The amount of rotation upheaval through the first three weeks has been extraordinarily high. From rampant injuries to rearranged roles to entire series being canceled, we should know by now that the 2020 season isn't going to make anything easy.
And it's of particular significance when selecting which pitchers to start. Sleepers like the ones depicted here are often only worthwhile because of where their start falls, putting them in line for a favorable matchup or a two-start week. But if you can't rely on the schedule to hold or for turns to remain in line, what good is a sleeper pick?
So, important reminder: It's never a bad idea to just play your best players and let the matchups fall where they may, and for this year in particular, you should probably be doing more of it.
Based on what we can surmise right now, though, here are my 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 4 (Aug. 10-16). All are rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
Hopefully, the schedule actually holds for him to make the two starts he's scheduled to make this time. The skills are good enough that I'll take the volume even if there's some matchup risk.
HOU Houston • #53 • Age: 23
The guy with the 1.74 ERA in the minors last year is 2 for 2 in shutting down big-league lineups so far, and this one will be the easiest he has faced yet.
Randy Dobnak SP
MIN Minnesota • #68 • Age: 25
The lack of strikeouts limits his upside, but he prevents runs in other ways, having allowed just one between three starts this year after putting together a 1.98 ERA between the majors and minors last year. Nice matchups, too.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
The matchup is nothing special, but he limited the Astros to one run in six innings last time out and, frankly, deserves more respect.
Tyler Mahle SP
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25
He's usually out after just two turns through the batting order, meaning his starts are typically on the shorter side, but he threw six innings of one-hit ball last time out and has spectacular matchups this week.
SD San Diego • #43 • Age: 32
He has had to navigate some difficult matchups of late and gets another one to begin this week. If he can just limit the damage in that first start, he should deliver something more worthwhile in the second.
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 24
He's still a work in progress and not to be trusted every week, but he certainly has the upside to make the most of this favorable matchup.
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
The Astros present a difficult matchup, of course, but with a big jump in velocity, Kikuchi has shown world-beating potential of late, piling up whiffs in a recent start against the Athletics.
Kyle Gibson SP
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
He struck out nine in his most recent start and is an interesting change-of-scenery candidate for the Rangers, but his bipolar matchups this week might make him too risky for some.
Austin Voth SP
WAS Washington • #44 • Age: 28
Maybe the Orioles lineup can do for him what it recently did for Pablo Lopez and Elieser Hernandez.