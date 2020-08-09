Watch Now: Should Yankees Be Worried By Paxton And Happ? (2:02)

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

These are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (Aug. 10-16):

Must-starts, all formats
1
M. Scherzer SP WAS Max Scherzer SP WAS
@ NYMN.Y. Mets @ BALBaltimore
2
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
@ NYMN.Y. Mets @ BALBaltimore
3
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs KCKansas City vs PITPittsburgh
4
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs ATLAtlanta vs NYMN.Y. Mets
5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs BALBaltimore vs NYMN.Y. Mets
6
R. Stripling SP LAD Ross Stripling SP LAD
vs SDSan Diego @ LAAL.A. Angels
7
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
vs OAKOakland vs LADL.A. Dodgers
Sleepers and questionables
8
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
vs MINMinnesota @ CHCChi. Cubs
9
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
vs SFSan Francisco vs SEASeattle
10
D. Keuchel SP CHW Dallas Keuchel SP CHW
@ DETDetroit vs STLSt. Louis
11
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
@ BOSBoston @ TORToronto
12
R. Dobnak SP MIN Randy Dobnak SP MIN
@ MILMilwaukee vs KCKansas City
13
G. Richards SP SD Garrett Richards SP SD
@ LADL.A. Dodgers @ ARIArizona
14
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
vs SDSan Diego @ LAAL.A. Angels
Better left for points leagues
15
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
vs SEASeattle @ COLColorado
16
J. Gray SP COL Jon Gray SP COL
vs ARIArizona vs TEXTexas
17
J. Lester SP CHC Jon Lester SP CHC
@ CLECleveland vs MILMilwaukee
18
S. Matz SP NYM Steven Matz SP NYM
vs WASWashington @ PHIPhiladelphia
19
S. Manaea SP OAK Sean Manaea SP OAK
@ LAAL.A. Angels @ SFSan Francisco
20
T. Alexander RP DET Tyler Alexander RP DET
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs CLECleveland
No thanks
21
R. Ray SP ARI Robbie Ray SP ARI
@ COLColorado vs SDSan Diego
22
R. Porcello SP NYM Rick Porcello SP NYM
vs WASWashington @ PHIPhiladelphia
23
J. Lindblom SP MIL Josh Lindblom SP MIL
vs MINMinnesota @ CHCChi. Cubs
24
A. Cobb SP BAL Alex Cobb SP BAL
@ PHIPhiladelphia vs WASWashington
25
E. Hernandez SP MIA Elieser Hernandez SP MIA
@ TORToronto vs ATLAtlanta
26
M. Perez SP BOS Martin Perez SP BOS
vs TBTampa Bay @ NYYN.Y. Yankees
27
S. Newcomb SP ATL Sean Newcomb SP ATL
@ PHIPhiladelphia @ MIAMiami
28
G. Gonzalez SP CHW Gio Gonzalez SP CHW
@ DETDetroit vs STLSt. Louis
29
M. Fulmer SP DET Michael Fulmer SP DET
vs CHWChi. White Sox vs CLECleveland
30
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@ HOUHouston vs OAKOakland
31
J. Teheran SP LAA Julio Teheran SP LAA
vs OAKOakland vs LADL.A. Dodgers