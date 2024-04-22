kevin-gausman.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.

  • Week 5: Sleeper pitchers | Sleeper hitters

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 5 (April 22-28). All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Must-start, all formats
1
P. Lopez SP MIN Pablo Lopez SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
2
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
3
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
4
J. Jones SP PIT Jared Jones SP PIT
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
5
K. Gausman SP TOR Kevin Gausman SP TOR
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
6
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
7
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
8
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
9
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
SD
San Diego
10
R. Suarez SP PHI Ranger Suarez SP PHI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
SD
San Diego
Advisable in most cases
11
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
12
M. Stroman SP NYY Marcus Stroman SP NYY
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
13
Y. Kikuchi SP TOR Yusei Kikuchi SP TOR
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
14
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
15
M. King SP SD Michael King SP SD
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
16
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
17
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		@
DET
Detroit
18
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TEX
Texas
Better left for points leagues
19
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
20
J. Paxton SP LAD James Paxton SP LAD
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
TOR
Toronto
21
B. Pfaadt SP ARI Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
SEA
Seattle
22
K. Winn SP SF Keaton Winn SP SF
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
23
L. Lynn SP STL Lance Lynn SP STL
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
25
A. Abbott SP CIN Andrew Abbott SP CIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
TEX
Texas
No thanks
26
R. Weathers SP MIA Ryan Weathers SP MIA
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
WAS
Washington
27
A. Suarez SP BAL Albert Suarez SP BAL
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
OAK
Oakland
28
J. Wicks SP CHC Jordan Wicks SP CHC
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
BOS
Boston
29
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
30
P. Blackburn SP OAK Paul Blackburn SP OAK
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
31
J. Sears SP OAK JP Sears SP OAK
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
32
C. Paddack SP MIN Chris Paddack SP MIN
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
33
J. Quintana SP NYM Jose Quintana SP NYM
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
34
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
SF
San Francisco
35
W. Miley SP MIL Wade Miley SP MIL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
36
J. Ross SP MIL Joe Ross SP MIL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
37
J. Cannon SP CHW Jonathan Cannon SP CHW
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
38
B. Lively SP CLE Ben Lively SP CLE
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
39
P. Corbin SP WAS Patrick Corbin SP WAS
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
MIA
Miami
40
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
SD
San Diego
 		vs
HOU
Houston