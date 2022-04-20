carlos-rodon-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The top of the starting pitching ranks looks kind of like a mess right now. With the obvious caveat that most starters aren't even three appearances into their season, anyone who spent an early-round pick on the likes of Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber, Julio Urias, Zack Wheeler, Lucas Giolito, Robbie Ray, or Aaron Nola probably isn't thrilled about their early returns so far. And they aren't alone.

It's especially frustrating to watch your aces struggle when offense as a whole has been down around baseball. Entering play Wednesday, the league ERA is 3.83, compared to 4.27 last season; it's even lower than the 3.99 mark we saw last April when we seemingly had a no-hitter every week. We've seen signs that, whether due to changes in the production of the ball or the introduction of the humidor across all 30 parks – or perhaps some other factor, like the weather – the ball isn't traveling as well as it has in recent years. Watching your ace struggle in that context is even worse.

But I'm here to remind you that it isn't time to panic just yet. That's not necessarily equally true for every player, of course, but generally speaking, we just haven't seen enough action so far to justify changing your opinion about any player dramatically. Take Cole, for example. Surely, plenty of Fantasy players had concerns about making him the No. 1 pitcher off the board after his struggles following the sticky-stuff crackdown last year, as he had a 4.15 ERA from June 1 on, when the crackdown started. Cole was, of course, still a very good pitcher in that stretch, but he failed to average six innings per start and was no help in ERA while sporting a 1.20 WHIP – solid numbers, but not difference-making stuff. 

And now here he sits, with a 6.35 ERA and 1.412 WHIP through three starts. He has yet to get through six innings in a start, and the two runs he allowed in 1.2 innings in Tuesday's start against the Tigers were actually the fewest he's allowed in any of his first three starts. This has been a legitimately bad start to the season for Cole.

But trading him right now would probably be a mistake. I've dropped his value just a bit in the trade values charts, pushing him down to where Max Scherzer and Corbin Burnes are rather than in a tier of his own among starters, but that doesn't mean I'm abandoning ship. 

What would cause me to? Well, you can look at someone like Ray or Bieber for a better example of a pitcher I'm legitimately worried about. Velocity isn't everything, but it's often the most direct sign we get of something being wrong with a pitcher in a small sample size. And, while Ray and Bieber have both had very concerning starts in that regard, Cole is right where he usually is, sitting among the hardest throwing starters in the game. 

That's not to say there's nothing to be concerned about with Cole. His struggles post-June last season might have been a bit overstated -- you'll hear some folks say he was bad, and that wasn't the case at all -- but he wasn't a first-round caliber pitcher, either. He was more prone to command issues and homers after the crackdown last season, and we've seen similar trends early on. Which is why I'm less comfortable saying I'd definitely take him over Scherzer or Burnes than I was even three weeks ago. 

But that's not the same thing as saying I think you need to trade Cole before the bottom falls out, because I don't think there's much risk of that happening. Within the context of the other early-round pitchers, I'm still a lot more worried about Ray, Bieber, Urias, Wheeler, and Nola, none of whom have the same floor or ceiling as Cole. It's actually kind of hard to find an early-round pitcher who has really helped their cause in the early going – Justin Verlander is one obvious example, and he's arguably the fastest-rising player in my trade charts over the first few weeks. 

Which is to say, as frustrated as you are with Cole, it could be worse. There are no injury red flags here; he just hasn't pitched well. That'll happen sometimes, and if Cole had a three-start stretch like this in August, you wouldn't bat an eye. The track record here is long enough that you should still bet on him being among the best pitchers in the game. If not necessarily the best.

Here's how I'm viewing the current landscape at starting pitcher and beyond for both H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 3:

Week 3 Rotisserie Trade Value

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week
1Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
2Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
3Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B411B-DH
4Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B393B
5Bo Bichette, TOR, SS36SS
6Mookie Betts, LAD, RF36OF
7Mike Trout, LAA, CF36OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF36OF
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
11Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP-1
13Max Scherzer, NYM, SP33SP
14Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP33SP+2
15Manny Machado, SD, 3B313B
16Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF31OF
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B313B
18Luis Robert, CHW, CF31OF
19Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP30SP
20Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B302B
21Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF29OF
22Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B282B-OF
23George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
24Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27OF
25Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27OF
26Aaron Judge, NYY, RF27DH-OF
27Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
28Salvador Perez, KC, C27C-DH
29Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH27DH-OF
30Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B272B-SS
31Matt Olson, ATL, 1B271B+1
32Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF27DH-OF+1
33Trevor Story, BOS, SS272B-SS
34Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
35Walker Buehler, LAD, SP26SP
36Ketel Marte, ARI, CF262B-OF
37Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
38Justin Verlander, HOU, SP25SP+7
39Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
40Tim Anderson, CHW, SS24SS
41Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B241B
42Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP24SP+2
43Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP24SP+4
44Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B241B
45Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B221B
46Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B212B
47Julio Urias, LAD, SP21SP-1
48Robbie Ray, SEA, SP20SP-4
49Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP20SP+1
50Aaron Nola, PHI, SP20SP+1
51Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP19SP
52Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF19OF-1
53Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
54Austin Riley, ATL, 3B193B
55Josh Hader, MIL, RP18RP
56Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS18SS
57Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP-1
58Carlos Rodon, SF, SP18SP
59Carlos Correa, MIN, SS18SS
60Kris Bryant, COL, LF183B-OF
61Charlie Morton, ATL, SP18SP
62Christian Yelich, MIL, LF18OF
63Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF18OF
64Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH18DH-OF
65Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF18OF+3
66J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH18DH-OF
67Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B173B
68Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF17OF
69Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF17OF
70Wander Franco, TB, SS17SS
71Javier Baez, DET, SS172B-SS
72Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B173B-SS
73Max Fried, ATL, SP17SP
74Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B172B-SS
75Will Smith, LAD, C16C
76Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B163B
77Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP16SP
78Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
79Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B153B
80Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP
81Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH14DH-1
82Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP-1
83Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP13RP-1
84Joey Votto, CIN, 1B131B-1
85Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP13SP+3
86Logan Webb, SF, SP13SP+2
87J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C13C
88Randy Arozarena, TB, LF13OF-1
89Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF13DH-OF
90Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH13DH
91Frankie Montas, OAK, SP13SP+1
92Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP12SP+1
93Jose Berrios, TOR, SP12SP-2
94Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B122B-SS
95Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP12RP
96Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS-1
97C.J. Cron, COL, 1B121B
98Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP12RP
99Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP12RP-1
100Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP12RP
101Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF12OF
102Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP12SP
103Jonathan India, CIN, 2B122B
104Max Muncy, LAD, 1B121B-2B
105Tommy Edman, STL, 2B122B-OF
106Yu Darvish, SD, SP12SP
107Willy Adames, MIL, SS12SS
108Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
109Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
110Shane McClanahan, TB, SP12SP
111Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF12OF
112Jesse Winker, SEA, LF11OF-1
113Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
114Justin Turner, LAD, 3B113B-DH
115Joey Gallo, NYY, RF11OF
116Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP11SP
117Josh Bell, WAS, 1B111B
118Luke Voit, SD, 1B111B-DH
119Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B111B-2B-SS
120Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS11SS
121Dylan Cease, CHW, SP11SP
122Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C10C-1
123Ty France, SEA, 1B101B-2B-DH-1
124Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF10OF
125Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP+1
126Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP10SP+5
127Alek Manoah, TOR, SP9SP-1
128Taylor Rogers, SD, RP9RP-1
129Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B91B
130Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP9SP-2
131Sean Manaea, SD, SP9SP
132Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP9SP
133Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP9SP-1
134Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF8OF-1
135Jorge Soler, MIA, RF8DH-OF-1
136Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF8OF-2
137Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF8OF-4
138Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP8SP+3
139Randal Grichuk, COL, CF8OF-1
140Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF8OF-1
141Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP8RP+1
142Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP7SP
143Chris Taylor, LAD, CF72B-OF-SS-2
144Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF7OF-2
145Brandon Crawford, SF, SS7SS
146Trent Grisham, SD, CF7OF-1
147Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B73B
148Robbie Grossman, DET, LF7OF-1
149Austin Meadows, DET, LF7DH-OF-1
150Mitch Garver, TEX, C7C
151Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF7OF
152Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
153Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B71B
154DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B71B-2B-3B
155Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF7OF
156Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP+2
157Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B63B-DH-1
158Brandon Belt, SF, 1B61B-1
159Willson Contreras, CHC, C6C
160Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B63B
161Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B61B-DH-OF
162Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B51B-1
163Luis Garcia, HOU, SP5SP-1
164Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
165Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SPN/R
166Blake Snell, SD, SP5SP
167Lance Lynn, CHW, SP5SP
168Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
169Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
170Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
171Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
172Hunter Greene, CIN, SP5SP+4
173Mike Clevinger, SD, SP5SP+1
174Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SPN/R
175Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
176Akil Baddoo, DET, CF5OF
177Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B53B
178Connor Joe, COL, LF5DH-OF
179Corey Knebel, PHI, RP5RP
180David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP+4
181Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP5RP-SP
182Luis Castillo, CIN, SP5SP
183Zac Gallen, ARI, SP4SP-1
184Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP4SP-1
185Steven Kwan, CLE, CF4OF-1
186Myles Straw, CLE, CF4OF-1
187Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
188Jo Adell, LAA, LF4OF-1
189Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B41B
190Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP4SP
191Dylan Carlson, STL, RF4OF
192Mark Melancon, ARI, RP4RP
193Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS-3
194Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF4OF+3
195Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF4OF+3
196Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS42B-SS
197Zack Greinke, KC, SP4SP
198C.J. Abrams, SD, SS4SS
199Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS4SS
200Gavin Lux, LAD, SS42B-SS
201Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF4OF
202Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS3SS-1
203Michael Conforto, NYM, RF3OF-1
204Jack Flaherty, STL, SP3SP-1
205Ian Happ, CHC, LF3OF-1
206Matt Brash, SEA, SP3SP-1
207Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP3RP
208A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
209Camilo Doval, SF, RP3RP+2
210Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP3SP
211Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
212Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
213Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF3OF
214Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
215Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP+1
216MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP3SP+2
217Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF32B-OF
218Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP3SPN/R
219Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP3SP+1
220Mark Canha, NYM, LF2OF-1
221Gregory Soto, DET, RP2RP-1
222Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B21B
223Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2BN/R
224Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH-2
225Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
226Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RPN/R
227Jean Segura, PHI, 2B22B
228Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF21B-OF
229Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B22B-OF
230Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SPN/R
231Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B
232Harrison Bader, STL, CF2OF
233Nicky Lopez, KC, SS22B-SS
234Tommy Pham, CIN, LF2OF
235Austin Hays, BAL, LF2OF
236Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B
237Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B22B
238Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
239Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP2SP
240Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF2OF
241Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
242Seth Beer, ARI, 1B21B-DH
243Adam Frazier, SEA, 2B22B

Week 3 H2H Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligibility Change from last week
1Juan Soto, WAS, RF46OF
2Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B461B-DH
3Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B453B
4Mike Trout, LAA, CF43OF
5Trea Turner, LAD, SS432B-SS
6Bryce Harper, PHI, RF43OF
7Mookie Betts, LAD, RF40OF
8Bo Bichette, TOR, SS40SS
9Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B401B
10Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH39DH-SP
11Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP38SP-3
12Max Scherzer, NYM, SP36SP
13Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP36SP
14Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
15Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B
16Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
17Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP34SP
18Walker Buehler, LAD, SP33SP
19Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B322B
20Luis Robert, CHW, CF32OF
21Matt Olson, ATL, 1B311B
22Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B302B-SS
23Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF30OF
24Salvador Perez, KC, C30C-DH
25Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH30DH-OF
26Justin Verlander, HOU, SP30SP+3
27Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP30SP+1
28Aaron Judge, NYY, RF30DH-OF
29Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP30SP+3
30Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP30SP-2
31Julio Urias, LAD, SP30SP
32Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
33George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
34Robbie Ray, SEA, SP28SP-2
35Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B271B
36Aaron Nola, PHI, SP27SP-1
37Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B271B
38Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
39Corey Seager, TEX, SS27SS
40Shane Bieber, CLE, SP27SP-1
41Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP27SP-1
42Charlie Morton, ATL, SP27SP
43Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27OF
44Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
45Carlos Rodon, SF, SP27SP
46Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B272B-OF
47Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF
48Kris Bryant, COL, LF273B-OF
49Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B
50Byron Buxton, MIN, CF25OF
51Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF24DH-OF
52Wander Franco, TB, SS24SS
53Ketel Marte, ARI, CF232B-OF
54Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B232B
55Trevor Story, BOS, SS222B-SS
56Max Fried, ATL, SP22SP
57Carlos Correa, MIN, SS20SS
58J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
59Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF20OF
60Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B203B
61Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP20SP
62Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
63Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
64Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF20OF
65Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
66Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP+3
67Josh Hader, MIL, RP19RP
68Jose Berrios, TOR, SP19SP-2
69Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS18SS
70Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP18SP+3
71Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B
72Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B172B-SS
73Yu Darvish, SD, SP17SP
74Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
75Tim Anderson, CHW, SS17SS
76Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B172B
77Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF17OF+3
78Javier Baez, DET, SS162B-SS
79Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF16OF
80Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
81Will Smith, LAD, C16C
82Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF14OF-1
83Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP14RP
84Jesse Winker, SEA, LF14OF-1
85Alek Manoah, TOR, SP14SP
86Christian Yelich, MIL, LF14OF
87Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF13DH-OF
88Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B133B
89Joey Votto, CIN, 1B131B-2
90Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP
91Jonathan India, CIN, 2B122B-2
92J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C12C
93Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS-3
94Shane McClanahan, TB, SP12SP
95Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH12DH
96Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP12SP
97Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
98Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP12SP
99Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP12RP
100Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF12OF
101Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12OF-2
102Willy Adames, MIL, SS12SS
103Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C11C
104Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
105Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B111B-2B-SS
106Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP
107Max Muncy, LAD, 1B101B-2B-1
108Austin Meadows, DET, LF10DH-OF
109Dylan Cease, CHW, SP10SP
110Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP10SP+3
111C.J. Cron, COL, 1B101B
112Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP+3
113Justin Turner, LAD, 3B103B-DH
114Chris Taylor, LAD, CF102B-OF-SS
115Tommy Edman, STL, 2B92B-OF
116Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP9SP
117Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP9RP
118Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP9RP
119Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP9RP
120Jordan Romano, TOR, RP9RP
121Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP9SP
122Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP9RP
123Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF9OF
124Taylor Rogers, SD, RP8RP
125Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7OF
126Willson Contreras, CHC, C7C
127Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP7SP
128Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF+3
129Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH7DH
130Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
131Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
132Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
133Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP7SPN/R
134Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP7SP
135Adam Wainwright, STL, SP7SP
136Blake Snell, SD, SP7SP
137Ian Anderson, ATL, SP6SP-1
138Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP6SP
139Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B62B-SS
140Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
141Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
142Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP6RP-SP
143Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP6SP
144Robbie Grossman, DET, LF6OF
145Corey Knebel, PHI, RP6RP
146Luis Severino, NYY, RP6RP
147Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS6SS-4
148Luke Voit, SD, 1B61B-DH
149Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B61B-DH-OF
150Lance Lynn, CHW, SP6SP
151Jake McGee, SF, RP6RP
152Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
153Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
154Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SPN/R
155Chris Sale, BOS, SP6SP
156Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP6SPN/R
157Shane Baz, TB, SP6SP
158Zack Greinke, KC, SP6SP
159Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B51B-1
160Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B51B
161Josh Bell, WAS, 1B51B
162Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B41B
163Ty France, SEA, 1B41B-2B-DH
164Brandon Crawford, SF, SS4SS
165Brandon Belt, SF, 1B41B+2
166Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS-1
167Mitch Garver, TEX, C4C
168Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
169Luis Castillo, CIN, SP4SP
170MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP4SP+1
171Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP3SP-3
172Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF3OF-1
173Randal Grichuk, COL, CF3OF-3
174Matt Brash, SEA, SP3SP
175Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
176Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
177Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP3SP
178Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF3OF
179DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
180Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP3SP
181Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B31B
182Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-SS+1
183Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B33B+1
184Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS3SSN/R
185Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C3C
186Scott Barlow, KC, RP3RP
187Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SPN/R
188Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B21B
189Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
190Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B23B
191Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
192Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B23B
193Jorge Soler, MIA, RF2DH-OF
194Mark Melancon, ARI, RP2RP
195Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH
196Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
197Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B23B-SS
198Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS2SS-5
199Connor Joe, COL, LF2DH-OF
200Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
201Trent Grisham, SD, CF2OF
202Dylan Carlson, STL, RF2OF
203Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP2SP
204Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP2SP+1