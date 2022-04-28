carlos-rodon-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

Ranking pitchers is an exceptionally difficult exercise right now. It's typically pretty difficult at this point in the year anyway, given how little data we have, but the truncated spring training means pitchers are behind schedule relative to where they would normally be. Add in that offense is way down around the league due to factors mostly outside of any players' control – and which may change in dramatic ways as the weather warms up anyway – and it's just extremely hard to know how to value anyone right now, either on their own merits or relative to the rest of the position. 

But there's a specific group of pitchers that might be harder to rank than anyone else, even in this climate. I'm talking about guys like Carlos Rodon, Pablo Lopez, Clayton Kershaw, and Zac Gallen, who were discounted during draft season due to concerns about both performance and, more importantly, injury, but who are dominating right now. And they aren't alone – we've got another group of potential high-end pitchers like Chris Sale, Mike Clevinger, Lance Lynn, Luis Castillo, and, of course, Jacob deGrom working their way back from injuries in the coming weeks and months. 

What makes these players hard to value right now is, while they've seemingly answered the question about whether they are currently healthy and able to perform at a high level, the concerns that deflate their value in the first place haven't just gone away. We'll focus on that first group of four in today's Trade Values column, as I try to walk you through why I have them ranked where they are and how I'm viewing them moving forward:

Carlos Rodon - SP9 in H2H, SP9 in Roto

Rodon is arguably the biggest riser at any position in the early going, simply because it feels like we've gotten more positive signs about his health than anyone else. It's important to remember that, while Rodon did go on the IL last season, it wasn't because of an acute injury. He was listed with "shoulder fatigue," the kind of vaguely worrisome designation that you can't ignore with a player like Rodon and his history, especially since he dealt with reduced velocity in the second half. Then the White Sox opted not to make him a qualifying offer as a free agent, a sign they didn't think he was likely to make it through this season.

However, Rodon got a vote of confidence from the Giants in the form of a significant two-year contract, and then he came into training camp throwing in the high-90s, just like he did at his best last season. At the very least, we can say the Giants don't seem to quite share the White Sox concerns about Rodon's immediate health, and the fact that he's back to last year's early velocity readings is a good sign that he's currently healthy.

It doesn't mean he'll stay healthy forever. That's no guarantee for any pitcher, but especially not one with Rodon's track record of elbow and shoulder woes. However, the fact that he's sitting in the high-90s and averaging 96.3 mph with his fastball is the most important thing for him, because that fastball was the key to his breakout in 2021. Ever since he was a high draft pick out of college, Rodon has been looking for a second pitch to complement his excellent slider, and the emergence of the fastball as a high-spin, high-velocity bat-misser propelled his entire skill set. He had a recent start against the Mets where he threw the fastball 77 times and racked up 17 swinging strikes with it. More than four of every five pitches he threw was a fastball, and a pretty good Mets lineup struck out eight times in five innings. 

Given how often he throws it and the results he gets from it – .280 expected wOBA, 29.7% whiff-per-swing rate last season – you can make a pretty compelling argument that Rodon's fastball is the most valuable pitch in baseball. As long as he's got it working right, he's going to be one of the best pitchers in baseball. None of that erases the injury risk, but given that Rodon might be a top-five pitcher in baseball right now, you can only discount him so much for it. 

Pablo Lopez – SP20 in H2H, SP20 in Roto

I might not be giving Lopez enough credit here, to be honest. He doesn't get talked about as one of the best pitchers in the game – or even the best pitcher on his own team – but he's sporting a 2.90 ERA and 1.091 WHIP since the start of 2020, compared to the much-more-hyped Sandy Alcantara's 3.03 and 1.103 marks. Of course, Alcantara has done that over 273 innings, while only having missed time due to COVID-19 in 2020; Lopez has thrown 90 fewer innings with shoulder issues in each of 2019 and 2021. 

In 2021, it was a rotator cuff strain that cost 82 days on the IL, only returning for one brief outing on the final day of the season, while in 2019, he missed 77 days with a shoulder strain. He's shown no signs of ill effects from that so far, but two separate 60-day IL stints with a shoulder injury is impossible to ignore. 

I do think at this point, Lopez is a top-20 pitcher when healthy. He doesn't have the overwhelming fastball that Rodon or many other high-end pitchers have, but his changeup is a fantastic pitch and he has a deep repertoire of effective pitches to lean on. The results speak for themselves, though I do wonder if, by ranking him here, I'm overlooking the risk too much. I buy the talent, but if you view Lopez as a sell-high candidate with a 0.39 ERA, I wouldn't blame you. I just need to be overwhelmed to move him, most likely. 

Clayton Kershaw – SP21 in H2H, SP21 in Roto

What separates Kershaw from Rodon is that he really was dealing with a specific injury, as he missed 71 days with elbow inflammation, only to return to suffer another injury that kept him out of the playoffs. He reportedly did not have UCL damage in the elbow, but it's hard to ignore that kind of missed time with that kind of injury. 

It's also hard to ignore what Kershaw is doing in the early going, with 23 strikeouts to zero walks in 17 innings. He's throwing about as hard as he did last season, with basically the same pitch mix, so there's no sign that he's limiting himself. Kershaw was once again quite good last season, despite concerns about a diminishing skill set, and he's likely to continue to be quite good this season, as long as he's healthy enough to keep pitching. 

However, the Dodgers are going to treat him with kid gloves, and I'd be surprised if he was ever routinely asked to throw 100 pitches in a game. The fact that Lopez has already done that once is ultimately what pushed me to get him ahead of Kershaw in the rankings, and I do think Kershaw is probably more of a sell-high candidate than either of the previous two mentioned starters.

Zac Gallen – SP44 in H2H, SP43 in Roto

Gallen is a big riser in this week's trade values and rankings update, but I'm not ready to push him into the top 40 at SP just yet. He's looked awesome, throwing harder than ever and sporting a 25% strikeout rate and 0.60 ERA after shutting out the Dodgers over six innings Wednesday. Gallen's fastball looks especially effective, with a 0.9 mph velocity jump and over-100-RPM jump in spin rate, which helps explain how he has nine of his 14 strikeouts with the pitch.

However, Gallen's fastball isn't Rodon's fastball, and I'm not convinced what we're seeing right now is enough to make Gallen a difference maker. Certainly not enough of a difference maker to overcome the fact that Gallen did have damage in his UCL last season. His overall whiff rate is still pretty middling, including on the fastball, which sits at 17.7% and doesn't necessarily support his high strikeout rate with the pitch. 

I think he'll be pretty good when healthy, but I don't see Gallen as a potential ace right now, and the injury risk still feels significant. Where he's ranked right now might be pretty aggressive from a rest-of-season perspective, and I would absolutely be trying to sell high on him while I could. If you don't need immediate help, I'd see if I could move him for Lance Lynn or Chris Sale; Charlie Morton makes a lot of sense as a buy-low candidate as well. But, among this group of four pitchers, Gallen seemingly carries as much injury risk as any, with much more performance risk than either of the other three. 

Here's how I'm viewing the current landscape at starting pitcher and beyond for both H2H points and Roto leagues as of Week 3:

