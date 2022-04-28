Ranking pitchers is an exceptionally difficult exercise right now. It's typically pretty difficult at this point in the year anyway, given how little data we have, but the truncated spring training means pitchers are behind schedule relative to where they would normally be. Add in that offense is way down around the league due to factors mostly outside of any players' control – and which may change in dramatic ways as the weather warms up anyway – and it's just extremely hard to know how to value anyone right now, either on their own merits or relative to the rest of the position.

But there's a specific group of pitchers that might be harder to rank than anyone else, even in this climate. I'm talking about guys like Carlos Rodon, Pablo Lopez, Clayton Kershaw, and Zac Gallen, who were discounted during draft season due to concerns about both performance and, more importantly, injury, but who are dominating right now. And they aren't alone – we've got another group of potential high-end pitchers like Chris Sale, Mike Clevinger, Lance Lynn, Luis Castillo, and, of course, Jacob deGrom working their way back from injuries in the coming weeks and months.

What makes these players hard to value right now is, while they've seemingly answered the question about whether they are currently healthy and able to perform at a high level, the concerns that deflate their value in the first place haven't just gone away. We'll focus on that first group of four in today's Trade Values column, as I try to walk you through why I have them ranked where they are and how I'm viewing them moving forward:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Carlos Rodon - SP9 in H2H, SP9 in Roto

Rodon is arguably the biggest riser at any position in the early going, simply because it feels like we've gotten more positive signs about his health than anyone else. It's important to remember that, while Rodon did go on the IL last season, it wasn't because of an acute injury. He was listed with "shoulder fatigue," the kind of vaguely worrisome designation that you can't ignore with a player like Rodon and his history, especially since he dealt with reduced velocity in the second half. Then the White Sox opted not to make him a qualifying offer as a free agent, a sign they didn't think he was likely to make it through this season.

However, Rodon got a vote of confidence from the Giants in the form of a significant two-year contract, and then he came into training camp throwing in the high-90s, just like he did at his best last season. At the very least, we can say the Giants don't seem to quite share the White Sox concerns about Rodon's immediate health, and the fact that he's back to last year's early velocity readings is a good sign that he's currently healthy.

It doesn't mean he'll stay healthy forever. That's no guarantee for any pitcher, but especially not one with Rodon's track record of elbow and shoulder woes. However, the fact that he's sitting in the high-90s and averaging 96.3 mph with his fastball is the most important thing for him, because that fastball was the key to his breakout in 2021. Ever since he was a high draft pick out of college, Rodon has been looking for a second pitch to complement his excellent slider, and the emergence of the fastball as a high-spin, high-velocity bat-misser propelled his entire skill set. He had a recent start against the Mets where he threw the fastball 77 times and racked up 17 swinging strikes with it. More than four of every five pitches he threw was a fastball, and a pretty good Mets lineup struck out eight times in five innings.

Given how often he throws it and the results he gets from it – .280 expected wOBA, 29.7% whiff-per-swing rate last season – you can make a pretty compelling argument that Rodon's fastball is the most valuable pitch in baseball. As long as he's got it working right, he's going to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. None of that erases the injury risk, but given that Rodon might be a top-five pitcher in baseball right now, you can only discount him so much for it.

Pablo Lopez – SP20 in H2H, SP20 in Roto

I might not be giving Lopez enough credit here, to be honest. He doesn't get talked about as one of the best pitchers in the game – or even the best pitcher on his own team – but he's sporting a 2.90 ERA and 1.091 WHIP since the start of 2020, compared to the much-more-hyped Sandy Alcantara's 3.03 and 1.103 marks. Of course, Alcantara has done that over 273 innings, while only having missed time due to COVID-19 in 2020; Lopez has thrown 90 fewer innings with shoulder issues in each of 2019 and 2021.

In 2021, it was a rotator cuff strain that cost 82 days on the IL, only returning for one brief outing on the final day of the season, while in 2019, he missed 77 days with a shoulder strain. He's shown no signs of ill effects from that so far, but two separate 60-day IL stints with a shoulder injury is impossible to ignore.

I do think at this point, Lopez is a top-20 pitcher when healthy. He doesn't have the overwhelming fastball that Rodon or many other high-end pitchers have, but his changeup is a fantastic pitch and he has a deep repertoire of effective pitches to lean on. The results speak for themselves, though I do wonder if, by ranking him here, I'm overlooking the risk too much. I buy the talent, but if you view Lopez as a sell-high candidate with a 0.39 ERA, I wouldn't blame you. I just need to be overwhelmed to move him, most likely.

Clayton Kershaw – SP21 in H2H, SP21 in Roto

What separates Kershaw from Rodon is that he really was dealing with a specific injury, as he missed 71 days with elbow inflammation, only to return to suffer another injury that kept him out of the playoffs. He reportedly did not have UCL damage in the elbow, but it's hard to ignore that kind of missed time with that kind of injury.

It's also hard to ignore what Kershaw is doing in the early going, with 23 strikeouts to zero walks in 17 innings. He's throwing about as hard as he did last season, with basically the same pitch mix, so there's no sign that he's limiting himself. Kershaw was once again quite good last season, despite concerns about a diminishing skill set, and he's likely to continue to be quite good this season, as long as he's healthy enough to keep pitching.

However, the Dodgers are going to treat him with kid gloves, and I'd be surprised if he was ever routinely asked to throw 100 pitches in a game. The fact that Lopez has already done that once is ultimately what pushed me to get him ahead of Kershaw in the rankings, and I do think Kershaw is probably more of a sell-high candidate than either of the previous two mentioned starters.

Zac Gallen – SP44 in H2H, SP43 in Roto

Gallen is a big riser in this week's trade values and rankings update, but I'm not ready to push him into the top 40 at SP just yet. He's looked awesome, throwing harder than ever and sporting a 25% strikeout rate and 0.60 ERA after shutting out the Dodgers over six innings Wednesday. Gallen's fastball looks especially effective, with a 0.9 mph velocity jump and over-100-RPM jump in spin rate, which helps explain how he has nine of his 14 strikeouts with the pitch.

However, Gallen's fastball isn't Rodon's fastball, and I'm not convinced what we're seeing right now is enough to make Gallen a difference maker. Certainly not enough of a difference maker to overcome the fact that Gallen did have damage in his UCL last season. His overall whiff rate is still pretty middling, including on the fastball, which sits at 17.7% and doesn't necessarily support his high strikeout rate with the pitch.

I think he'll be pretty good when healthy, but I don't see Gallen as a potential ace right now, and the injury risk still feels significant. Where he's ranked right now might be pretty aggressive from a rest-of-season perspective, and I would absolutely be trying to sell high on him while I could. If you don't need immediate help, I'd see if I could move him for Lance Lynn or Chris Sale; Charlie Morton makes a lot of sense as a buy-low candidate as well. But, among this group of four pitchers, Gallen seemingly carries as much injury risk as any, with much more performance risk than either of the other three.

Here's how I'm viewing the current landscape at starting pitcher and beyond for both H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 3:

Week 4 Rotisserie Trade Value

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week 1 Trea Turner, LAD, SS 41 2B-SS

2 Juan Soto, WAS, RF 41 OF

3 Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF 41 OF +10 4 Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B 41 1B-DH

5 Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B 39 3B

6 Bo Bichette, TOR, SS 36 SS

7 Mike Trout, LAA, CF 36 OF

8 Bryce Harper, PHI, RF 36 DH-OF

9 Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH 36 DH-SP

10 Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B 34 1B

11 Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF 34 OF

12 Mookie Betts, LAD, RF 34 OF -2 13 Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP 34 SP

14 Max Scherzer, NYM, SP 33 SP

15 Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP 33 SP

16 Manny Machado, SD, 3B 31 3B

17 Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B 31 3B

18 Luis Robert, CHW, CF 31 OF

19 Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP 30 SP

20 Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B 30 2B

21 George Springer, TOR, CF 28 DH-OF

22 Byron Buxton, MIN, CF 27 OF

23 Starling Marte, NYM, CF 27 OF

24 Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF 27 OF -2 25 Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B 27 2B-OF -1 26 Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF 27 OF

