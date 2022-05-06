Rowdy Tellez 1B MIL Milwaukee • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN3, @MIA3 Rostered 51% My hopes for him reside in him playing against lefties more, but it's not even necessary this week with only one left-hander on the schedule. The monster power we've seen of late has long been lurking in him.

Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups @SF3, KC3 Rostered 75% Please, I'm tired of writing about him. He's looking like an obvious Coors Field success story with the batting average, and the power has come around lately as well. Just get it done.

Tommy Pham LF CIN Cincinnati • #28 • Age: 34 Matchups MIL3, @PIT4 Rostered 43% He faces a couple tough matchups in that Brewers series, but it's smooth sailing the rest of the way for a multi-talented hitter who's been straight-up murdering the ball of late.

Steven Kwan LF CLE Cleveland • #38 • Age: 24 Matchups @CHW3, @MIN3 Rostered 77% The early-season enthusiasm fizzled quickly because of a hamstring injury, which is why he's back to qualifying for this list. But he appears to be heating up again, even hitting his first home run Thursday, and has nothing but righties on the schedule.

Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups @SF3, KC3 Rostered 53% Speaking of heating up, Brendan Rodgers appears to have found his stroke after a miserable first few weeks and will face a mashable trio of Royals pitchers when the Rockies return home to end the week.

Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups @SD3, @ARI3 Rostered 66% The matchups are middle-of-the-road and he's cooled off a bit, but the overall numbers still suggest he's one of the more under-rostered hitters out there. The improved plate discipline is especially encouraging for a player who's never been lacking for power.

Sheldon Neuse 3B OAK Oakland • #26 • Age: 27 Matchups @DET5, LAA4 Rostered 76% The Athletics don't have many hitters worth recommending, but with nine games on the schedule, there has to be someone. Sheldon Neuse has played his way into a full-time role, contributing just enough power and speed to get excited about.

Jeimer Candelario 3B DET Detroit • #46 • Age: 28 Matchups OAK5, BAL3 Rostered 46% He took a while to get going last year but ended up leading the majors in doubles. He's finding his stroke at the right time with the Tigers set to enjoy an eight-game slate.

Edward Olivares RF KC Kansas City • #14 • Age: 26 Matchups @TEX3, @COL3 Rostered 9% The longtime minor-league standout has not only entered the lineup with Adalberto Mondesi going down but has quickly climbed to the leadoff spot. He'll continue to put his best foot forward with a trip to Coors Field this week, possibly swiping a couple bags along the way.