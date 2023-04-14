Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 28 Matchups @SEA3, BOS3 Rostered 71% Rowdy Tellez has taken advantage of favorable matchups over the past week, restoring his power stroke, and has a chance to keep it going against some of the shakiest pitchers the Mariners and Red Sox can throw at him, including Chris Flexen, Marco Gonzales, Garrett Whitlock and Corey Kluber.

Logan O'Hoppe C LAA L.A. Angels • #14 • Age: 23 Matchups @BOS1, @NYY3, KC3 Rostered 72% It's kind of amazing the rookie is still less than 80 percent rostered given how productive he's been, but it's also a testament to how improved the catcher position is. With the Angels having the third-best hitter matchups, now the time to act on Logan O'Hoppe if you haven't already.

Josh Jung 3B TEX Texas • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups @KC3, OAK3 Rostered 67% Josh Jung hasn't cut down the strikeouts as much as we'd like in his second go at the big leagues, but he's still managed to be productive. With the Rangers boasting the second-best hitter matchups, going against the Royals and Athletics rotations, you have every reason to use him.

Jake Fraley DH CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 27 Matchups TB3, @PIT4 Rostered 46% The Reds have been consistent about sitting Jake Fraley against left-handers, but there's only one of those on the schedule this week. A four-game series against the Pirates makes for a prime opportunity to show off his power/speed combo.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 23 Matchups @BOS3, WAS3 Rostered 27% The recent call-up is quickly settling in at the top of the Twins lineup, at least against right-handed pitchers, and sure enough, there's only one lefty on the schedule this week. The Twins have the most favorable hitter matchups of all, too, going against the worst the Red Sox and Nationals rotations have to offer.

Joey Wiemer RF MIL Milwaukee • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups @SEA3, BOS3 Rostered 42% Joey Wiemer still has yet to make a big splash batting at the bottom of the Brewers lineup, but he's playing every day and flashing enough power and speed to earn a thumbs-up with the Brewers having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Josh Rojas 3B ARI Arizona • #10 • Age: 28 Matchups @STL3, SD4 Rostered 58% Josh Rojas' playing time has been a little sporadic, but he's been on fire so far, batting over .400 and running a fair amount. The Diamondbacks are one of a handful of teams with seven games this week, and with only two lefties on the schedule, Rojas will likely start five of them.

Brandon Marsh CF PHI Philadelphia • #16 • Age: 25 Matchups @CHW3, COL4 Rostered 35% Brandon Marsh has managed to keep the strikeouts under control so far and has been a steady contributor in the bottom third of the Phillies lineup. He typically doesn't play against left-handers, but the Phillies are scheduled to face only one of those in their seven games this week.

Trevor Larnach LF MIN Minnesota • #9 • Age: 26 Matchups @BOS3, WAS3 Rostered 42% Trevor Larnach has slowed down at the plate as the strikeouts have picked up, but he's a reasonable bet to turn things around with the Twins having the most favorable hitter matchups this week. The pitchers on tap include Corey Kluber, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, Trevor Williams, Chad Kuhl and Patrick Corbin.