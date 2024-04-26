Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are projected several days out and, thus, likely to change.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (April 29-May 5). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
L. Webb SP SF Logan Webb SP SF
|
@
|
@
|3
G. Rodriguez SP BAL Grayson Rodriguez SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
|6
C. Sanchez SP PHI Cristopher Sanchez SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
J. Gray SP TEX Jon Gray SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|12
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
|
vs
|
@
|13
L. Severino SP NYM Luis Severino SP NYM
|
vs
|
@
|14
|15
T. Rogers SP MIA Trevor Rogers SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|16
Y. Rodriguez SP TOR Yariel Rodriguez SP TOR
|
vs
|
@
|17
|18
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
|
vs
|
@
|19
|20
K. Maeda SP DET Kenta Maeda SP DET
|
vs
|
@
|21
S. Matz SP STL Steven Matz SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|22
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
C. Schmidt SP NYY Clarke Schmidt SP NYY
|
@
|
vs
|25
C. Criswell RP BOS Cooper Criswell RP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|26
|27
G. Canning SP LAA Griffin Canning SP LAA
|
vs
|
@
|28
M. Waldron SP SD Matt Waldron SP SD
|
vs
|
@
|29
R. Feltner SP COL Ryan Feltner SP COL
|
@
|
@
|30
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|31
|32
|33
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|34