Week 4 Rotisserie Trade Value

Rank Player Value Eligible Change from last week
1Trea Turner, LAD, SS412B-SS
2Juan Soto, WAS, RF41OF
3Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF41OF+10
4Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B411B-DH
5Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B393B
6Bo Bichette, TOR, SS36SS
7Mike Trout, LAA, CF36OF
8Bryce Harper, PHI, RF36DH-OF
9Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH36DH-SP
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B341B
11Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF34OF
12Mookie Betts, LAD, RF34OF-2
13Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP34SP
14Max Scherzer, NYM, SP33SP
15Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP33SP
16Manny Machado, SD, 3B313B
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B313B
18Luis Robert, CHW, CF31OF
19Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP30SP
20Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B302B
21George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
22Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27OF
23Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
24Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF-2
25Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B272B-OF-1
26Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27OF
27Matt Olson, ATL, 1B271B
28Aaron Judge, NYY, RF27DH-OF
29Salvador Perez, KC, C27C-DH
30Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH27DH-OF
31Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B272B-SS
32Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF27DH-OF
33Trevor Story, BOS, SS272B-SS
34Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS26SS
35Walker Buehler, LAD, SP26SP
36Ketel Marte, ARI, CF262B-OF
37Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B252B
38Justin Verlander, HOU, SP25SP
39Corey Seager, TEX, SS24SS
40Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP24SP
41Tim Anderson, CHW, SS24SS
42Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B241B
43Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP24SP
44Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B241B-DH
45Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B221B
46Carlos Rodon, SF, SP22SP+4
47Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B212B
48Julio Urias, LAD, SP21SP
49Robbie Ray, SEA, SP20SP
50Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP20SP
51Aaron Nola, PHI, SP20SP
52Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP+2
53Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP19SP
54Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF19OF
55Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP19RP
56Austin Riley, ATL, 3B193B
57Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS18SS
58Shane Bieber, CLE, SP18SP
59Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B183B+1
60Carlos Correa, MIN, SS18SS
61Kris Bryant, COL, LF183B-OF
62Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF18OF
63Christian Yelich, MIL, LF18OF
64Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF18OF
65Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH18DH-OF
66J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH18DH-OF
67Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF17OF
68Wander Franco, TB, SS17SS
69Javier Baez, DET, SS172B-SS
70Adalberto Mondesi, KC, 3B173B-SS
71Max Fried, ATL, SP17SP
72Will Smith, LAD, C16C
73Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B163B
74Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP16SP
75Joe Musgrove, SD, SP16SP
76Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP15RP+1
77Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH14DH
78Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP14SP+2
79Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP14RP+1
80Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B142B-SS+2
81Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP13RP
82Charlie Morton, ATL, SP13SP-5
83Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP13SP
84Logan Webb, SF, SP13SP
85Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF13OF+3
86J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C13C
87Shane McClanahan, TB, SP13SP+1
88Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B123B-3
89Frankie Montas, OAK, SP12SP-1
90Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF-1
91Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF12DH-OF-1
92Jose Berrios, TOR, SP12SP
93Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP12RP
94Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS
95Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH12DH-1
96Joey Votto, CIN, 1B121B-1
97Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B122B-SS-5
98C.J. Cron, COL, 1B121B
99Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP12RP
100Tommy Edman, STL, 2B122B-OF
101Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP12RP
102Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF12OF
103Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP12SP
104Jonathan India, CIN, 2B122B
105Yu Darvish, SD, SP12SP
106Willy Adames, MIL, SS12SS
107Jordan Romano, TOR, RP12RP
108Max Muncy, LAD, 1B121B-2B-3B
109Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
110Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF11DH-OF-1
111Jesse Winker, SEA, LF11OF
112Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
113Justin Turner, LAD, 3B113B-DH
114Joey Gallo, NYY, RF11OF
115Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP11SP
