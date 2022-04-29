Drew Rasmussen SP TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 26 Matchups at OAK, at SEA Rostered 55% He fed the Mariners a healthy diet of cutters and sliders en route to 19 swinging strikes and nine strikeouts last time out, and if he can maintain that approach this week, the rewards will be twice over.

Jordan Montgomery SP NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29 Matchups at TOR, vs. TEX Rostered 75% These matchups aren't doing him any favors, but he's reliable enough that you'll generally want to use him whenever he's in line for two starts.

Dakota Hudson SP STL St. Louis • #43 • Age: 27 Matchups at KC, at SF Rostered 57% He's allowed a combined three hits and no runs in his past two starts. His strikeout-to-walk ratio during that time is 1-to-1, but the ground-ball specialist is a proven run suppressor who gets two cracks at it this week.

Tarik Skubal SP DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 25 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 79% The left-hander took a step back in his latest start but looks more in control in his sophomore season and has a particularly favorable matchup this time around.

Aaron Ashby RP MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. CIN Rostered 43% He's coming off his best start of the young season, allowing one hit (albeit with five walks). The upside remains enticing if he's beginning to settle in, and the Reds have been the worst team in baseball early on.

Michael Lorenzen SP LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 32% The converted reliever is still figuring out the best way to deploy all six of his pitches, but the results have been decent enough so far, with two quality starts already. You can tell I'm already straining for recommendations, though.

Jake Junis RP SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29 Matchups at LAD, vs. STL Rostered 4% Technically, he could make no starts this week, instead following an opener twice, but he'll be the one throwing all the innings and positioning himself for the win. He may be another success story for the Giants, who have him throwing his slider more than ever.

German Marquez SP COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. WAS, at ARI Rostered 71% Yeah, he's been mostly terrible so far, but it's totally his MO to vacillate between brilliant and bad, making him still a worthy two-start gamble in points leagues. We're eight names into this list at this point, so what do you want?

Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL Baltimore • #50 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. MIN, vs. KC Rostered 26% OK, we're really stretching now. To be honest, it's probably a mistake to start this guy, but he does have a 0.93 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning so far.