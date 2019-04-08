Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings feature Jordan Zimmermann, Jake Junis as sleepers
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including resurgent veteran Jordan Zimmermann.
Want more help making the right calls for your lineup? SportsLine's William Dubiel breaks down the entire pitching schedule for Week 3, and gives you start and sit calls for every pitcher taking the mound next week.
You better come with the two-start pitchers this week.
There are a lot of them. Not so much the total count (which is a pretty typical 35), but the number of usable options is surprisingly high at a stage of the season when there are still a good number of off days.
I count 16 that are basically must-start, and the next two — Jake Junis and Jordan Zimmermann — are advisable across all formats. Each has matchup against a decimated Cleveland lineup, helping the cause.
If you play in a points league, you could stretch that number much further — all the way through No. 25, Eric Lauer, probably. And the only thing putting Julio Teheran and Max Fried on the wrong side of that line for me is the series at Coors Field.
Of course, particularly in a Head-to-Head points format, roster space is scarce this time of year, what with all the exciting waiver claims who have yet to crush our hopes and dreams. So to discard one of them for a decidedly boring option like Derek Holland probably doesn't make sense.
But there's a good chance your opponent is running two or three two-start pitchers out there this week, which could make for some tough calls if you find yourself lacking.
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Corey Kluber, CLE
|at DET
|at KC
|2
|Jason deGrom, NYM
|vs. MIN
|at ATL
|3
|Blake Snell, TB
|at CHW
|at TOR
|4
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|vs. NYY
|at SEA
|5
|German Marquez, COL
|vs. ATL
|at SF
|6
|Zack Greinke, ARI
|vs. TEX
|vs. SD
|7
|Jameson Taillon, PIT
|at CHC
|at WAS
|8
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|at HOU
|vs. CHW
|9
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, LAD
|at STL
|vs. MIL
|10
|Joey Lucchesi, SD
|at SF
|at ARI
|11
|Madison Bumgarner, SF
|vs. SD
|vs. COL
|12
|Miles Mikolas, STL
|vs. LAD
|at CIN
|13
|Ross Stripling, LAD*
|at STL
|vs. MIL
|14
|Marco Gonzales, SEA
|at KC
|vs. HOU
|15
|Kyle Freeland, COL
|vs. ATL
|at SF
|16
|Jon Lester, CHC
|vs. PIT
|vs. LAA
|17
|Jake Junis, KC
|vs. SEA
|vs. CLE
|18
|Jordan Zimmermann, DET
|vs. CLE
|at MIN
|19
|Vince Velasquez, PHI
|vs. WAS
|at MIA
|20
|Kyle Gibson, MIN
|at NYM
|vs. DET
|21
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|at LAA
|at LAD
|22
|Anibal Sanchez, WAS
|at PHI
|vs. PIT
|23
|Carlos Rodon, CHW
|vs. TB
|at NYY
|24
|Derek Holland, SF
|vs. SD
|vs. COL
|25
|Eric Lauer, SD
|at SF
|at ARI
|26
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|at COL
|vs. NYM
|27
|Max Fried, ATL
|at COL
|vs. NYM
|28
|Marco Estrada, OAK
|at BAL
|at TEX
|29
|Homer Bailey, KC
|vs. SEA
|vs. CLE
|30
|Trevor Cahill, LAA
|vs. MIL
|at CHC
|31
|Jose Urena, MIA
|at CIN
|vs. PHI
|32
|Brett Anderson, OAK
|at BAL
|at TEX
|33
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|vs. OAK
|at BOS
|34
|Felix Hernandez, SEA
|at KC
|vs. HOU
|35
|Nate Karns, BAL
|vs. OAK
|at BOS
|*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener
|
-