116Josh Bell, WAS, 1B111B
117Luke Voit, SD, 1B111B-DH
118Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS10SS-1
119Dylan Cease, CHW, SP10SP-1
120Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C10C-DH
121Ty France, SEA, 1B101B-2B-DH
122Framber Valdez, HOU, SP9SP-1
123Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP9SP-1
124Alek Manoah, TOR, SP9SP
125Taylor Rogers, SD, RP9RP
126Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP9RP-3
127Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B91B
128Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B91B+5
129Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B91B-2B-SS-2
130Sean Manaea, SD, SP9SP
131Kyle Wright, ATL, SP8SP+#N/A
132Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP8SP-1
133Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF8OF
134Randal Grichuk, COL, CF8OF
135Connor Joe, COL, LF81B-DH-OF+3
136Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP8SP
137Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP7RP-1
138Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP7SP
139Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP7SP-2
140Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP7SP-2
141Julio Rodriguez, SEA, RF7OF-1
142Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF7OF-1
143Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF7OF-1
144Brandon Crawford, SF, SS7SS
145Jorge Soler, MIA, RF7DH-OF-1
146Mitch Garver, TEX, C7C-DH
147Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
148Chris Taylor, LAD, CF72B-OF-SS
149Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B71B
150Adolis Garcia, TEX, CF7OF
151DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B71B-2B-3B
152Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF7OF
153Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B73B+2
154Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP
155Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B63B-1
156Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B63B-DH
157Brandon Belt, SF, 1B61B
158Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B63B
159Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B51B-DH-OF-1
160Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B51B
161Luis Garcia, HOU, SP5SP
162Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP5SP
163Willson Contreras, CHC, C5C-1
164Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP5SP
165Blake Snell, SD, SP5SP
166Zac Gallen, ARI, SP5SP+1
167Lance Lynn, CHW, SP5SP
168Adam Wainwright, STL, SP5SP
169Trent Grisham, SD, CF5OF-2
170Robbie Grossman, DET, LF5OF-2
171Ian Anderson, ATL, SP5SP
172Austin Meadows, DET, LF5DH-OF-2
173Alex Cobb, SF, SP5SP
174Tylor Megill, NYM, SP5SP
175Hunter Greene, CIN, SP5SP
176Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP5SP+1
177Mike Clevinger, SD, SP5SP
178Joe Ryan, MIN, SP5SP+4
179Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP5SP+4
180Luis Castillo, CIN, SP5SP
181Taylor Ward, LAA, RF5OF+#N/A
182Chris Sale, BOS, SP5SP
183Corey Knebel, PHI, RP5RP
184Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP5SP
185David Robertson, CHC, RP5RP
186Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP5RP-SP
187Myles Straw, CLE, CF5OF+1
188Andrew Vaughn, CHW, LF5OF+1
189Ian Happ, CHC, LF5OF+2
190Brandon Marsh, LAA, CF5OF+4
191Akil Baddoo, DET, CF5OF
192Camilo Doval, SF, RP4RP+1
193Adam Duvall, ATL, RF4OF
194Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP4SP
195Dylan Carlson, STL, RF4OF
196Mark Melancon, ARI, RP4RP
197Jesus Sanchez, MIA, RF4OF
198Steven Kwan, CLE, CF4OF
199Zack Greinke, KC, SP4SP
200Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS4SS
201Gavin Lux, LAD, SS42B-SS
202Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B43B-SS+3
203Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS42B-SS
204Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B42B-SS
205Ramon Laureano, OAK, CF4OF
206C.J. Abrams, SD, SS3SS-1
207Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS3SS
208Charlie Blackmon, COL, RF3OF
209Anthony Santander, BAL, RF3DH-OF+2
210Jack Flaherty, STL, SP3SP
211Tommy Pham, CIN, LF3OF+1
212Eloy Jimenez, CHW, LF3OF-14
213Jo Adell, LAA, LF3OF-1
214Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
215Matt Brash, SEA, SP3SP
216Andrew Kittredge, TB, RP3RP
217A.J. Pollock, CHW, LF3OF
218Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP3SP
219Avisail Garcia, MIA, RF3OF-4
220Michael Brantley, HOU, LF3DH-OF
221Garrett Whitlock, BOS, RP3RP+2
222Enrique Hernandez, BOS, CF32B-OF
223Luis Urias, MIL, 3B32B-3B-SS
224Triston McKenzie, CLE, SP3SP
225MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP3SP
226Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP3SP
227Anthony DeSclafani, SF, SP2SP-1
228Mark Canha, NYM, LF2OF
229Gregory Soto, DET, RP2RP
230Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B21B
231Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH
232Ryan McMahon, COL, 3B22B-3B
233Eric Hosmer, SD, 1B21B+2
234Owen Miller, CLE, 2B21B-2B
235Josh Staumont, KC, RP2RP
236Jean Segura, PHI, 2B22B
237Alex Kirilloff, MIN, RF21B-OF
238Jeff McNeil, NYM, 2B22B-OF
239Jameson Taillon, NYY, SP2SP
240Eduardo Escobar, NYM, 3B22B-3B
241Harrison Bader, STL, CF2OF
242Nicky Lopez, KC, SS22B-SS
243Austin Hays, BAL, LF2OF
244Jonathan Schoop, DET, 1B21B-2B
245Kolten Wong, MIL, 2B22B
246Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
247Hyun-Jin Ryu, TOR, SP2SP
248Andrew Benintendi, KC, LF2OF
249Bryson Stott, PHI, SS22B-SS
250Seth Beer, ARI, 1B21B-DH

Week 4 H2H Trade Values

Rank Player Value Eligibility Change from last week
1Juan Soto, WAS, RF46OF
2Vladimir Guerrero, TOR, 1B461B-DH
3Jose Ramirez, CLE, 3B453B
4Mike Trout, LAA, CF43OF
5Ronald Acuna, ATL, RF43OF+13
6Trea Turner, LAD, SS432B-SS
7Bryce Harper, PHI, RF43DH-OF
8Mookie Betts, LAD, RF40OF
9Bo Bichette, TOR, SS40SS
10Freddie Freeman, LAD, 1B401B
11Shohei Ohtani, LAA, DH39DH-SP
12Gerrit Cole, NYY, SP39SP+1
13Max Scherzer, NYM, SP36SP
14Corbin Burnes, MIL, SP36SP
15Kyle Tucker, HOU, RF36OF
16Manny Machado, SD, 3B363B
17Rafael Devers, BOS, 3B363B
18Brandon Woodruff, MIL, SP36SP+2
19Walker Buehler, LAD, SP36SP+3
20Ozzie Albies, ATL, 2B322B
21Luis Robert, CHW, CF32OF
22Matt Olson, ATL, 1B311B
23Salvador Perez, KC, C30C-DH
24Yordan Alvarez, HOU, DH30DH-OF
25Justin Verlander, HOU, SP30SP
26Kevin Gausman, TOR, SP30SP
27Sandy Alcantara, MIA, SP30SP
28Aaron Judge, NYY, RF30DH-OF
29Carlos Rodon, SF, SP30SP+3
30Zack Wheeler, PHI, SP30SP
31Julio Urias, LAD, SP30SP
32Marcus Semien, TEX, 2B302B-SS
33Xander Bogaerts, BOS, SS29SS
34George Springer, TOR, CF28DH-OF
35Robbie Ray, SEA, SP28SP
36Paul Goldschmidt, STL, 1B271B
37Byron Buxton, MIN, CF27OF+2
38Aaron Nola, PHI, SP27SP
39Pete Alonso, NYM, 1B271B-DH
40Austin Riley, ATL, 3B273B
41Corey Seager, TEX, SS27SS
42Shane Bieber, CLE, SP27SP
43Lucas Giolito, CHW, SP27SP
44Teoscar Hernandez, TOR, RF27OF
45Starling Marte, NYM, CF27OF
46Whit Merrifield, KC, 2B272B-OF
47Cedric Mullins, BAL, CF27OF
48Nolan Arenado, STL, 3B263B
49Kris Bryant, COL, LF263B-OF-1
50Nick Castellanos, PHI, RF24DH-OF
51Wander Franco, TB, SS24SS
52Ketel Marte, ARI, CF232B-OF
53Jose Altuve, HOU, 2B232B
54Trevor Story, BOS, SS222B-SS
55Max Fried, ATL, SP22SP
56Carlos Correa, MIN, SS20SS
57J.D. Martinez, BOS, DH20DH-OF
58Alex Bregman, HOU, 3B203B
59Josh Hader, MIL, RP20RP+1
60Freddy Peralta, MIL, SP20SP
61Liam Hendriks, CHW, RP20RP
62Joe Musgrove, SD, SP20SP
63Pablo Lopez, MIA, SP20SP+8
64Clayton Kershaw, LAD, SP20SP+2
65Bryan Reynolds, PIT, CF20OF
66Charlie Morton, ATL, SP20SP-7
67Frankie Montas, OAK, SP20SP
68Logan Webb, SF, SP20SP
