The good news heading into Week 4 (Aug. 10-16) is that the Rockies have a full home slate, the Cardinals and Tigers are both scheduled to play eight games and there isn't a single team presently dealing with an outbreak that risks the cancellation of games. All systems go!

Except for systems that include Yordan Alvarez, who only recently began hitting and running at the Astros' minor-league site. We presumed he'd be following close behind Austin Meadows, who rejoined the Rays Tuesday after his own COVID-19 absence, but it sounds like Alvarez once again won't be a factor this week.

Still, things are looking up overall, which means hopefully you won't have to resort to a sleeper hitter and can instead stick to your tried-and-trues. If necessary, though, here are my 10 favorites rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 4 (Aug. 10-16) Howie Kendrick 1B WAS Washington • #47 • Age: 37 Matchups @NYM4, @BAL3 OWNED 49% He recently returned from a five-day absence with four hits and a homer, reminding us just how easy this hitting comes to him. The matchups this week are certainly in his favor. Wil Myers RF SD San Diego • #4 • Age: 29 Matchups @LAD4, @ARI3 OWNED 64% The strikeouts may catch up to him eventually, but he continues to thrive for the time being and has four lefties on the schedule this week. Ryan McMahon 2B COL Colorado • #24 • Age: 25 Matchups ARI3, TEX3 OWNED 72% He hit .270 with 18 homers and an .863 OPS at home last year compared to .226 with six homers and a .680 OPS on the road. Adam Eaton RF WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYM4, @BAL3 OWNED 71% The Nationals miss Jacob deGrom in the Mets series, and of course have it easy in the Orioles series. Expect their No. 2 hitter to pile up hits and runs. Matt Kemp LF COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 35 Matchups ARI3, TEX3 OWNED 13% He appears to have settled in as the Rockies' everyday DH over the past week, and hitting a couple of big flies already this year shows he still has the skills to make the most of his home environment. Christian Walker DH ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 29 Matchups @COL3, SD3 OWNED 59% He's swinging a hot bat so far, but without a home run to show for it. A series at Coors Field should change that. Kole Calhoun RF ARI Arizona • #56 • Age: 32 Matchups @COL3, SD3 OWNED 48% He also gets to pay a visit to Coors Field this week and has been hitting in the two-hole lately, putting him in a better spot to make an impact. There's also only one lefty on the schedule. Kyle Tucker LF HOU Houston • #30 • Age: 23 Matchups SF3, SEA3 OWNED 66% The Astros have a week of favorable matchups against mostly left-handed pitchers, but Tucker hit lefties as well as righties in the minors last year and has gotten to start against the last two, homering against one. Todd Frazier 1B TEX Texas • #21 • Age: 34 Matchups SEA3, @COL3 OWNED 8% He's quietly off to a good start as the Rangers' everyday first baseman, keeping the strikeouts low and line drives high like last year, and is widely available for a week that includes a visit to Coors Field. JaCoby Jones CF DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 28 Matchups CHW3, STL2, CLE3 OWNED 40% A canceled series against the Cardinals interrupted one of the hottest hitters in the game, but he'll have a chance to make up for it with eight games on the schedule this week.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 4

1. Cardinals PIT3, @DET2, @CHW3

2. Nationals @NYM4, @BAL3

3. Rays @BOS4, @TOR3

4. Phillies ATL1, BAL3, NYM3

5. Rockies ARI3, TEX3

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 4

1. Marlins @TOR2, ATL3

2. Blue Jays MIA2, TB3

3. Cubs @CLE2, MIL4

4. Indians CHC2, @DET3

5. Orioles @PHI3, WAS3