27 Matt Olson, ATL, 1B 27 1B

28 Aaron Judge, NYY, RF 27 DH-OF

29 Salvador Perez, KC, C 27 C-DH

30 Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH 27 DH-OF

31 Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B 27 2B-SS

32 Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF 27 DH-OF

33 Trevor Story, BOS, SS 27 2B-SS

34 Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS 26 SS

35 Walker Buehler, LAD, SP 26 SP

36 Ketel Marte, ARI, CF 26 2B-OF

37 Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B 25 2B

38 Justin Verlander, HOU, SP 25 SP

39 Corey Seager, TEX, SS 24 SS

40 Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP 24 SP

41 Tim Anderson, CHW, SS 24 SS

42 Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B 24 1B

43 Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP 24 SP

44 Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B 24 1B-DH

45 Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B 22 1B

46 Carlos Rodon, SF, SP 22 SP +4 47 Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B 21 2B

48 Julio Urias, LAD, SP 21 SP

49 Robbie Ray, SEA, SP 20 SP

50 Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP 20 SP

51 Aaron Nola, PHI, SP 20 SP

52 Josh Hader, MIL, RP 20 RP +2 53 Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP 19 SP

54 Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF 19 OF

55 Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP 19 RP

56 Austin Riley, ATL, 3B 19 3B

57 Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS 18 SS

58 Shane Bieber, CLE, SP 18 SP

59 Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B 18 3B +1 60 Carlos Correa, MIN, SS 18 SS

61 Kris Bryant, COL, LF 18 3B-OF

62 Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF 18 OF

63 Christian Yelich, MIL, LF 18 OF

64 Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF 18 OF

65 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH 18 DH-OF

66 J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH 18 DH-OF

67 Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF 17 OF

68 Wander Franco, TB, SS 17 SS

69 Javier Baez, DET, SS 17 2B-SS

70 Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B 17 3B-SS

71 Max Fried, ATL, SP 17 SP

72 Will Smith, LAD, C 16 C

73 Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B 16 3B

74 Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP 16 SP

75 Joe Musgrove, SD, SP 16 SP

76 Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP 15 RP +1 77 Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH 14 DH

78 Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP 14 SP +2 79 Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP 14 RP +1 80 Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B 14 2B-SS +2 81 Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP 13 RP

82 Charlie Morton, ATL, SP 13 SP -5 83 Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP 13 SP

84 Logan Webb, SF, SP 13 SP

85 Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF 13 OF +3 86 J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C 13 C

87 Shane McClanahan, TB, SP 13 SP +1 88 Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B 12 3B -3 89 Frankie Montas, OAK, SP 12 SP -1 90 Randy Arozarena, TB, LF 12 DH-OF -1 91 Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF 12 DH-OF -1 92 Jose Berrios, TOR, SP 12 SP

93 Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP 12 RP

94 Bobby Witt, KC, SS 12 3B-SS

95 Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH 12 DH -1 96 Joey Votto, CIN, 1B 12 1B -1 97 Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B 12 2B-SS -5 98 C.J. Cron, COL, 1B 12 1B

99 Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP 12 RP

100 Tommy Edman, STL, 2B 12 2B-OF

101 Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP 12 RP

102 Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF 12 OF

103 Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP 12 SP

104 Jonathan India, CIN, 2B 12 2B

105 Yu Darvish, SD, SP 12 SP

106 Willy Adames, MIL, SS 12 SS

107 Jordan Romano, TOR, RP 12 RP

108 Max Muncy, LAD, 1B 12 1B-2B-3B

109 Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B 12 1B

110 Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF 11 DH-OF -1 111 Jesse Winker, SEA, LF 11 OF

112 Fernando Tatis, SD, SS 11 OF-SS

113 Justin Turner, LAD, 3B 11 3B-DH

114 Joey Gallo, NYY, RF 11 OF

115 Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP 11 SP

116 Josh Bell, WAS, 1B 11 1B

117 Luke Voit, SD, 1B 11 1B-DH

118 Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS 10 SS -1 119 Dylan Cease, CHW, SP 10 SP -1 120 Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C 10 C-DH

121 Ty France, SEA, 1B 10 1B-2B-DH

122 Framber Valdez, HOU, SP 9 SP -1 123 Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP 9 SP -1 124 Alek Manoah, TOR, SP 9 SP

125 Taylor Rogers, SD, RP 9 RP

126 Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP 9 RP -3 127 Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B 9 1B

128 Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B 9 1B +5 129 Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B 9 1B-2B-SS -2 130 Sean Manaea, SD, SP 9 SP

131 Kyle Wright, ATL, SP 8 SP +#N/A 132 Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP 8 SP -1 133 Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF 8 OF

134 Randal Grichuk, COL, CF 8 OF

135 Connor Joe, COL, LF 8 1B-DH-OF +3 136 Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP 8 SP

137 Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP 7 RP -1 138 Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP 7 SP

139 Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP 7 SP -2 140 Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP 7 SP -2 141 Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF 7 OF -1 142 Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF 7 OF -1 143 Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF 7 OF -1 144 Brandon Crawford, SF, SS 7 SS

