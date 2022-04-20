The top of the starting pitching ranks looks kind of like a mess right now. With the obvious caveat that most starters aren't even three appearances into their season, anyone who spent an early-round pick on the likes of Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber, Julio Urias, Zack Wheeler, Lucas Giolito, Robbie Ray, or Aaron Nola probably isn't thrilled about their early returns so far. And they aren't alone.
It's especially frustrating to watch your aces struggle when offense as a whole has been down around baseball. Entering play Wednesday, the league ERA is 3.83, compared to 4.27 last season; it's even lower than the 3.99 mark we saw last April when we seemingly had a no-hitter every week. We've seen signs that, whether due to changes in the production of the ball or the introduction of the humidor across all 30 parks – or perhaps some other factor, like the weather – the ball isn't traveling as well as it has in recent years. Watching your ace struggle in that context is even worse.
But I'm here to remind you that it isn't time to panic just yet. That's not necessarily equally true for every player, of course, but generally speaking, we just haven't seen enough action so far to justify changing your opinion about any player dramatically. Take Cole, for example. Surely, plenty of Fantasy players had concerns about making him the No. 1 pitcher off the board after his struggles following the sticky-stuff crackdown last year, as he had a 4.15 ERA from June 1 on, when the crackdown started. Cole was, of course, still a very good pitcher in that stretch, but he failed to average six innings per start and was no help in ERA while sporting a 1.20 WHIP – solid numbers, but not difference-making stuff.
And now here he sits, with a 6.35 ERA and 1.412 WHIP through three starts. He has yet to get through six innings in a start, and the two runs he allowed in 1.2 innings in Tuesday's start against the Tigers were actually the fewest he's allowed in any of his first three starts. This has been a legitimately bad start to the season for Cole.
But trading him right now would probably be a mistake. I've dropped his value just a bit in the trade values charts, pushing him down to where Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes are rather than in a tier of his own among starters, but that doesn't mean I'm abandoning ship.
What would cause me to? Well, you can look at someone like Ray or Bieber for a better example of a pitcher I'm legitimately worried about. Velocity isn't everything, but it's often the most direct sign we get of something being wrong with a pitcher in a small sample size. And, while Ray and Bieber have both had very concerning starts in that regard, Cole is right where he usually is, sitting among the hardest throwing starters in the game.
That's not to say there's nothing to be concerned about with Cole. His struggles post-June last season might have been a bit overstated -- you'll hear some folks say he was bad, and that wasn't the case at all -- but he wasn't a first-round caliber pitcher, either. He was more prone to command issues and homers after the crackdown last season, and we've seen similar trends early on. Which is why I'm less comfortable saying I'd definitely take him over Scherzer or Burnes than I was even three weeks ago.
But that's not the same thing as saying I think you need to trade Cole before the bottom falls out, because I don't think there's much risk of that happening. Within the context of the other early-round pitchers, I'm still a lot more worried about Ray, Bieber, Urias, Wheeler, and Nola, none of whom have the same floor or ceiling as Cole. It's actually kind of hard to find an early-round pitcher who has really helped their cause in the early going – Justin Verlander is one obvious example, and he's arguably the fastest-rising player in my trade charts over the first few weeks.
Which is to say, as frustrated as you are with Cole, it could be worse. There are no injury red flags here; he just hasn't pitched well. That'll happen sometimes, and if Cole had a three-start stretch like this in August, you wouldn't bat an eye. The track record here is long enough that you should still bet on him being among the best pitchers in the game. If not necessarily the best.
Here's how I'm viewing the current landscape at starting pitcher and beyond for both H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 3:
Week 3 Rotisserie Trade Value
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligible
|Change from last week
|1
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|41
|2B-SS
|
|2
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|41
|OF
|
|3
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|41
|1B-DH
|
|4
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|39
|3B
|
|5
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|36
|SS
|
|6
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|36
|OF
|
|7
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|36
|OF
|
|8
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|36
|OF
|
|9
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|36
|DH-SP
|
|10
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|34
|1B
|
|11
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|34
|OF
|
|12
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|34
|SP
|-1
|13
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|33
|SP
|
|14
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|33
|SP
|+2
|15
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|31
|3B
|
|16
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|31
|OF
|
|17
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|31
|3B
|
|18
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|31
|OF
|
|19
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|30
|SP
|
|20
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|30
|2B
|
|21
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|29
|OF
|
|22
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|28
|2B-OF
|
|23
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|
|24
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|27
|OF
|
|25
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|27
|OF
|
|26
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|27
|DH-OF
|
|27
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|
|28
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|27
|C-DH
|
|29
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|27
|DH-OF
|
|30
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|27
|2B-SS
|
|31
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|27
|1B
|+1
|32
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|27
|DH-OF
|+1
|33
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|27
|2B-SS
|
|34
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|26
|SS
|
|35
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|26
|SP
|
|36
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|26
|2B-OF
|
|37
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|25
|2B
|
|38
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|25
|SP
|+7
|39
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|24
|SS
|
|40
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|24
|SS
|
|41
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|24
|1B
|
|42
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|24
|SP
|+2
|43
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|24
|SP
|+4
|44
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|24
|1B
|
|45
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|22
|1B
|
|46
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|21
|2B
|
|47
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|21
|SP
|-1
|48
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|20
|SP
|-4
|49
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|20
|SP
|+1
|50
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|20
|SP
|+1
|51
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|19
|SP
|
|52
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|19
|OF
|-1
|53
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|19
|RP
|
|54
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|19
|3B
|
|55
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|18
|RP
|
|56
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|18
|SS
|
|57
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|18
|SP
|-1
|58
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|18
|SP
|
|59
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|18
|SS
|
|60
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|18
|3B-OF
|
|61
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|18
|SP
|
|62
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|18
|OF
|
|63
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|18
|OF
|
|64
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|18
|DH-OF
|
|65
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|18
|OF
|+3
|66
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|18
|DH-OF
|
|67
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|17
|3B
|
|68
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|17
|OF
|
|69
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|17
|OF
|
|70
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|17
|SS
|
|71
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|17
|2B-SS
|
|72
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B
|17
|3B-SS
|
|73
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|17
|SP
|
|74
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|
|75
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|16
|C
|
|76
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|16
|3B
|
|77
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
|16
|SP
|
|78
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|16
|SP
|
|79
|Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B
|15
|3B
|
|80
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|15
|RP
|
|81
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|14
|DH
|-1
|82
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|13
|RP
|-1
|83
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|13
|RP
|-1
|84
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|13
|1B
|-1
|85
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|13
|SP
|+3
|86
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|13
|SP
|+2
|87
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|13
|C
|
|88
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|13
|OF
|-1
|89
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|13
|DH-OF
|
|90
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|13
|DH
|
|91
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|13
|SP
|+1
|92
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|12
|SP
|+1
|93
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|12
|SP
|-2
|94
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|12
|2B-SS
|
|95
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|12
|RP
|
|96
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|12
|3B-SS
|-1
|97
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|12
|1B
|
|98
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|12
|RP
|
|99
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|12
|RP
|-1
|100
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|12
|RP
|
|101
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|12
|OF
|
|102
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|12
|SP
|
|103
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|12
|2B
|
|104
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|12
|1B-2B
|
|105
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|12
|2B-OF
|
|106
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|12
|SP
|
|107
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|12
|SS
|
|108
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|12
|RP
|
|109
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|12
|1B
|
|110
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|12
|SP
|
|111
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|12
|OF
|
|112
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|11
|OF
|-1
|113
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|11
|OF-SS
|
|114
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|11
|3B-DH
|
|115
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|11
|OF
|
|116
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|11
|SP
|
|117
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|11
|1B
|
|118
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|11
|1B-DH
|
|119
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|11
|1B-2B-SS
|
|120
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|11
|SS
|
|121
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|11
|SP
|
|122
|Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C
|10
|C
|-1
|123
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|10
|1B-2B-DH
|-1
|124
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|10
|OF
|
|125
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|10
|SP
|+1
|126
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|10
|SP
|+5
|127
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|9
|SP
|-1
|128
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|9
|RP
|-1
|129
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|9
|1B
|
|130
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|9
|SP
|-2
|131
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|9
|SP
|
|132
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|9
|SP
|
|133
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|9
|SP
|-1
|134
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|8
|OF
|-1
|135
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|8
|DH-OF
|-1
|136
|Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF
|8
|OF
|-2
|137
|Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF
|8
|OF
|-4
|138
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|8
|SP
|+3
|139
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|8
|OF
|-1
|140
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|8
|OF
|-1
|141
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|8
|RP
|+1
|142
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|
|143
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|7
|2B-OF-SS
|-2
|144
|Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF
|7
|OF
|-2
|145
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|7
|SS
|
|146
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|7
|OF
|-1
|147
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|7
|3B
|
|148
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|7
|OF
|-1
|149
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|7
|DH-OF
|-1
|150
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|7
|C
|
|151
|Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF
|7
|OF
|
|152
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|7
|C-OF
|
|153
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|7
|1B
|
|154
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|7
|1B-2B-3B
|
|155
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|7
|OF
|
|156
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|7
|RP
|+2
|157
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|6
|3B-DH
|-1
