C.J. Abrams, SD, SS 4 SS

199 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 4 SS

200 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 4 2B-SS

201 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 4 OF

202 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 3 SS -1 203 Michael Conforto, NYM, RF 3 OF -1 204 Jack Flaherty, STL, SP 3 SP -1 205 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 3 OF -1 206 Matt Brash, SEA, SP 3 SP -1 207 Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP 3 RP

208 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF

209 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 3 RP +2 210 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 3 SP

211 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF

212 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 3 2B-3B-SS

213 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 3 OF

214 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP

215 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 3 SP +1 216 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 3 SP +2 217 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 3 2B-OF

218 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 3 SP N/R 219 Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP 3 SP +1 220 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 2 OF -1 221 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 2 RP -1 222 Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B 2 1B

223 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B N/R 224 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH -2 225 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B

226 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP N/R 227 Jean Segura, PHI, 2B 2 2B

228 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 2 1B-OF

229 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 2 2B-OF

230 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP N/R 231 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B

232 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 2 OF

233 Nicky Lopez, KC, SS 2 2B-SS

234 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 2 OF

235 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 2 OF

236 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B

237 Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B 2 2B

238 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 2 SP

239 Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP 2 SP

240 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 2 OF

241 Bryson Stott, PHI, SS 2 2B-SS

242 Seth Beer, ARI, 1B 2 1B-DH

243 Adam Frazier, SEA, 2B 2 2B



Week 3 H2H Trade Values

