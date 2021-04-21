chris-paddack.jpg

There have been some outstanding breakout pitchers so far this MLB season. As I write this, I'm watching Trevor Rogers dominate yet again Wednesday afternoon, after posting 23 strikeouts in his first 15 innings of the season. Carlos Rodon has 24 strikeouts and just one earned run allowed in his first 19 innings, while Dustin May looks like he may have made the leap to superstardom with a 2.94 ERA and 22 strikeouts in his 15.1 innings of work. 

It feels like it's been easier than usual to find pitchers taking a big step forward this season. That may be at least partially the result of an offensive environment more tilted to pitchers than we've seen in a long time -- the 24.6% strikeout rate league-wide is the highest in MLB history, while the current ISO is the lowest since 2015. It's not easy to be an MLB starting pitcher right now, but there's more in their favor than usual, at least so far. 

Of course, it hasn't been great news for all pitchers. Luis Castillo has a 6.05 ERA through his first four starts, while Lucas Giolito is just behind him at 5.79; Max Fried had an 11.45 ERA and Stephen Strasburg was at 6.30 before they went on the IL. Castillo and Giolito should be fine before long -- and they deserve patience -- while Fried and Strasburg could at least conceivably blame their struggles on their injuries. Zach Plesac and Chris Paddack don't really have many good excuses, and the people who drafted them as top-30 starting pitchers have to be pretty worried at this point. 

Paddack's numbers actually aren't that bad -- 3.50 ERA, 3.98 xERA, 3.79 xFIP -- and he's been let down by his defense a bit, with seven unearned runs scoring in his four starts. But, I'd argue he's pitched a lot worse than those numbers would indicate -- four of the unearned runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers after he allowed a single, walk, double, and single in a row. There was bad luck, too, but he was also just too hittable.

And that's been the case for him going back to last season. After posting a 26.9% strikeout rate as a rookie in 2019, Paddack had just a 23.7% mark in 2020, and it's fallen to 21.0% this season. Meanwhile, he's gotten worse on the contact he does allow, with a .352 expected wOBA on contact rising to .431 last season and still up at .381 in the early going in 2021. You don't need me to tell you that's a bad combination, I'm sure.

Paddack is, for all intents and purposes, a two-pitch pitcher, and while his fastball was effective in his rookie season, he lost the feel for it in 2020 and he hasn't rediscovered it yet, despite some talk in the offseason that he had. His changeup is excellent, but because he throws his fastball 67.2% of the time, it doesn't matter all that much; neither does his show-me curveball, which he has thrown just 5% of the time. The bottom line is, he still looks too much like the thoroughly underwhelming guy he was in 2020 than the burgeoning ace he was in 2019, and as long as that's true, it's hard to get excited about him.

But I would be willing to try to buy low if I got the opportunity. If Paddack can rediscover his fastball, I still think there's a path forward for him to be a very good pitcher. The problem is, it's not like he's been bad enough where you could truly expect to get him for a pittance. I would be willing to give up someone like a Jared Walsh or Josh Bell type for Paddack, as you can see in the trade chart below, but I'm not sure anyone would go for it.

For Plesac, though? Well, the person getting rid of him might be thrilled to get something like that for him. Plesac has been dreadful so far, with as many runs allowed through four starts as strikeouts -- 14. He continues to post miniscule walk rates, but that doesn't really matter when you're getting hit as hard as Plesac is, as he's surrendering a .425 expected wOBA on contact. 

This is a small sample size for Plesac, of course, just 80 total batters faced. The problem is, his breakout 2020 campaign was just 206 batters faced total, so it's not that small of a sample, relatively speaking. And, most concerningly, he looks a lot more like the Fantasy afterthought he was in 2019 than who he was last season. This was always the risk in investing a top-25 SP pick in Plesac coming off his 2020. He could still figure it out, of course, but as he's a pitcher who doesn't have great stuff, the margin for error was always slim, and a slow start could undo most of the goodwill he generated last year. 

And that puts those of you who have Plesac on your roster in a tough spot. Because the fact that you were the one who reached for him inherently means you had more faith in him than most in your league. There may be a few people in your league who were excited about him, but the fact that he was a divisive player coming in means the number of people who might be willing to buy in and give you something of value is probably pretty low. So, if you've got Plesac, my preference would probably be to hang on to him -- there's still a decent chance he bounces back, and your chances of getting much for him are pretty low.

Of course, if you were the person who believed in Plesac before the season but you didn't end up with him, now would be the perfect time to try to snag him for a discount. I'm not optimistic about his chances of being a high-end pitcher, but I never was. If you were, your opinion about him shouldn't have changed too much, so this could end up being a big win for you.

Personally, I would prefer to avoid both of them, because I just don't like either all that much. But, as with any player, there's always a right price. Here's mine: 

