Jack Flaherty SP DET Detroit • #9 • Age: 28 Matchup at MIN Rostered 78% The work Jack Flaherty has put in with the Tigers coaching staff is apparent, with his slider grading out as one of the most effective pitches in baseball so far this season. He's pretty close to must-start against the Twins, who entered the weekend with the third-lowest OPS of any team.

Garrett Whitlock SP BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. CLE, at PIT Rostered 63% Garrett Whitlock has broadened his arsenal this season, and the results through three starts have been encouraging. The Pirates and Guardians lineups have overperformed so far and still rate as favorable matchups for him.

Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI Philadelphia • #61 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 78% For all the talk of increased velocity, Cristopher Sanchez has been hit-or-miss so far, but you can expect him to be at his best this week with the Rockies coming to town. The Rockies are always a mess offensively when they're away from Coors Field.

Ranger Suarez SP PHI Philadelphia • #55 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. COL Rostered 61% Ranger Suarez will also benefit from the Rockies on the road this week, and he's off to a fantastic start, exhibiting better command than we've seen from him the past two years along with a much improved ground-ball rate.

Michael Wacha SP KC Kansas City • #52 • Age: 32 Matchup at CHW Rostered 75% Michael Wacha has been a model of stability in recent years, and you can't ask for a better matchup than the White Sox right now, what with Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez both being on the IL.

Seth Lugo SP KC Kansas City • #67 • Age: 34 Matchups at CHW, vs. BAL Rostered 68% Seth Lugo has delivered three quality starts already, but the total lack of whiffs is a little concerning. That's my reasoning for ranking him behind Michael Wacha even though Lugo is the one in line for two starts, including one against that decimated White Sox lineup.

Martin Perez SP PIT Pittsburgh • #54 • Age: 33 Matchups at NYM, vs. BOS Rostered 42% The way Martin Perez has started out this season is reminiscent of 2022, which is the one time he was a genuine standout in Fantasy. It's reasonable to be skeptical, but with him lining up for two starts this week (against the Mets and Red Sox), he's at least worth using as a volume play in points leagues.

Spencer Turnbull SP PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 31 Matchup vs. CHW Rostered 59% Spencer Turnbull's new sweeper looks good on him so far, and while I doubt it's a breakthrough that will stick, the White Sox lineup is such a joke right now that he should be able to keep it going against them, at least.

Luis Severino SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #40 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 73% Luis Severino's second start was much better than his first, and he could be in for a nice strikeout total against a Pirates lineup that's prone to swinging and missing.