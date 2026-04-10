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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require some forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 13-19). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Crochet RP BOS Garrett Crochet RP BOS
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
DET
Detroit
2
P. Skenes P PIT Paul Skenes P PIT
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
3
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TEX
Texas
4
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
ARI
Arizona
5
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
6
C. Ragans RP KC Cole Ragans RP KC
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
7
G. Kirby SP SEA George Kirby SP SEA
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
8
G. Williams SP CLE Gavin Williams SP CLE
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
9
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
10
F. Valdez SP DET Framber Valdez SP DET
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
BOS
Boston
11
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
12
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
13
M. Gore SP TEX MacKenzie Gore SP TEX
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SEA
Seattle
14
N. Eovaldi SP TEX Nathan Eovaldi SP TEX
@
ATH
Athletics
 		@
SEA
Seattle
15
R. Ray SP SF Robbie Ray SP SF
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
WAS
Washington
16
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
17
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
Advisable in most cases
18
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
19
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
20
G. Holmes RP ATL Grant Holmes RP ATL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
21
J. Cantillo SP CLE Joey Cantillo SP CLE
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
22
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Better left for points leagues
23
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
24
W. Warren P NYY Will Warren P NYY
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
25
M. Burrows SP HOU Michael Burrows SP HOU
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
26
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
SD
San Diego
No thanks
27
C. Cavalli SP WAS Cade Cavalli SP WAS
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
28
L. Severino SP ATH Luis Severino SP ATH
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
29
B. Singer SP CIN Brady Singer SP CIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
30
S. Burke P CHW Sean Burke P CHW
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATH
Athletics
31
M. Liberatore SP STL Matthew Liberatore SP STL
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
HOU
Houston
32
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
33
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
vs
COL
Colorado
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
34
B. Sproat SP MIL Brandon Sproat SP MIL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
MIA
Miami
35
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
SD
San Diego
36
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
37
J. Assad RP CHC Javier Assad RP CHC
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
38
M. Mikolas SP WAS Miles Mikolas SP WAS
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
39
M. Lorenzen SP COL Michael Lorenzen SP COL
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers