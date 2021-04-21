There have been some outstanding breakout pitchers so far this MLB season. As I write this, I'm watching Trevor Rogers dominate yet again Wednesday afternoon, after posting 23 strikeouts in his first 15 innings of the season. Carlos Rodon has 24 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed in his first 19 innings, while Dustin May looks like he may have made the leap to superstardom with a 2.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in his 15.1 innings of work.
It feels like it's been easier than usual to find pitchers taking a big step forward this season. That may be at least partially the result of an offensive environment more tilted to pitchers than we've seen in a long time -- the 24.6% strikeout rate league-wide is the highest in MLB history, while the current ISO is the lowest since 2015. It's not easy to be an MLB starting pitcher right now, but there's more in their favor than usual, at least so far.
Of course, it hasn't been great news for all pitchers. Luis Castillo has a 6.05 ERA through his first four starts, while Lucas Giolito is just behind him at 5.79; Max Fried had an 11.45 ERA and Stephen Strasburg was at 6.30 before they went on the IL. Castillo and Giolito should be fine before long -- and they deserve patience -- while Fried and Strasburg could at least conceivably blame their struggles on their injuries. Zach Plesac and Chris Paddack don't really have many good excuses, and the people who drafted them as top-30 starting pitchers have to be pretty worried at this point.
Paddack's numbers actually aren't that bad -- 3.50 ERA, 3.98 xERA, 3.79 xFIP -- and he's been let down by his defense a bit, with seven unearned runs scoring in his four starts. But, I'd argue he's pitched a lot worse than those numbers would indicate -- four of the unearned runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers after he allowed a single, walk, double, and single in a row. There was bad luck, too, but he was also just too hittable.
And that's been the case for him going back to last season. After posting a 26.9% strikeout rate as a rookie in 2019, Paddack had just a 23.7% mark in 2020, and it's fallen to 21.0% this season. Meanwhile, he's gotten worse on the contact he does allow, with a .352 expected wOBA on contact rising to .431 last season and still up at .381 in the early going in 2021. You don't need me to tell you that's a bad combination, I'm sure.
Paddack is, for all intents and purposes, a two-pitch pitcher, and while his fastball was effective in his rookie season, he lost the feel for it in 2020 and he hasn't rediscovered it yet, despite some talk in the offseason that he had. His changeup is excellent, but because he throws his fastball 67.2% of the time, it doesn't matter all that much; neither does his show-me curveball, which he has thrown just 5% of the time. The bottom line is, he still looks too much like the thoroughly underwhelming guy he was in 2020 than the burgeoning ace he was in 2019, and as long as that's true, it's hard to get excited about him.
But I would be willing to try to buy low if I got the opportunity. If Paddack can rediscover his fastball, I still think there's a path forward for him to be a very good pitcher. The problem is, it's not like he's been bad enough where you could truly expect to get him for a pittance. I would be willing to give up someone like a Jared Walsh or Josh Bell type for Paddack, as you can see in the trade chart below, but I'm not sure anyone would go for it.
For Plesac, though? Well, the person getting rid of him might be thrilled to get something like that for him. Plesac has been dreadful so far, with as many runs allowed through four starts as strikeouts -- 14. He continues to post miniscule walk rates, but that doesn't really matter when you're getting hit as hard as Plesac is, as he's surrendering a .425 expected wOBA on contact.
This is a small sample size for Plesac, of course, just 80 total batters faced. The problem is, his breakout 2020 campaign was just 206 batters faced total, so it's not that small of a sample, relatively speaking. And, most concerningly, he looks a lot more like the Fantasy afterthought he was in 2019 than who he was last season. This was always the risk in investing a top-25 SP pick in Plesac coming off his 2020. He could still figure it out, of course, but as he's a pitcher who doesn't have great stuff, the margin for error was always slim, and a slow start could undo most of the goodwill he generated last year.
And that puts those of you who have Plesac on your roster in a tough spot. Because the fact that you were the one who reached for him inherently means you had more faith in him than most in your league. There may be a few people in your league who were excited about him, but the fact that he was a divisive player coming in means the number of people who might be willing to buy in and give you something of value is probably pretty low. So, if you've got Plesac, my preference would probably be to hang on to him -- there's still a decent chance he bounces back, and your chances of getting much for him are pretty low.
Of course, if you were the person who believed in Plesac before the season but you didn't end up with him, now would be the perfect time to try to snag him for a discount. I'm not optimistic about his chances of being a high-end pitcher, but I never was. If you were, your opinion about him shouldn't have changed too much, so this could end up being a big win for you.
Personally, I would prefer to avoid both of them, because I just don't like either all that much. But, as with any player, there's always a right price. Here's mine:
H2H Points Trade Values
|Player
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
|42
|
|Mookie Betts, RF, LAD
|42
|
|Mike Trout, CF, LAA
|41
|+1
|Juan Soto, LF, WAS
|41
|
|Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
|40
|
|Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
|39
|+1
|Trea Turner, SS, WAS
|39
|
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|38
|
|Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
|37
|
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|36
|
|Christian Yelich, LF, MIL
|35
|-2
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|34
|
|Bryce Harper, RF, PHI
|34
|+2
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|32
|+2
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|32
|
|Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
|31
|+2
|Yu Darvish, SP, SD
|31
|+1
|Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD
|31
|+1
|Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
|29
|
|Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
|29
|
|Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
|29
|+5
|Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD
|29
|-1
|Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
|28
|
|Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
|28
|
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|28
|+2
|Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
|28
|
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|28
|
|Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
|27
|
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|26
|
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|25
|+1
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|25
|
|Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
|25
|
|Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
|25
|
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|25
|
|Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
|25
|
|Whit Merrifield, RF, KC
|25
|+1
|Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
|25
|+7
|Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU
|24
|-2
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|24
|
|Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL
|24
|
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|24
|
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|24
|-4
|Luis Robert, CF, CHW
|23
|
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|22
|-3
|Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
|21
|
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|21
|
|Starling Marte, CF, MIA
|21
|-1
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|21
|
|Blake Snell, SP, SD
|20
|
|Aaron Judge, RF, NYY
|20
|
|Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
|20
|
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|20
|
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|20
|
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|19
|
|George Springer, CF, TOR
|19
|-2
|Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
|19
|
|Byron Buxton, CF, MIN
|18
|
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|18
|
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|18
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
|17
|
|Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN
|17
|
|Austin Meadows, LF, TB
|17
|
|Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
|17
|+8
|Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
|17
|
|Randy Arozarena, LF, TB
|17
|
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|16
|
|Josh Hader, RP, MIL
|16
|
|Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
|16
|
|Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
|16
|
|Trent Grisham, CF, SD
|16
|+1
|Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
|16
|
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|16
|
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|16
|+1
|Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
|16
|
|Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
|16
|
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|16
|-1
|Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
|15
|-2
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|15
|-2
|Michael Conforto, RF, NYM
|15
|-1
|Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL
|15
|-1
|Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
|15
|
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|15
|
|Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
|14
|
|Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
|14
|
|Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR
|14
|
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|14
|
|Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
|14
|-3
|Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
|14
|+1
|Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE
|14
|
|Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
|14
|
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|13
|
|Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
|13
|
|Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
|13
|
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|13
|
|Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM
|13
|
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|13
|
|Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK
|13
|
|Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
|12
|-1
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|12
|-3
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|12
|-3
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|12
|
|Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
|12
|
|Max Fried, SP, ATL
|12
|-3
|Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
|12
|
|Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA
|12
|
|Joey Gallo, RF, TEX
|12
|
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|12
|+1
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|12
|+1
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|11
|
|Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
|11
|
|Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
|11
|
|Julio Urias, SP, LAD
|11
|+2
|Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
|11
|
|Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
|11
|
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|11
|
|Wil Myers, RF, SD
|10
|
|Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
|10
|
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|10
|
|Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS
|10
|
|Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
|10
|
|Brad Hand, RP, WAS
|10
|-1
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|9
|
|Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF
|9
|
|Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
|9
|-5
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|9
|
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|9
|
|Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
|9
|
|Tommy Pham, LF, SD
|9
|
|Dustin May, SP, LAD
|9
|
|Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
|9
|+2
|Michael Brantley, DH, HOU
|9
|
|Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
|9
|+3
|Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
|8
|+1
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|8
|
|Victor Robles, CF, WAS
|8
|-1
|Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
|8
|-1
|Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
|8
|
|Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
|8
|+1
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|8
|
|Ian Happ, CF, CHC
|8
|
|Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
|8
|
|Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
|8
|+6
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|7
|+1
|Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
|7
|
|Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
|7
|
|Jorge Soler, DH, KC
|7
|-1
|Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
|7
|-3
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
|7
|
|Trey Mancini, RF, BAL
|7
|
|Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
|7
|
|Alex Reyes, RP, STL
|7
|
|German Marquez, SP, COL
|7
|
|Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL
|7
|+3
|Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
|6
|+2
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|6
|
|Mark Melancon, RP, SD
|6
|
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|6
|-1
|Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
|6
|
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|6
|+3
|Dylan Moore, LF, SEA
|6
|-2
|Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
|6
|-3
|Dylan Carlson, RF, STL
|6
|-1
|Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
|6
|-2
|Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL
|6
|
|Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
|6
|
|Diego Castillo, RP, TB
|6
|
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|6
|
|Max Kepler, RF, MIN
|6
|
|Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA
|6
|
|Anthony Santander, RF, BAL
|6
|
|Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
|5
|-1
|Didi Gregorius, SS, PHI
|5
|-2
|Will Smith, RP, ATL
|5
|
|Chris Paddack, SP, SD
|5
|-9
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|5
|
|Jazz Chisholm, 2B, MIA
|5
|+3
|Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
|5
|
|Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
|5
|+2
|Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
|4
|+1
|John Means, SP, BAL
|4
|
|Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
|4
|
|Clint Frazier, RF, NYY
|4
|-1
|Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
|4
|-1
|Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
|4
|-1
|Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
|4
|
|Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
|4
|
|Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA
|4
|
|Nick Senzel, CF, CIN
|4
|
|A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD
|4
|
|Alex Colome, RP, MIN
|4
|
|Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS
|4
|
|Jake McGee, RP, SF
|4
|
|Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
|4
|
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|4
|+1
|Mark Canha, RF, OAK
|4
|+1
|Nick Solak, LF, TEX
