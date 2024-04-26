garrett-crochet-getty-images.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (April 29-May 5). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BOS
Boston
2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
@
BOS
Boston
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
3
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
4
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
5
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Advisable in most cases
6
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
7
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
8
N. Cortes SP NYY Nestor Cortes SP NYY
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
9
B. Miller SP SEA Bryce Miller SP SEA
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
HOU
Houston
10
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
11
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
KC
Kansas City
12
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
STL
St. Louis
13
L. Severino SP NYM Luis Severino SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
14
S. Manaea SP NYM Sean Manaea SP NYM
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
15
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
vs
WAS
Washington
 		@
OAK
Oakland
16
Y. Rodriguez SP TOR Yariel Rodriguez SP TOR
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
WAS
Washington
17
B. Falter SP PIT Bailey Falter SP PIT
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
COL
Colorado
Better left for points leagues
18
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
19
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
No thanks
20
K. Maeda SP DET Kenta Maeda SP DET
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
21
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
22
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
23
L. Knack SP LAD Landon Knack SP LAD
@
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
24
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
DET
Detroit
25
C. Criswell RP BOS Cooper Criswell RP BOS
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
26
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
27
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
28
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ARI
Arizona
29
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
30
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
31
B. Wilson RP MIL Bryse Wilson RP MIL
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
32
J. Boyle SP OAK Joe Boyle SP OAK
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
MIA
Miami
33
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
SD
San Diego
34
J. France SP HOU J.P. France SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
SEA
Seattle