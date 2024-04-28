Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 28 Matchups WAS3, @KC3 Rostered 65% It's unlikely Nate Lowe would be as available as he is if not for his oblique injury at the start of the year. Now that he's back, he should enjoy the run an RBI advantages that come with being a regular part of the Rangers lineup. Those advantages should be especially pronounced with the team having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Week Rankings Matchups @CHW3, BOS3 Fantasy Rostered 61% Edouard Julien has raised his batting average 65 points in the past week, with the big blow being a two-homer game Thursday. His high strikeout rate limits his batting average upside, but he's capable of doing significant damage over a short period of time and should get plenty of chances this week with only one left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include names like Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, Josh Winckowski and Cooper Criswell.

Jesse Winker LF WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIA1, @TEX3, TOR3 Rostered 45% Jesse Winker is off to the kind of start that would suggest a bounce-back season is in store, and with the Nationals being one of only six teams playing seven games, it's a good time to roll the dice on him, particularly in points leagues where you can get the most out of his high walk rate.

Joc Pederson DH ARI Arizona • #3 • Age: 32 Matchups LAD3, SD3 Rostered 23% Joc Pederson is a strict platoon player these days, which makes him hard to recommend most weeks, but he still delivers premium exit velocities and is capable of going on the sort of home run binge we've seen many times in the past. Week 6 seems like a good time for one with nothing but righties on the schedule for the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 23 Matchups @MIA1, @TEX3, TOR3 Rostered 35% As with Jesse Winker, the Nationals' seven-game schedule makes for a good opportunity to highlight Luis Garcia, who's looking like a low-key breakout so far. His xBA and xSLG are both 75th percentile or better, and he's been an active base-stealer as well.

Will Benson CF CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @SD3, BAL3 Rostered 48% Will Benson is off to a slow start with the batting average, but the home runs and stolen bases have been there. There's a decent chance he finds his stroke this week with a full slate of righties that includes potential mashables like Matt Waldron, Randy Vasquez, Joe Musgrove and Dean Kremer. Benson hit .297 with a .938 against right-handers last year.

Mark Canha LF DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 35 Matchups STL3, @NYY3 Rostered 36% Mark Canha is showing he has something left in the tank at age 35, heading into Sunday batting .474 (9 for 19) with two homers in his past five games. The Tigers just missed the cut for the five best hitter matchups, going against pitchers like Steven Matz, Kyle Gibson, Miles Mikolas and Clarke Schmidt.

Bryan De La Cruz DH MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 27 Matchups WAS1, COL3, @OAK3 Rostered 61% Bryan De La Cruz was a sleeper hitter for Week 5 (April 22-28) as well, and it didn't really amount to much. Still, he's about the only Marlins hitter worth recommending for a week when they have the most favorable hitter matchups overall, going against the Nationals, Rockies and Athletics pitching staffs over a seven-game slate.

Jake Fraley RF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @SD3, BAL3 Rostered 50% For as much as Will Benson stands to benefit from the Reds' righty-loaded schedule, Jake Fraley could even more. He only plays against righties, making him difficult to recommend most weeks, but has hit them to the tune of a .333 batting average (13 for 39) so far. It wouldn't be surprising to see him contribute 1-2 home runs and 2-3 stolen bases either.