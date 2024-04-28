Whether you're in need of an injury fill-in or just a hot-hand play, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Nate Lowe 1B
TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 28
It's unlikely Nate Lowe would be as available as he is if not for his oblique injury at the start of the year. Now that he's back, he should enjoy the run an RBI advantages that come with being a regular part of the Rangers lineup. Those advantages should be especially pronounced with the team having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.
MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24
Edouard Julien has raised his batting average 65 points in the past week, with the big blow being a two-homer game Thursday. His high strikeout rate limits his batting average upside, but he's capable of doing significant damage over a short period of time and should get plenty of chances this week with only one left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include names like Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, Josh Winckowski and Cooper Criswell.
Jesse Winker LF
WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30
Jesse Winker is off to the kind of start that would suggest a bounce-back season is in store, and with the Nationals being one of only six teams playing seven games, it's a good time to roll the dice on him, particularly in points leagues where you can get the most out of his high walk rate.
Joc Pederson DH
ARI Arizona • #3 • Age: 32
Joc Pederson is a strict platoon player these days, which makes him hard to recommend most weeks, but he still delivers premium exit velocities and is capable of going on the sort of home run binge we've seen many times in the past. Week 6 seems like a good time for one with nothing but righties on the schedule for the Diamondbacks.
Luis Garcia 2B
WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 23
As with Jesse Winker, the Nationals' seven-game schedule makes for a good opportunity to highlight Luis Garcia, who's looking like a low-key breakout so far. His xBA and xSLG are both 75th percentile or better, and he's been an active base-stealer as well.
Will Benson CF
CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25
Will Benson is off to a slow start with the batting average, but the home runs and stolen bases have been there. There's a decent chance he finds his stroke this week with a full slate of righties that includes potential mashables like Matt Waldron, Randy Vasquez, Joe Musgrove and Dean Kremer. Benson hit .297 with a .938 against right-handers last year.
Mark Canha LF
DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 35
Mark Canha is showing he has something left in the tank at age 35, heading into Sunday batting .474 (9 for 19) with two homers in his past five games. The Tigers just missed the cut for the five best hitter matchups, going against pitchers like Steven Matz, Kyle Gibson, Miles Mikolas and Clarke Schmidt.
MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 27
Bryan De La Cruz was a sleeper hitter for Week 5 (April 22-28) as well, and it didn't really amount to much. Still, he's about the only Marlins hitter worth recommending for a week when they have the most favorable hitter matchups overall, going against the Nationals, Rockies and Athletics pitching staffs over a seven-game slate.
Jake Fraley RF
CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28
For as much as Will Benson stands to benefit from the Reds' righty-loaded schedule, Jake Fraley could even more. He only plays against righties, making him difficult to recommend most weeks, but has hit them to the tune of a .333 batting average (13 for 39) so far. It wouldn't be surprising to see him contribute 1-2 home runs and 2-3 stolen bases either.
Brent Rooker DH
OAK Oakland • #25 • Age: 29
The hits have been lacking for Brent Rooker as his strikeout rate has climbed over 40 percent, but with three home runs in his nine games since returning from a rib injury, he may be on the verge of breaking through. The Athletics' matchups this week could help with that. They'll be facing some of the worst parts of the Pirates and Marlins rotations.
Best hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Marlins WAS1, COL3, @OAK3
2. Cubs @NYM4, MIL3
3. Pirates @OAK3, COL3
4. Athletics PIT3, MIA3
5. Rangers WAS3, @KC3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 6
1. Red Sox SF3, @MIN3
2. Angels PHI3, @CLE3
3. Braves @SEA3, @LAD3
4. Mariners ATL3, @HOU3
5. Astros CLE3, SEA3