Fortunately, the correct matchups happen to line up with the correct hitters this week, which makes for some genuinely interesting recommendations. The Twins schedule is particularly noteworthy not only because they're facing the weak Rangers and Tigers rotations for seven games but also because all the scheduled pitchers are righties. As you'll see, it benefits a couple of left-handed hitters in particular.

Note that the White Sox are schedule for only five games, and two of them are in an NL park. It's reasonable, then -- and perhaps even advisable -- to sit designated hitter Yermin Mercedes, as reliable as he's been.

Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

We talk must-add starting pitchers and Week 6 sleepers on the Fantasy Baseball Today in 5 Podcast. You can follow us to get the latest episodes on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Best hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Twins TEX4, @DET3

2. Rangers @MIN4, SEA3

3. Athletics TOR4, TB3

4. Mets @STL4, ARI3

5. Mariners BAL3, @TEX3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 6

1. Reds CHW2, @CLE3

2. Royals CLE4, CHW3

3. Phillies MIL4, @ATL3

4. White Sox @CIN2, @KC3

5. Cubs LAD3, PIT3