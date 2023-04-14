sonny-gray.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 17-23). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP TEX Jacob deGrom SP TEX
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
2
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
3
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
BOS
Boston
4
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
COL
Colorado
5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
6
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
HOU
Houston
7
C. Kershaw SP LAD Clayton Kershaw SP LAD
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
8
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
9
J. Luzardo SP MIA Jesus Luzardo SP MIA
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
10
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
11
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
12
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
13
L. Lynn SP CHW Lance Lynn SP CHW
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
14
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
WAS
Washington
Advisable in most cases
15
M. Stroman SP CHC Marcus Stroman SP CHC
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
16
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
17
C. Sale SP BOS Chris Sale SP BOS
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
18
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SEA
Seattle
Better left for points leagues
19
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SD
San Diego
20
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
21
D. Jameson RP ARI Drey Jameson RP ARI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SD
San Diego
22
B. Falter SP PHI Bailey Falter SP PHI
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
COL
Colorado
23
A. Wood SP SF Alex Wood SP SF
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
No thanks
24
H. Wesneski SP CHC Hayden Wesneski SP CHC
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
25
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SF
San Francisco
26
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
SF
San Francisco
27
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
28
R. Weathers SP SD Ryan Weathers SP SD
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
ARI
Arizona
29
C. Flexen SP SEA Chris Flexen SP SEA
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
30
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
31
H. Gaddis SP CLE Hunter Gaddis SP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
MIA
Miami
32
J. Lyles SP KC Jordan Lyles SP KC
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
33
R. Hill SP PIT Rich Hill SP PIT
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
34
V. Velasquez SP PIT Vince Velasquez SP PIT
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
35
C. Kluber SP BOS Corey Kluber SP BOS
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
36
J. Urena SP COL Jose Urena SP COL
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia