joe-ryan.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (May 2-8). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.


Must-start, all formats
1
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
2
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
3
A. Manoah SP TOR Alek Manoah SP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
4
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
BOS
Boston
5
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SD
San Diego
6
M. Gore SP SD MacKenzie Gore SP SD
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIA
Miami
7
C. Bassitt SP NYM Chris Bassitt SP NYM
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
8
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
COL
Colorado
9
P. Sandoval SP LAA Patrick Sandoval SP LAA
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
WAS
Washington
Sleepers and questionables
10
C. Carrasco SP NYM Carlos Carrasco SP NYM
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
11
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
12
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
13
D. Rasmussen SP TB Drew Rasmussen SP TB
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
14
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TEX
Texas
15
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
SF
San Francisco
Better left for points leagues
16
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
17
D. Hudson SP STL Dakota Hudson SP STL
@
KC
Kansas City
 		@
SF
San Francisco
18
J. Junis RP SF Jake Junis RP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
19
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
No thanks
20
B. Zimmermann SP BAL Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
21
D. Jefferies SP OAK Daulton Jefferies SP OAK
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
22
C. Flexen SP SEA Chris Flexen SP SEA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
23
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
24
R. Yarbrough SP TB Ryan Yarbrough SP TB
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
25
R. Stripling RP TOR Ross Stripling RP TOR
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
26
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
27
M. Wacha SP BOS Michael Wacha SP BOS
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
28
J. Odorizzi SP HOU Jake Odorizzi SP HOU
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
DET
Detroit
29
M. Pineda SP DET Michael Pineda SP DET
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
HOU
Houston
30
T. Wells SP BAL Tyler Wells SP BAL
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
31
B. Wilson SP PIT Bryse Wilson SP PIT
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
32
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
33
V. Gutierrez SP CIN Vladimir Gutierrez SP CIN
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh