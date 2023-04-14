If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any stretch, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
Rowdy Tellez 1B
MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 28
Rowdy Tellez has taken advantage of favorable matchups over the past week, restoring his power stroke, and has a chance to keep it going against some of the shakiest pitchers the Mariners and Red Sox can throw at him, including Chris Flexen, Marco Gonzales, Garrett Whitlock and Corey Kluber.
LAA L.A. Angels • #14 • Age: 23
It's kind of amazing the rookie is still less than 80 percent rostered given how productive he's been, but it's also a testament to how improved the catcher position is. With the Angels having the third-best hitter matchups, now the time to act on Logan O'Hoppe if you haven't already.
Josh Jung 3B
TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 25
Josh Jung hasn't cut down the strikeouts as much as we'd like in his second go at the big leagues, but he's still managed to be productive. With the Rangers boasting the second-best hitter matchups, going against the Royals and Athletics rotations, you have every reason to use him.
Jake Fraley DH
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27
The Reds have been consistent about sitting Jake Fraley against left-handers, but there's only one of those on the schedule this week. A four-game series against the Pirates makes for a prime opportunity to show off his power/speed combo.
MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 23
The recent call-up is quickly settling in at the top of the Twins lineup, at least against right-handed pitchers, and sure enough, there's only one lefty on the schedule this week. The Twins have the most favorable hitter matchups of all, too, going against the worst the Red Sox and Nationals rotations have to offer.
Joey Wiemer RF
MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 24
Joey Wiemer still has yet to make a big splash batting at the bottom of the Brewers lineup, but he's playing every day and flashing enough power and speed to earn a thumbs-up with the Brewers having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.
Josh Rojas 3B
ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 28
Josh Rojas' playing time has been a little sporadic, but he's been on fire so far, batting over .400 and running a fair amount. The Diamondbacks are one of a handful of teams with seven games this week, and with only two lefties on the schedule, Rojas will likely start five of them.
PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 25
Brandon Marsh has managed to keep the strikeouts under control so far and has been a steady contributor in the bottom third of the Phillies lineup. He typically doesn't play against left-handers, but the Phillies are scheduled to face only one of those in their seven games this week.
MIN Minnesota • #9 • Age: 26
Trevor Larnach has slowed down at the plate as the strikeouts have picked up, but he's a reasonable bet to turn things around with the Twins having the most favorable hitter matchups this week. The pitchers on tap include Corey Kluber, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl and Patrick Corbin.
DET Detroit • #30 • Age: 25
Kerry Carpenter is off to a slow start but recently hit his first home run (after having a combined 36 between the majors and minors last year). The Tigers have the fourth-best hitter matchups this week, and most importantly for Carpenter, none of them are lefties.
Best hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Twins @BOS3, WAS3
2. Rangers @KC3, OAK3
3. Angels @BOS1, @NYY3, KC3
4. Tigers CLE3, @BAL3
5. Brewers @SEA3, BOS3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Nationals BAL2, @MIN3
2. Rays @CIN3, CHW3
3. Royals TEX3, @LAA3
4. Yankees LAA3, TOR3
5. Red Sox LAA1, MIN3, @MIL3