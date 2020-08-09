Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.
These are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (Aug. 10-16):
|1
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
|
@
NYMN.Y. Mets
|
@
BALBaltimore
|2
|3
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
|
vs
KCKansas City
|
vs
PITPittsburgh
|4
|5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
BALBaltimore
|
vs
NYMN.Y. Mets
|6
R. Stripling SP LAD Ross Stripling SP LAD
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|7
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers
|8
|9
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
|
vs
SFSan Francisco
|
vs
SEASeattle
|10
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
|
@
DETDetroit
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|11
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
|
@
BOSBoston
|
@
TORToronto
|12
R. Dobnak SP MIN Randy Dobnak SP MIN
|
@
MILMilwaukee
|
vs
KCKansas City
|13
G. Richards SP SD Garrett Richards SP SD
|
@
LADL.A. Dodgers
|
@
ARIArizona
|14
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
|
vs
SDSan Diego
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|15
|16
|17
|18
S. Matz SP NYM Steven Matz SP NYM
|
vs
WASWashington
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|19
S. Manaea SP OAK Sean Manaea SP OAK
|
@
LAAL.A. Angels
|
@
SFSan Francisco
|20
T. Alexander RP DET Tyler Alexander RP DET
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
vs
CLECleveland
|21
|22
R. Porcello SP NYM Rick Porcello SP NYM
|
vs
WASWashington
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|23
J. Lindblom SP MIL Josh Lindblom SP MIL
|
vs
MINMinnesota
|
@
CHCChi. Cubs
|24
A. Cobb SP BAL Alex Cobb SP BAL
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
vs
WASWashington
|25
E. Hernandez SP MIA Elieser Hernandez SP MIA
|
@
TORToronto
|
vs
ATLAtlanta
|26
M. Perez SP BOS Martin Perez SP BOS
|
vs
TBTampa Bay
|
@
NYYN.Y. Yankees
|27
S. Newcomb SP ATL Sean Newcomb SP ATL
|
@
PHIPhiladelphia
|
@
MIAMiami
|28
G. Gonzalez SP CHW Gio Gonzalez SP CHW
|
@
DETDetroit
|
vs
STLSt. Louis
|29
M. Fulmer SP DET Michael Fulmer SP DET
|
vs
CHWChi. White Sox
|
vs
CLECleveland
|30
|31
J. Teheran SP LAA Julio Teheran SP LAA
|
vs
OAKOakland
|
vs
LADL.A. Dodgers