69Shane McClanahan, TB, SP20SP+8
70Jose Berrios, TOR, SP19SP
71Francisco Lindor, NYM, SS18SS
72Jose Abreu, CHW, 1B171B
73Yu Darvish, SD, SP17SP
74Giancarlo Stanton, NYY, DH17DH-OF
75Tim Anderson, CHW, SS17SS
76Brandon Lowe, TB, 2B172B
77Seiya Suzuki, CHC, RF17OF
78Javier Baez, DET, SS162B-SS
79Raisel Iglesias, LAA, RP16RP
80Will Smith, LAD, C16C
81Kyle Schwarber, PHI, LF14OF
82Emmanuel Clase, CLE, RP14RP
83Jorge Polanco, MIN, 2B142B-SS-3
84Alek Manoah, TOR, SP14SP
85Christian Yelich, MIL, LF14OF
86Dylan Cease, CHW, SP14SP+4
87Cody Bellinger, LAD, CF14OF+2
88Tyler O'Neill, STL, LF13OF-3
89Anthony Rendon, LAA, 3B133B
90Edwin Diaz, NYM, RP13RP
91Jesse Winker, SEA, LF13OF-1
92Mitch Haniger, SEA, RF12DH-OF-1
93Jonathan India, CIN, 2B122B
94J.T. Realmuto, PHI, C12C
95Bobby Witt, KC, SS123B-SS
96Nelson Cruz, WAS, DH12DH
97Joey Votto, CIN, 1B121B-1
98Rhys Hoskins, PHI, 1B121B
99Chris Bassitt, NYM, SP12SP
100Randy Arozarena, TB, LF12DH-OF
101Willy Adames, MIL, SS11SS-1
102Yasmani Grandal, CHW, C11C-DH
103Fernando Tatis, SD, SS11OF-SS
104Jake Cronenworth, SD, 2B101B-2B-SS-1
105Framber Valdez, HOU, SP10SP
106Carlos Carrasco, NYM, SP10SP
107C.J. Cron, COL, 1B101B
108Sean Manaea, SD, SP10SP
109Justin Turner, LAD, 3B103B-DH
110Tommy Edman, STL, 2B102B-OF+1
111Chris Taylor, LAD, CF102B-OF-SS
112Max Muncy, LAD, 1B91B-2B-3B-1
113Nathan Eovaldi, BOS, SP9SP
114Craig Kimbrel, LAD, RP9RP
115Kenley Jansen, ATL, RP9RP
116Aroldis Chapman, NYY, RP9RP
117Jordan Romano, TOR, RP9RP
118Trevor Rogers, MIA, SP9SP
119Giovanny Gallegos, STL, RP9RP
120Ryan Pressly, HOU, RP8RP-4
121Taylor Rogers, SD, RP7RP-1
122Marcell Ozuna, ATL, LF7DH-OF
123Willson Contreras, CHC, C7C
124Tyler Mahle, CIN, SP7SP
125Alex Verdugo, BOS, LF7OF
126Franmil Reyes, CLE, DH7DH
127Luis Severino, NYY, RP7RP+1
128Patrick Sandoval, LAA, SP7SP
129Logan Gilbert, SEA, SP7SP
130Kyle Wright, ATL, SP7SPN/R
131Daulton Varsho, ARI, CF7C-OF
132Merrill Kelly, ARI, SP7SP
133Eduardo Rodriguez, DET, SP7SP
134Adam Wainwright, STL, SP7SP
135Blake Snell, SD, SP6SP-1
136Ian Anderson, ATL, SP6SP
137Jesus Luzardo, MIA, SP6SP