|158
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|6
|1B
|-1
|159
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|6
|C
|
|160
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|6
|3B
|
|161
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|
|162
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|5
|1B
|-1
|163
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|5
|SP
|-1
|164
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|5
|SP
|
|165
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|5
|SP
|N/R
|166
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|5
|SP
|
|167
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|5
|SP
|
|168
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|5
|SP
|
|169
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|5
|SP
|
|170
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|5
|SP
|
|171
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|5
|SP
|
|172
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|+4
|173
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|5
|SP
|+1
|174
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|5
|SP
|N/R
|175
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|5
|SP
|
|176
|Akil Baddoo, DET, CF
|5
|OF
|
|177
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|5
|3B
|
|178
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|5
|DH-OF
|
|179
|Corey Knebel, PHI, RP
|5
|RP
|
|180
|David Robertson, CHC, RP
|5
|RP
|+4
|181
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|5
|RP-SP
|
|182
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|5
|SP
|
|183
|Zac Gallen, ARI, SP
|4
|SP
|-1
|184
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|4
|SP
|-1
|185
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|4
|OF
|-1
|186
|Myles Straw, CLE, CF
|4
|OF
|-1
|187
|Adam Duvall, ATL, RF
|4
|OF
|
|188
|Jo Adell, LAA, LF
|4
|OF
|-1
|189
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|4
|1B
|
|190
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|4
|SP
|
|191
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|4
|OF
|
|192
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|4
|RP
|
|193
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|-3
|194
|Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF
|4
|OF
|+3
|195
|Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF
|4
|OF
|+3
|196
|Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|
|197
|Zack Greinke, KC, SP
|4
|SP
|
|198
|C.J. Abrams, SD, SS
|4
|SS
|
|199
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|4
|SS
|
|200
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|4
|2B-SS
|
|201
|Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF
|4
|OF
|
|202
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|3
|SS
|-1
|203
|Michael Conforto, NYM, RF
|3
|OF
|-1
|204
|Jack Flaherty, STL, SP
|3
|SP
|-1
|205
|Ian Happ, CHC, LF
|3
|OF
|-1
|206
|Matt Brash, SEA, SP
|3
|SP
|-1
|207
|Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP
|3
|RP
|
|208
|A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF
|3
|OF
|
|209
|Camilo Doval, SF, RP
|3
|RP
|+2
|210
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|3
|SP
|
|211
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|3
|DH-OF
|
|212
|Luis Urias, MIL, 3B
|3
|2B-3B-SS
|
|213
|Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF
|3
|OF
|
|214
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|215
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|3
|SP
|+1
|216
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|3
|SP
|+2
|217
|Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF
|3
|2B-OF
|
|218
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|3
|SP
|N/R
|219
|Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP
|3
|SP
|+1
|220
|Mark Canha, NYM, LF
|2
|OF
|-1
|221
|Gregory Soto, DET, RP
|2
|RP
|-1
|222
|Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B
|2
|1B
|
|223
|Owen Miller, CLE, 2B
|2
|1B-2B
|N/R
|224
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|-2
|225
|Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|
|226
|Josh Staumont, KC, RP
|2
|RP
|N/R
|227
|Jean Segura, PHI, 2B
|2
|2B
|
|228
|Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF
|2
|1B-OF
|
|229
|Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B
|2
|2B-OF
|
|230
|Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP
|2
|SP
|N/R
|231
|Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B
|2
|2B-3B
|
|232
|Harrison Bader, STL, CF
|2
|OF
|
|233
|Nicky Lopez, KC, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|
|234
|Tommy Pham, CIN, LF
|2
|OF
|
|235
|Austin Hays, BAL, LF
|2
|OF
|
|236
|Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B
|2
|1B-2B
|
|237
|Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B
|2
|2B
|
|238
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|2
|SP
|
|239
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP
|2
|SP
|
|240
|Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF
|2
|OF
|
|241
|Bryson Stott, PHI, SS
|2
|2B-SS
|
|242
|Seth Beer, ARI, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|
|243
|Adam Frazier, SEA, 2B
|2
|2B
|
Week 3 H2H Trade Values
|Rank
|Player
|Value
|Eligibility
|Change from last week
|1
|Juan Soto, WAS, RF
|46
|OF
|
|2
|Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B
|46
|1B-DH
|
|3
|Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B
|45
|3B
|
|4
|Mike Trout, LAA, CF
|43
|OF
|
|5
|Trea Turner, LAD, SS
|43
|2B-SS
|
|6
|Bryce Harper, PHI, RF
|43
|OF
|
|7
