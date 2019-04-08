Fantasy Baseball: Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings feature Jordan Zimmermann, Jake Junis as sleepers

There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including resurgent veteran Jordan Zimmermann.

Want more help making the right calls for your lineup? SportsLine's William Dubiel breaks down the entire pitching schedule for Week 3, and gives you start and sit calls for every pitcher taking the mound next week. 

You better come with the two-start pitchers this week.

There are a lot of them. Not so much the total count (which is a pretty typical 35), but the number of usable options is surprisingly high at a stage of the season when there are still a good number of off days.

I count 16 that are basically must-start, and the next two — Jake Junis and Jordan Zimmermann — are advisable across all formats. Each has matchup against a decimated Cleveland lineup, helping the cause.

If you play in a points league, you could stretch that number much further — all the way through No. 25, Eric Lauer, probably. And the only thing putting Julio Teheran and Max Fried on the wrong side of that line for me is the series at Coors Field.

Of course, particularly in a Head-to-Head points format, roster space is scarce this time of year, what with all the exciting waiver claims who have yet to crush our hopes and dreams. So to discard one of them for a decidedly boring option like Derek Holland probably doesn't make sense.

But there's a good chance your opponent is running two or three two-start pitchers out there this week, which could make for some tough calls if you find yourself lacking.

RankPitcherStart 1Start 2
1Corey Kluber, CLEat DETat KC
2Jason deGrom, NYMvs. MINat ATL
3Blake Snell, TBat CHWat TOR
4Justin Verlander, HOUvs. NYYat SEA
5German Marquez, COLvs. ATLat SF
6Zack Greinke, ARIvs. TEXvs. SD
7Jameson Taillon, PITat CHCat WAS
8Masahiro Tanaka, NYYat HOUvs. CHW
9Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADat STLvs. MIL
10Joey Lucchesi, SDat SFat ARI
11Madison Bumgarner, SFvs. SDvs. COL
12Miles Mikolas, STLvs. LADat CIN
13Ross Stripling, LAD*at STLvs. MIL
14Marco Gonzales, SEAat KCvs. HOU
15Kyle Freeland, COLvs. ATLat SF
16Jon Lester, CHCvs. PITvs. LAA
17Jake Junis, KCvs. SEAvs. CLE
18Jordan Zimmermann, DETvs. CLEat MIN
19Vince Velasquez, PHIvs. WASat MIA
20Kyle Gibson, MINat NYMvs. DET
21Jhoulys Chacin, MILat LAAat LAD
22Anibal Sanchez, WASat PHIvs. PIT
23Carlos Rodon, CHWvs. TBat NYY
24Derek Holland, SFvs. SDvs. COL
25Eric Lauer, SDat SFat ARI
26Julio Teheran, ATLat COLvs. NYM
27Max Fried, ATLat COLvs. NYM
28Marco Estrada, OAKat BALat TEX
29Homer Bailey, KCvs. SEAvs. CLE
30Trevor Cahill, LAAvs. MILat CHC
31Jose Urena, MIAat CINvs. PHI
32Brett Anderson, OAKat BALat TEX
33Andrew Cashner, BALvs. OAKat BOS
34Felix Hernandez, SEAat KCvs. HOU
35Nate Karns, BALvs. OAKat BOS
*RP-eligible | ^expected to follow opener 
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories