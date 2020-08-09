Watch Now: Are The Twins For Real? ( 1:32 )

Turns out I spoke too soon heading into the weekend. One team, the Cardinals, still is presently dealing with an outbreak. They had a couple more positive tests turn up, which has already led to the cancellation of at least the first half of their Week 4 (Aug. 10-16). At most, then, they'll be playing five games while the Pirates will be playing only four.

Of course, it's also possible that the Cardinals' doubleheader at the Tigers Thursday is also canceled. And then there's the three-game series at the White Sox to close Week 4. For now, I'm anticipating those games will be played, but you need to factor in the chance they won't.

If you need a sleeper hitter to account for the cancellations, you've come to the right place. Here are my 10 favorites rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (Aug. 10-16) Howie Kendrick 1B WAS Washington • #47 • Age: 37 Matchups @NYM4, @BAL3 OWNED 49% He recently returned from a five-day absence with four hits and a homer, reminding us just how easy this hitting comes to him. The matchups this week are certainly in his favor. Wil Myers RF SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 29 Matchups @LAD4, @ARI3 OWNED 64% The strikeouts may catch up to him eventually, but he continues to thrive for the time being and has four lefties on the schedule this week. Ryan McMahon 2B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 25 Matchups ARI3, TEX3 OWNED 72% He hit .270 with 18 homers and an .863 OPS at home last year compared to .226 with six homers and a .680 OPS on the road. Adam Eaton RF WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYM4, @BAL3 OWNED 71% The Nationals miss Jacob deGrom in the Mets series, and of course have it easy in the Orioles series. Expect their No. 2 hitter to pile up hits and runs. Matt Kemp LF COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 35 Matchups ARI3, TEX3 OWNED 13% He appears to have settled in as the Rockies' everyday DH over the past week, and hitting a couple of big flies already this year shows he still has the skills to make the most of his home environment. Christian Walker DH ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, SD3 OWNED 59% He's swinging a hot bat so far, but without a home run to show for it. A series at Coors Field should change that. Kole Calhoun RF ARI Arizona • #56 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3, SD3 OWNED 48% He also gets to pay a visit to Coors Field this week and has been hitting in the two-hole lately, putting him in a better spot to make an impact. There's also only one lefty on the schedule. Kyle Tucker LF HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups SF3, SEA3 OWNED 66% The Astros have a week of favorable matchups against mostly left-handed pitchers, but Tucker hit lefties as well as righties in the minors last year and has gotten to start against the last three, even homering once. Todd Frazier 1B TEX Texas • #21 • Age: 34 Matchups SEA3, @COL3 OWNED 8% He's quietly off to a good start as the Rangers' everyday first baseman, keeping the strikeouts low and line drives high like last year, and is widely available for a week that includes a visit to Coors Field. Adam Duvall LF ATL Atlanta • #23 • Age: 31 Matchups @PHI1, @NYY2, @MIA3 OWNED 4% The two-time 30-homer man has been playing against both righties and lefties of late and is one of the Braves' hottest hitters to begin the season.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 4

1. Cardinals PIT3, @DET2, @CHW3

2. Nationals @NYM4, @BAL3

3. Rays @BOS4, @TOR3

4. Phillies ATL1, BAL3, NYM3

5. Rockies ARI3, TEX3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 4

1. Marlins @TOR2, ATL3

2. Blue Jays MIA2, TB3

3. Cubs @CLE2, MIL4

4. Indians CHC2, @DET3

5. Orioles @PHI3, WAS3