It's too late for you and Akil Baddoo. With a roster percentage of 79, he's finally priced himself out of the sleeper hitter discussion.
But since he's been a fixture in this space to this point, it feels wrong to exclude him for the week he has his most favorable matchups yet, going against the Pirates and Royals.
If he did still qualify, he'd be No. 1 on this list. As it is, I have to come up with new recommendations, all rostered in less than 75 percent in CBS Sports leagues.
DET Detroit • Age: 33
He was leading the league in homers before Ronald Acuna zoomed past him, and his quality of contact has been off the charts. Catchers are pretty interchangeable apart from the handful at the top, and it's not like he's been some scrub over the years.
MIA Miami • #70 • Age: 23
So far, he's managed the strike zone well enough to capitalize on his power and speed, and he'll get to feast on pitchers like Dean Kremer, Matt Harvey and Alex Wood this week.
Joey Votto 1B
CIN Cincinnati • #19 • Age: 37
He's making a concerted effort to drive the ball this year after selling out for contact the past couple, and though it's not reflected in his numbers yet, the Statcast data says that's about to change.
Adam Eaton RF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #12 • Age: 32
His rostership is surprisingly high in CBS Sports leagues, but he has been productive batting first or second for the White Sox and should play every game with six righties on the schedule.
DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 27
So far, Jeimer Candelario has picked up where he left off in 2020, piling up multi-hit games, and the matchups should allow him to keep it going another week.
PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 34
It's been a slow start for the Phillies leadoff hitter, but a series at Coors Field might be enough to get him going. He's been taking his walks, if nothing else.
Bobby Dalbec 1B
BOS Boston • #29 • Age: 25
He's been consumed by strikeouts so far, but between the eight home runs he hit last September and the seven he hit this spring, we know he's capable of going off. The Red Sox have the best matchups of any team this week, and four of the pitchers on tap are lefties.
PIT Pittsburgh • #25 • Age: 28
This early-season surprise's expected stats look just as promising as his actual ones thanks to a high hard-hit rate and low strikeout rate. He'll get mostly the back end of the Tigers and Twins rotations.
Adam Duvall RF
MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 32
His recent two-homer, seven-RBI game hopefully signals he's on the right side of streaky, and he's in line to face a bunch of homer-prone pitchers this week.
Renato Nunez 1B
DET Detroit • #55 • Age: 27
A 30-homer man with the Orioles two years ago, he found his power stroke immediately upon stepping in for Miguel Cabrera. He's so widely available that he's the sort of sleeper pick that works for basically all leagues.
Best hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Red Sox CHW1, TOR2, SEA4
2. Phillies SF3, @COL3
3. Tigers PIT3, KC3
4. Marlins BAL2, @SF4
5. Astros @COL2, LAA4
Worst hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Yankees ATL2, @CLE4
2. Padres MIL3, @LAD4
3. Rangers @LAA3, @CHW3
4. Indians CHW2, NYY4
5. Dodgers @SEA2, SD4