|4
|+1
|Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
|4
|
|Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
|4
|
|Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA
|4
|
|Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
|4
|
|Buster Posey, C, SF
|3
|+2
|Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
|3
|+1
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|3
|
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|3
|
|Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI
|3
|
|Miguel Sano, 1B, MIN
|3
|-4
|Hector Neris, RP, PHI
|3
|+1
|Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
|3
|-3
|Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
|3
|
|Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA
|3
|+1
|J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
|3
|
|Kolten Wong, 2B, MIL
|3
|
|Wander Franco, SS, TB
|3
|
|Andrew Benintendi, LF, KC
|3
|
|Ty France, 2B, SEA
|2
|+1
|Carson Kelly, C, ARI
|2
|+1
|Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK
|2
|
|Wilson Ramos, C, DET
|2
|+1
|Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
|2
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
|2
|
|Brady Singer, SP, KC
|2
|
|Mitch Haniger, RF, SEA
|2
|
|Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
|2
|
|Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
|2
|
|Elieser Hernandez, SP, MIA
|2
|
|Eduardo Escobar, 3B, ARI
|2
|
|Jesse Winker, LF, CIN
|2
|
|Jonathan Villar, 2B, NYM
|2
|
|Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
|2
|-4
|Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY
|2
|-1
|Jurickson Profar, LF, SD
|2
|-1
|James Karinchak, RP, CLE
|2
|
|C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
|2
|-3
|Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA
|2
|
|Andres Gimenez, SS, CLE
|2
|
|Leody Taveras, CF, TEX
|2
|
|Amir Garrett, RP, CIN
|2
|
|Alex Kirilloff, RF, MIN
|2
|
|Paul DeJong, SS, STL
|2
|
|Raimel Tapia, LF, COL
|2
|
|Brian Anderson, 3B, MIA
|2
|
|Akil Baddoo, OF, DET
|2
|
|Jean Segura, 2B, PHI
|2
|-1
|Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW
|2
|
|Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
|2
|
|Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI
|2
|
|Jo Adell, RF, LAA
|2
|
|Victor Reyes, CF, DET
|2
|
|Adam Wainwright, SP, STL
|2
|+2
|Yadier Molina, C, STL
|2
|+1
Roto Trade Values
|Player
|Value
|Change From Last Week
|Jacob deGrom, SP, NYM
|48
|
|Shane Bieber, SP, CLE
|48
|+1
|Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY
|47
|
|Mike Trout, CF, LAA
|47
|+1
|Juan Soto, LF, WAS
|46
|
|Mookie Betts, RF, LAD
|46
|
|Ronald Acuna, CF, ATL
|43
|
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|42
|
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, ATL
|41
|
|Max Scherzer, SP, WAS
|38
|+3
|Trevor Bauer, SP, LAD
|38
|Bryce Harper, RF, PHI
|38
|+2
|Trea Turner, SS, WAS
|38
|
|Yu Darvish, SP, SD
|38
|+1
|Christian Yelich, LF, MIL
|37
|-2
|Trevor Story, SS, COL
|37
|
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|37
|+2
|Aaron Nola, SP, PHI
|36
|
|Lucas Giolito, SP, CHW
|35
|
|Cody Bellinger, CF, LAD
|35
|-1
|Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB
|35
|
|Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL
|34
|+9
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|34
|
|Luis Castillo, SP, CIN
|34
|
|Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD
|32
|
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, BOS
|32
|+2
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|32
|
|Corey Seager, SS, LAD
|31
|
|Jack Flaherty, SP, STL
|31
|
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|31
|
|Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL
|31
|
|Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
|30
|
|Walker Buehler, SP, LAD
|28
|-2
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|28
|
|Lance Lynn, SP, CHW
|27
|
|Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL
|27
|
|Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN
|27
|
|Vladimir Guerrero, 1B, TOR
|27
|+10
|DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
|26
|-4
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|25
|
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|25
|
|Blake Snell, SP, SD
|27
|+2
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|25
|
|Aaron Judge, RF, NYY
|24
|
|Whit Merrifield, RF, KC
|24
|+1
|Jose Abreu, 1B, CHW
|23
|
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|22
|+1
|Jose Berrios, SP, MIN
|22
|
|Hyun-Jin Ryu, SP, TOR
|22
|
|Joe Musgrove, SP, SD
|21
|+8
|Kyle Tucker, LF, HOU
|21
|-2
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|21
|
|Zack Greinke, SP, HOU
|21
|
|Kyle Hendricks, SP, CHC
|21
|
|Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI
|21
|
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|20
|
|George Springer, CF, TOR
|20
|-2
|Charlie Morton, SP, ATL
|19
|+1
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|18
|
|Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA
|18
|
|Stephen Strasburg, SP, WAS
|13
|-7
|Nick Castellanos, RF, CIN
|17
|
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, CIN
|17
|
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|17
|+1
|Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU
|17
|
|Ian Anderson, SP, ATL
|17
|
|Austin Meadows, LF, TB
|17
|
|Nelson Cruz, DH, MIN
|16
|
|Luis Robert, CF, CHW
|16
|
|Josh Hader, RP, MIL
|16
|
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, CHC
|16
|
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|15
|
|Michael Conforto, RF, NYM
|15
|-1
|Charlie Blackmon, RF, COL
|15
|-1
|Max Fried, SP, ATL
|13
|-5
|J.D. Martinez, DH, BOS
|15
|
|Starling Marte, CF, MIA
|15
|-1
|Gleyber Torres, SS, NYY
|15
|-2
|Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY
|14
|
|Zac Gallen, SP, ARI
|14
|
|Dylan Bundy, SP, LAA
|14
|
|Jesus Luzardo, SP, OAK
|14
|
|Randy Arozarena, LF, TB
|14
|
|Liam Hendriks, RP, CHW
|14
|
|Max Muncy, 1B, LAD
|14
|
|Matt Olson, 1B, OAK
|14
|-1
|Trent Grisham, CF, SD
|14
|+1
|Sonny Gray, SP, CIN
|14
|
|Carlos Correa, SS, HOU
|14
|
|Dansby Swanson, SS, ATL
|14
|
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|13
|-3
|Dinelson Lamet, SP, SD
|13
|
|Lance McCullers, SP, HOU
|13
|
|Pablo Lopez, SP, MIA
|12
|
|Aroldis Chapman, RP, NYY
|12
|
|Jeff McNeil, LF, NYM
|12
|
|Julio Urias, SP, LAD
|12
|+2
|Lourdes Gurriel, LF, TOR
|11
|
|Edwin Diaz, RP, NYM
|11
|
|Luke Voit, 1B, NYY
|11
|
|Javier Baez, SS, CHC
|11
|-2
|Kevin Gausman, SP, SF
|11
|
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|10
|+1
|Willson Contreras, C, CHC
|10
|+1
|Zach Plesac, SP, CLE
|7
|-8
|Keston Hiura, 2B, MIL
|10
|-1
|Frankie Montas, SP, OAK
|10
|
|Eddie Rosario, LF, CLE
|10
|
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|10
|-3
|Mike Yastrzemski, RF, SF
|10
|
|Tyler Mahle, SP, CIN
|10
|+1
|Corey Kluber, SP, NYY
|2
|-8
|Teoscar Hernandez, RF, TOR
|9
|
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|9
|
|Shohei Ohtani, DH, LAA
|9
|
|Matt Chapman, 3B, OAK
|9
|
|Kris Bryant, 3B, CHC
|9
|
|Wil Myers, RF, SD
|9
|
|Raisel Iglesias, RP, LAA
|9
|
|Mike Moustakas, 2B, CIN
|9
|
|Mike Soroka, SP, ATL
|9
|
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|8
|
|Dustin May, SP, LAD
|8
|
|Michael Brantley, DH, HOU
|8
|
|Aaron Civale, SP, CLE
|8
|
|Joey Gallo, RF, TEX
|8
|
|Joey Votto, 1B, CIN
|8
|+6
|Eric Hosmer, 1B, SD
|8
|
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|8
|+1
|Carlos Santana, 1B, KC
|8
|+1
|Patrick Corbin, SP, WAS
|7
|-2
|Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM
|7
|
|German Marquez, SP, COL
|7
|
|Gio Urshela, 3B, NYY
|7
|
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|7
|
|Tommy Pham, LF, SD
|7
|
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, MIN
|7
|
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|7
|
|Alex Verdugo, RF, BOS
|7
|
|Kenley Jansen, RP, LAD
|7
|
|Marco Gonzales, SP, SEA
|7
|-1
|Chris Paddack, SP, SD
|7
|-9
|Josh Bell, 1B, WAS
|7
|-3
|Jameson Taillon, SP, NYY
|6
|
|Dallas Keuchel, SP, CHW
|6
|
|Max Kepler, RF, MIN
|6
|
|Yusei Kikuchi, SP, SEA
|6
|
|Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU
|6
|
|Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
|6
|+2
|Jorge Soler, DH, KC
|6
|-1
|Carlos Rodon, SP, CHW
|6
|+2
|Marcus Stroman, SP, NYM
|6
|-1
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|5
|
|Freddy Peralta, RP, MIL
|5
|+3
|Matt Barnes, RP, BOS
|5
|-1
|Michael Pineda, SP, MIN
|5
|
|Mark Melancon, RP, SD
|5
|
|Diego Castillo, RP, TB
|5
|
|Craig Kimbrel, RP, CHC
|5
|+3
|Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU
|5
|-1
|Trey Mancini, RF, BAL
|5
|
|Franmil Reyes, DH, CLE
|5
|
|Anthony Santander, RF, BAL
|5
|
|Christian Vazquez, C, BOS
|5
|+3
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|5
|
|Gary Sanchez, C, NYY
|4
|-1
|John Means, SP, BAL
|4
|
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, KC
|4
|-3
|Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE
|2
|-2
|Dominic Smith, 1B, NYM
|4
|-3
|Marcus Semien, SS, TOR
|4
|+1
|Clint Frazier, RF, NYY
|2
|-3
|Hector Neris, RP, PHI
|4
|+1
|Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE
|4
|+1
|Sixto Sanchez, SP, MIA
|4
|
|Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, BOS
|4
|
|Ian Happ, CF, CHC
|4
|
|Zach Eflin, SP, PHI
|3
|
|Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
|7
|+6
|Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK
|3
|
|Jake McGee, RP, SF
|3
|
|Griffin Canning, SP, LAA
|3
|
|Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD
|3
|
|Andrew Heaney, SP, LAA
|3
|
|Tommy Edman, 3B, STL
|3
|
|Jorge Polanco, SS, MIN
|3
|
|Kyle Schwarber, LF, WAS
|3
|
|Mark Canha, RF, OAK
|3
|+1
|Byron Buxton, CF, MIN
|3
|
|Dylan Carlson, RF, STL
|3
|-1
|Nick Madrigal, 2B, CHW
|3
|
|Jordan Montgomery, SP, NYY
|3
|
|Kyle Lewis, CF, SEA
|3
|
|Andrew McCutchen, LF, PHI
|3
|
|Adam Wainwright, SP, STL
|3
|+2
|Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA
|2
|+2
|Will Smith, RP, ATL
|2
|
|Brady Singer, SP, KC
|2
|
|A.J. Pollock, LF, LAD
|2
|
|Framber Valdez, SP, HOU
|2
|-3
|Brad Hand, RP, WAS
|2
|-1
|Justin Turner, 3B, LAD
|2
|
|Yimi Garcia, RP, MIA
|2
|+1
|Ryan Mountcastle, LF, BAL
|2
|
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|2
|
|Ryan McMahon, 2B, COL
|2
|
|Jed Lowrie, 2B, OAK
|2
|
|Yermin Mercedes, DH, CHW
|2
|
|J.D. Davis, 3B, NYM
|2
|
|Kole Calhoun, RF, ARI
|2
|
|Aaron Hicks, CF, NYY
|2
|-1
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|2
|+1
|Nick Solak, LF, TEX
|2
|+1