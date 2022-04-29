If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
TB Tampa Bay • #57 • Age: 26
He fed the Mariners a healthy diet of cutters and sliders en route to 19 swinging strikes and nine strikeouts last time out, and if he can maintain that approach this week, the rewards will be twice over.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
These matchups aren't doing him any favors, but he's reliable enough that you'll generally want to use him whenever he's in line for two starts.
STL St. Louis • #43 • Age: 27
He's allowed a combined three hits and no runs in his past two starts. His strikeout-to-walk ratio during that time is 1-to-1, but the ground-ball specialist is a proven run suppressor who gets two cracks at it this week.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 25
The left-hander took a step back in his latest start but looks more in control in his sophomore season and has a particularly favorable matchup this time around.
Aaron Ashby RP
MIL Milwaukee • #26 • Age: 23
He's coming off his best start of the young season, allowing one hit (albeit with five walks). The upside remains enticing if he's beginning to settle in, and the Reds have been the worst team in baseball early on.
LAA L.A. Angels • #25 • Age: 30
The converted reliever is still figuring out the best way to deploy all six of his pitches, but the results have been decent enough so far, with two quality starts already. You can tell I'm already straining for recommendations, though.
Jake Junis RP
SF San Francisco • #34 • Age: 29
Technically, he could make no starts this week, instead following an opener twice, but he'll be the one throwing all the innings and positioning himself for the win. He may be another success story for the Giants, who have him throwing his slider more than ever.
COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27
Yeah, he's been mostly terrible so far, but it's totally his MO to vacillate between brilliant and bad, making him still a worthy two-start gamble in points leagues. We're eight names into this list at this point, so what do you want?
BAL Baltimore • #50 • Age: 27
OK, we're really stretching now. To be honest, it's probably a mistake to start this guy, but he does have a 0.93 ERA with more than a strikeout per inning so far.
Mitch Keller SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 26
I promise I'm not trolling you with this one. There's just no one else to recommend. Come on, fastball!