138Jazz Chisholm, MIA, 2B62B-SS
139Zac Gallen, ARI, SP6SP+5
140Alex Cobb, SF, SP6SP
141Tylor Megill, NYM, SP6SP
142Jacob deGrom, NYM, SP6SP+3
143Ranger Suarez, PHI, RP6RP-SP
144Robbie Grossman, DET, LF6OF
145Austin Meadows, DET, LF6DH-OF-4
146Corey Knebel, PHI, RP6RP
147Lance Lynn, CHW, SP6SP
148Jake McGee, SF, RP6RP
149Luis Garcia, HOU, SP6SP
150Mike Clevinger, SD, SP6SP
151Hunter Greene, CIN, SP6SP
152Joe Ryan, MIN, SP6SP+5
153Chris Sale, BOS, SP6SP
154Andrew Heaney, LAD, SP6SP
155Shane Baz, TB, SP5SP-1
156Spencer Torkelson, DET, 1B51B
157Josh Bell, WAS, 1B41B-1
158Ty France, SEA, 1B41B-2B-DH
159Brandon Crawford, SF, SS4SS
160Dansby Swanson, ATL, SS4SS-2
161Brandon Belt, SF, 1B41B
162Anthony Rizzo, NYY, 1B41B+2
163Mitch Garver, TEX, C4C-DH
164Joey Gallo, NYY, RF4OF
165Hunter Renfroe, MIL, RF4OF-5
166Luis Castillo, CIN, SP4SP
167Yuli Gurriel, HOU, 1B41B-1
168Connor Joe, COL, LF41B-DH-OF+2
169Ryan Mountcastle, BAL, 1B41B-DH-OF-2
170Taylor Ward, LAA, RF3OFN/R
171Kyle Hendricks, CHC, SP3SP
172Lourdes Gurriel, TOR, LF3OF
173Randal Grichuk, COL, CF3OF
174Luke Voit, SD, 1B31B-DH-3
175Matt Brash, SEA, SP3SP
176MacKenzie Gore, SD, SP3SP-1
177Nestor Cortes, NYY, SP3SP+2
178Zack Greinke, KC, SP3SP-3
179Josh Donaldson, NYY, 3B33B-DH
180Noah Syndergaard, LAA, SP3SP
181Jared Walsh, LAA, 1B31B-1
182Jarred Kelenic, SEA, CF3OF
183DJ LeMahieu, NYY, 2B31B-2B-3B
184Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT, 3B33B
185Frank Schwindel, CHC, 1B31B
186Marcus Stroman, CHC, SP3SP-3
187Gavin Lux, LAD, SS32B-SS
188Jeremy Pena, HOU, SS3SS
189Keibert Ruiz, WAS, C3C
190Scott Barlow, KC, RP2RP-1
191Nick Lodolo, CIN, SP2SP
192Eddie Rosario, ATL, LF2OF
193Matt Chapman, TOR, 3B23B
194Sonny Gray, MIN, SP2SP
195Yoan Moncada, CHW, 3B23B
196Jorge Soler, MIA, RF2DH-OF
197Mark Melancon, ARI, RP2RP
198Eugenio Suarez, SEA, 3B23B-SSN/R
199Trey Mancini, BAL, 1B21B-DH
200Ian Happ, CHC, LF2OF+1
201Michael Brantley, HOU, LF2DH-OF
202Oneil Cruz, PIT, SS2SS
203Brendan Rodgers, COL, 2B22B-SS-2
204Steven Kwan, CLE, CF2OF
205Trent Grisham, SD, CF2OF
206Dylan Carlson, STL, RF2OF
207Jose Urquidy, HOU, SP2SP