145 Jorge Soler, MIA, RF 7 DH-OF -1 146 Mitch Garver, TEX, C 7 C-DH

147 Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF 7 C-OF

148 Chris Taylor, LAD, CF 7 2B-OF-SS

149 Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B 7 1B

150 Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF 7 OF

151 DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B 7 1B-2B-3B

152 Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF 7 OF

153 Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B 7 3B +2 154 Luis Severino, NYY, RP 7 RP

155 Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B 6 3B -1 156 Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B 6 3B-DH

157 Brandon Belt, SF, 1B 6 1B

158 Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B 6 3B

159 Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B 5 1B-DH-OF -1 160 Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B 5 1B

161 Luis Garcia, HOU, SP 5 SP

162 Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP 5 SP

163 Willson Contreras, CHC, C 5 C -1 164 Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP 5 SP

165 Blake Snell, SD, SP 5 SP

166 Zac Gallen, ARI, SP 5 SP +1 167 Lance Lynn, CHW, SP 5 SP

168 Adam Wainwright, STL, SP 5 SP

169 Trent Grisham, SD, CF 5 OF -2 170 Robbie Grossman, DET, LF 5 OF -2 171 Ian Anderson, ATL, SP 5 SP

172 Austin Meadows, DET, LF 5 DH-OF -2 173 Alex Cobb, SF, SP 5 SP

174 Tylor Megill, NYM, SP 5 SP

175 Hunter Greene, CIN, SP 5 SP

176 Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP 5 SP +1 177 Mike Clevinger, SD, SP 5 SP

178 Joe Ryan, MIN, SP 5 SP +4 179 Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP 5 SP +4 180 Luis Castillo, CIN, SP 5 SP

181 Taylor Ward, LAA, RF 5 OF +#N/A 182 Chris Sale, BOS, SP 5 SP

183 Corey Knebel, PHI, RP 5 RP

184 Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP 5 SP

185 David Robertson, CHC, RP 5 RP

186 Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP 5 RP-SP

187 Myles Straw, CLE, CF 5 OF +1 188 Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF 5 OF +1 189 Ian Happ, CHC, LF 5 OF +2 190 Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF 5 OF +4 191 Akil Baddoo, DET, CF 5 OF

192 Camilo Doval, SF, RP 4 RP +1 193 Adam Duvall, ATL, RF 4 OF

194 Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP 4 SP

195 Dylan Carlson, STL, RF 4 OF

196 Mark Melancon, ARI, RP 4 RP

197 Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF 4 OF

198 Steven Kwan, CLE, CF 4 OF

199 Zack Greinke, KC, SP 4 SP

200 Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS 4 SS

201 Gavin Lux, LAD, SS 4 2B-SS

202 Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B 4 3B-SS +3 203 Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS 4 2B-SS

204 Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B 4 2B-SS

205 Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF 4 OF

206 C.J. Abrams, SD, SS 3 SS -1 207 Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS 3 SS

208 Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF 3 OF

209 Anthony Santander, BAL, RF 3 DH-OF +2 210 Jack Flaherty, STL, SP 3 SP

211 Tommy Pham, CIN, LF 3 OF +1 212 Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF 3 OF -14 213 Jo Adell, LAA, LF 3 OF -1 214 Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP 3 SP

215 Matt Brash, SEA, SP 3 SP

216 Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP 3 RP

217 A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF 3 OF

218 Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP 3 SP

219 Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF 3 OF -4 220 Michael Brantley, HOU, LF 3 DH-OF

221 Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP 3 RP +2 222 Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF 3 2B-OF

223 Luis Urias, MIL, 3B 3 2B-3B-SS

224 Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP 3 SP

225 MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP 3 SP

226 Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP 3 SP

227 Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP 2 SP -1 228 Mark Canha, NYM, LF 2 OF

229 Gregory Soto, DET, RP 2 RP

230 Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B 2 1B

231 Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B 2 1B-DH

232 Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B 2 2B-3B

233 Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B 2 1B +2 234 Owen Miller, CLE, 2B 2 1B-2B

235 Josh Staumont, KC, RP 2 RP

236 Jean Segura, PHI, 2B 2 2B

237 Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF 2 1B-OF

238 Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B 2 2B-OF

239 Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP 2 SP

240 Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B 2 2B-3B

241 Harrison Bader, STL, CF 2 OF

242 Nicky Lopez, KC, SS 2 2B-SS

243 Austin Hays, BAL, LF 2 OF

244 Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B 2 1B-2B

245 Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B 2 2B

246 Sonny Gray, MIN, SP 2 SP

247 Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP 2 SP

248 Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF 2 OF

249 Bryson Stott, PHI, SS 2 2B-SS

250 Seth Beer, ARI, 1B 2 1B-DH



Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 4 H2H Trade Values

