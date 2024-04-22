Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (April 22-28). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.
|1
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|2
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|3
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
@
|
vs
|4
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|6
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|7
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|8
|9
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|10
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|11
|12
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|13
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
|
@
|
vs
|14
|15
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
|
@
|
vs
|16
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
vs
|
@
|17
|18
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|19
|20
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
K. Winn SP SF Keaton Winn SP SF
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
vs
|
vs
|25
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|26
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
|
@
|
vs
|27
A. Suarez SP BAL Albert Suarez SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|28
|29
|30
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
|
@
|
@
|31
|32
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|33
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|34
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|35
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|36
J. Ross SP MIL Joe Ross SP MIL
|
@
|
vs
|37
|38
|39
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|40