|Mookie Betts, LAD, RF
|40
|OF
|
|8
|Bo Bichette, TOR, SS
|40
|SS
|
|9
|Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B
|40
|1B
|
|10
|Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH
|39
|DH-SP
|
|11
|Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP
|38
|SP
|-3
|12
|Max Scherzer, NYM, SP
|36
|SP
|
|13
|Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP
|36
|SP
|
|14
|Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF
|36
|OF
|
|15
|Manny Machado, SD, 3B
|36
|3B
|
|16
|Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B
|36
|3B
|
|17
|Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP
|34
|SP
|
|18
|Walker Buehler, LAD, SP
|33
|SP
|
|19
|Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B
|32
|2B
|
|20
|Luis Robert, CHW, CF
|32
|OF
|
|21
|Matt Olson, ATL, 1B
|31
|1B
|
|22
|Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B
|30
|2B-SS
|
|23
|Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF
|30
|OF
|
|24
|Salvador Perez, KC, C
|30
|C-DH
|
|25
|Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH
|30
|DH-OF
|
|26
|Justin Verlander, HOU, SP
|30
|SP
|+3
|27
|Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP
|30
|SP
|+1
|28
|Aaron Judge, NYY, RF
|30
|DH-OF
|
|29
|Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP
|30
|SP
|+3
|30
|Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP
|30
|SP
|-2
|31
|Julio Urias, LAD, SP
|30
|SP
|
|32
|Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS
|29
|SS
|
|33
|George Springer, TOR, CF
|28
|DH-OF
|
|34
|Robbie Ray, SEA, SP
|28
|SP
|-2
|35
|Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B
|27
|1B
|
|36
|Aaron Nola, PHI, SP
|27
|SP
|-1
|37
|Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B
|27
|1B
|
|38
|Austin Riley, ATL, 3B
|27
|3B
|
|39
|Corey Seager, TEX, SS
|27
|SS
|
|40
|Shane Bieber, CLE, SP
|27
|SP
|-1
|41
|Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP
|27
|SP
|-1
|42
|Charlie Morton, ATL, SP
|27
|SP
|
|43
|Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF
|27
|OF
|
|44
|Starling Marte, NYM, CF
|27
|OF
|
|45
|Carlos Rodon, SF, SP
|27
|SP
|
|46
|Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B
|27
|2B-OF
|
|47
|Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF
|27
|OF
|
|48
|Kris Bryant, COL, LF
|27
|3B-OF
|
|49
|Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B
|26
|3B
|
|50
|Byron Buxton, MIN, CF
|25
|OF
|
|51
|Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF
|24
|DH-OF
|
|52
|Wander Franco, TB, SS
|24
|SS
|
|53
|Ketel Marte, ARI, CF
|23
|2B-OF
|
|54
|Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B
|23
|2B
|
|55
|Trevor Story, BOS, SS
|22
|2B-SS
|
|56
|Max Fried, ATL, SP
|22
|SP
|
|57
|Carlos Correa, MIN, SS
|20
|SS
|
|58
|J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH
|20
|DH-OF
|
|59
|Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF
|20
|OF
|
|60
|Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B
|20
|3B
|
|61
|Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP
|20
|SP
|
|62
|Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP
|20
|RP
|
|63
|Joe Musgrove, SD, SP
|20
|SP
|
|64
|Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF
|20
|OF
|
|65
|Frankie Montas, OAK, SP
|20
|SP
|
|66
|Logan Webb, SF, SP
|20
|SP
|+3
|67
|Josh Hader, MIL, RP
|19
|RP
|
|68
|Jose Berrios, TOR, SP
|19
|SP
|-2
|69
|Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS
|18
|SS
|
|70
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP
|18
|SP
|+3
|71
|Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B
|17
|1B
|
|72
|Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B
|17
|2B-SS
|
|73
|Yu Darvish, SD, SP
|17
|SP
|
|74
|Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH
|17
|DH-OF
|
|75
|Tim Anderson, CHW, SS
|17
|SS
|
|76
|Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B
|17
|2B
|
|77
|Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF
|17
|OF
|+3
|78
|Javier Baez, DET, SS
|16
|2B-SS
|
|79
|Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF
|16
|OF
|
|80
|Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP
|16
|RP
|
|81
|Will Smith, LAD, C
|16
|C
|
|82
|Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF
|14
|OF
|-1
|83
|Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP
|14
|RP
|
|84
|Jesse Winker, SEA, LF
|14
|OF
|-1
|85
|Alek Manoah, TOR, SP
|14
|SP
|
|86
|Christian Yelich, MIL, LF
|14
|OF
|
|87
|Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF
|13
|DH-OF
|
|88
|Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B
|13
|3B
|
|89
|Joey Votto, CIN, 1B
|13
|1B
|-2
|90
|Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP
|13
|RP
|
|91
|Jonathan India, CIN, 2B
|12
|2B
|-2
|92
|J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C
|12
|C
|
|93
|Bobby Witt, KC, SS
|12
|3B-SS
|-3
|94
|Shane McClanahan, TB, SP
|12
|SP
|
|95
|Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH
|12
|DH
|
|96
|Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP
|12
|SP
|
|97
|Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B
|12
|1B
|
|98
|Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP
|12
|SP
|
|99
|Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP
|12
|RP
|
|100
|Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF
|12
|OF
|
|101
|Randy Arozarena, TB, LF
|12
|OF
|-2
|102
|Willy Adames, MIL, SS
|12
|SS
|
|103
|Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C
|11
|C
|
|104
|Fernando Tatis, SD, SS
|11
|OF-SS
|
|105
|Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B
|11
|1B-2B-SS
|
|106
|Framber Valdez, HOU, SP
|10
|SP
|
|107
|Max Muncy, LAD, 1B
|10
|1B-2B
|-1
|108
|Austin Meadows, DET, LF
|10
|DH-OF
|
|109
|Dylan Cease, CHW, SP
|10
|SP
|
|110
|Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP
|10
|SP
|+3
|111
|C.J. Cron, COL, 1B
|10
|1B
|
|112
|Sean Manaea, SD, SP
|10
|SP
|+3
|113
|Justin Turner, LAD, 3B
|10
|3B-DH
|
|114
|Chris Taylor, LAD, CF
|10
|2B-OF-SS
|
|115
|Tommy Edman, STL, 2B
|9
|2B-OF
|
|116
|Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP
|9
|SP
|
|117
|Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP
|9
|RP
|
|118
|Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP
|9
|RP
|
|119
|Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP
|9
|RP
|
|120
|Jordan Romano, TOR, RP
|9
|RP
|
|121
|Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP
|9
|SP
|
|122
|Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP
|9
|RP
|
|123
|Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF
|9
|OF
|
|124
|Taylor Rogers, SD, RP
|8
|RP
|
|125
|Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF
|7
|OF
|
|126
|Willson Contreras, CHC, C
|7
|C
|
|127
|Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP
|7
|SP
|
|128
|Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF
|7
|OF
|+3
|129
|Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH
|7
|DH
|
|130
|Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP
|7
|SP
|
|131
|Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP
|7
|SP
|
|132
|Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF
|7
|C-OF
|
|133
|Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP
|7
|SP
|N/R
|134
|Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP
|7
|SP
|
|135
|Adam Wainwright, STL, SP
|7
|SP
|
|136
|Blake Snell, SD, SP
|7
|SP
|
|137
|Ian Anderson, ATL, SP
|6
|SP
|-1
|138
|Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP
|6
|SP
|
|139
|Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B
|6
|2B-SS
|
|140
|Alex Cobb, SF, SP
|6
|SP
|
|141
|Tylor Megill, NYM, SP
|6
|SP
|
|142
|Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP
|6
|RP-SP
|
|143
|Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP
|6
|SP
|
|144
|Robbie Grossman, DET, LF
|6
|OF
|
|145
|Corey Knebel, PHI, RP
|6
|RP
|
|146
|Luis Severino, NYY, RP
|6
|RP
|
|147
|Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS
|6
|SS
|-4
|148
|Luke Voit, SD, 1B
|6
|1B-DH
|
|149
|Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B
|6
|1B-DH-OF
|
|150
|Lance Lynn, CHW, SP
|6
|SP
|
|151
|Jake McGee, SF, RP
|6
|RP
|
|152
|Luis Garcia, HOU, SP
|6
|SP
|
|153
|Mike Clevinger, SD, SP
|6
|SP
|
|154
|Hunter Greene, CIN, SP
|6
|SP
|N/R
|155
|Chris Sale, BOS, SP
|6
|SP
|
|156
|Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP
|6
|SP
|N/R
|157
|Shane Baz, TB, SP
|6
|SP
|
|158
|Zack Greinke, KC, SP
|6
|SP
|
|159
|Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B
|5
|1B
|-1
|160
|Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B
|5
|1B
|
|161
|Josh Bell, WAS, 1B
|5
|1B
|
|162
|Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B
|4
|1B
|
|163
|Ty France, SEA, 1B
|4
|1B-2B-DH
|
|164
|Brandon Crawford, SF, SS
|4
|SS
|
|165
|Brandon Belt, SF, 1B
|4
|1B
|+2
|166
|Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B
|4
|2B-SS
|-1
|167
|Mitch Garver, TEX, C
|4
|C
|
|168
|Joey Gallo, NYY, RF
|4
|OF
|
|169
|Luis Castillo, CIN, SP
|4
|SP
|
|170
|MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP
|4
|SP
|+1
|171
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP
|3
|SP
|-3
|172
|Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF
|3
|OF
|-1
|173
|Randal Grichuk, COL, CF
|3
|OF
|-3
|174
|Matt Brash, SEA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|175
|Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B
|3
|3B-DH
|
|176
|Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP
|3
|SP
|
|177
|Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP
|3
|SP
|
|178
|Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF
|3
|OF
|
|179
|DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B
|3
|1B-2B-3B
|
|180
|Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP
|3
|SP
|
|181
|Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B
|3
|1B
|
|182
|Gavin Lux, LAD, SS
|3
|2B-SS
|+1
|183
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B
|3
|3B
|+1
|184
|Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS
|3
|SS
|N/R
|185
|Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C
|3
|C
|
|186
|Scott Barlow, KC, RP
|3
|RP
|
|187
|Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP
|2
|SP
|N/R
|188
|Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B
|2
|1B
|
|189
|Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF
|2
|OF
|
|190
|Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B
|2
|3B
|
|191
|Sonny Gray, MIN, SP
|2
|SP
|
|192
|Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B
|2
|3B
|
|193
|Jorge Soler, MIA, RF
|2
|DH-OF
|
|194
|Mark Melancon, ARI, RP
|2
|RP
|
|195
|Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B
|2
|1B-DH
|
|196
|Michael Brantley, HOU, LF
|2
|DH-OF
|
|197
|Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B
|2
|3B-SS
|
|198
|Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS
|2
|SS
|-5
|199
|Connor Joe, COL, LF
|2
|DH-OF
|
|200
|Steven Kwan, CLE, CF
|2
|OF
|
|201
|Trent Grisham, SD, CF
|2
|OF
|
|202
|Dylan Carlson, STL, RF
|2
|OF
|
|203
|Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP
|2
|SP
|
|204
|Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP
|2
|SP
|+1