Kyle Manzardo DH CLE Cleveland • #9 • Age: 24 Matchups @BAL3, @PIT3 Rostered 67% Kyle Manzardo's strikeout rate has begun to creep up, but there's still a lot to like about the way he's started his season. I'd learn toward using him regardless of the matchups, but it helps that the pitchers he's facing this week include Dean Kremer, Cade Povich, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Mitch Keller.

Michael Conforto LF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #23 • Age: 32 Matchups COL3, @TEX3 Rostered 67% Michael Conforto has been difficult to trust in the early going because of all the left-handers the Dodgers have had to face. There's only one of those on the schedule this week, though, and it's Patrick Corbin. Meanwhile, they're scheduled for three games against the Rockies pitching staff, which should allow Conforto to fully enjoy what it means to be a part of the Dodgers lineup.

Jacob Wilson SS ATH Athletics • #5 • Age: 23 Matchups @CHW3, @MIL3 Rostered 64% Jacob Wilson hasn't been making especially hard contact, but he's been making enough contact for his batting average to be pushing .400. It's a one-dimensional profile reliant on the most difficult dimension to sustain, but the Athletics' upcoming matchups against a miserable White Sox staff and a depleted Brewers staff should allow him to sustain it for at least one more week.

Nate Lowe 1B WAS Washington • #33 • Age: 29 Matchups @PIT4, @COL3 Rostered 55% The Nationals have the second-best hitter matchups this week, being one of just a handful of teams playing seven games and the only one of those teams scheduled to visit Coors Field. Of their hitters who might be available, Nate Lowe is the obvious choice to stream, boasting decent power and plus on-base skills in the heart of their lineup.

Michael Toglia 1B COL Colorado • #4 • Age: 26 Matchups @LAD3, WAS3 Rostered 58% An untenable strikeout rate in excess of 40 percent has made Michael Toglia an afterthought in Fantasy so far, but a three-hit game Thursday may be the start of him finding his timing. If it continues over the weekend, then he could be in line for a home run binge against some of the minor-league arms the Dodgers and Nationals have had to run out there lately.

Hunter Goodman C COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 25 Matchups @LAD3, WAS3 Rostered 68% Hunter Goodman has started almost every game for the Rockies so far, which is a big deal for a catcher-eligible player, particularly one with his sort of power potential. He has yet to catch fire at the plate, really, but the matchups are inviting enough for you to gamble on him this week, featuring pitchers like Landon Knack, Brad Lord, Jake Irvin, and whomever the Dodgers intend to call up Wednesday.

Jake Mangum RF TB Tampa Bay • #28 • Age: 29 Matchups BOS3, NYY4 Rostered 26% Jake Mangum probably won't have much Fantasy value in the long run given the minimal power and high chase rates he demonstrated throughout his minor-league career, but he's hitting well enough to remain in the Rays lineup for now and is certainly a capable base-stealer. He's well positioned, then, to take advantage of the third-best hitter matchups, which include the dregs of the Red Sox and Yankees rotations.

Andy Pages CF LAD L.A. Dodgers • #44 • Age: 24 Matchups COL3, @TEX3 Rostered 15% Andy Pages finally seems to have gotten his power stroke working, even if both of his home runs were on the shorter side. He's not as safe of a bet for Fantasy as Michael Conforto is, but he'll benefit from those same favorable matchups, which include pitchers like Antonio Senzatela, Ryan Feltner, German Marquez, Kumar Rocker, and Patrick Corbin.

Max Kepler LF PHI Philadelphia • #17 • Age: 32 Matchups SF4, MIA3 Rostered 25% I'll continue to go to bat for Max Kepler, who hasn't gotten his own bat going yet but is taking his walks while batting every day in a Phillies lineup that will go nuclear at some point. He's proven enough on his own to trust in him coming around at some point. Why not a seven-game week with only one left-hander on the schedule?