Nate Lowe 1B TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 28 Matchups WAS3, @KC3 Rostered 65% It's likely Nate Lowe wouldn't be as available as he is if he wasn't sidelined by an oblique injury for the start of the year. Now that he's back, he should enjoy the run an RBI advantages that come with being a regular part of the Rangers lineup. Those advantages should be especially pronounced with the team having the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.

Edouard Julien 2B MIN Minnesota • #47 • Age: 24 Week Rankings Matchups @CHW3, BOS3 Fantasy Rostered 61% Edouard Julien enters this weekend on a high note, having gone yard twice Thursday. His high strikeout rate has kept his batting average down so far, but he's capable of doing significant damage over a short period of time and should get plenty of chances this week with only one left-hander on the schedule. Meanwhile, the righties include names like Michael Soroka, Chris Flexen, Josh Winckowski and Cooper Criswell.

Jesse Winker LF WAS Washington • #6 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIA1, @TEX3, TOR3 Rostered 45% Jesse Winker is off to the kind of start that would suggest a bounce-back season is in store, and with the Nationals being one of only six teams playing seven games, it's a good time to roll the dice on him, particularly in points leagues where you can get the most out of his high walk rate.

Joc Pederson DH ARI Arizona • #3 • Age: 32 Matchups LAD3, SD3 Rostered 23% Joc Pederson is a strict platoon player these days, which makes him hard to recommend most weeks, but he still delivers premium exit velocities and is capable of going on the sort of home run binge we've seen many times in the past. Week 6 seems like a good time for one with nothing but righties on the schedule for the Diamondbacks.

Luis Garcia 2B WAS Washington • #2 • Age: 23 Matchups @MIA1, @TEX3, TOR3 Rostered 35% As with Jesse Winker, the Nationals seven-game schedule makes for a good opportunity to highlight Luis Garcia, who's looking like a low-key breakout so far. His xBA and xSLG are both 90th percentile or better, and he's been an active base-stealer as well.

Will Benson CF CIN Cincinnati • #30 • Age: 25 Matchups @SD3, BAL3 Rostered 48% Will Benson is off to a slow start with the batting average, but the home runs and stolen bases have been there. There's a decent chance he finds his stroke this week with a full slate of righties that includes potential mashables like Matt Waldron, Randy Vasquez, Joe Musgrove, Albert Suarez and Dean Kremer. Benson hit .297 with a .938 against right-handers last year.

Mark Canha LF DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 35 Matchups STL3, @NYY3 Rostered 36% Mark Canha is showing he has something left in the tank at age 35, heading into the weekend slashing .298/.411/.575 with three homers in his past 13 games. The Tigers just missed the cut for the five best hitter matchups, going against pitchers like Steven Matz, Kyle Gibson, Miles MIkolas and Clarke Schmidt.

Bryan De La Cruz LF MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 27 Matchups WAS1, COL3, @OAK3 Rostered 61% Bryan De La Cruz was a sleeper hitter for Week 5 (April 22-28) as well, and so far, it hasn't amounted to much. But he's about the only Marlins hitter worth recommending for a week when they have the most favorable hitter matchups overall, going against the Nationals, Rockies and Athletics pitching staffs over a seven-game slate.

Jake Fraley RF CIN Cincinnati • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups @SD3, BAL3 Rostered 50% For as much as Will Benson stands to benefit from the Reds' righty-loaded schedule, Jake Fraley could even more. He only plays against righties, making him difficult to recommend most weeks, but has hit them to the tune of a .361 batting average (13 for 36) so far. It wouldn't be surprising to see him contribute 1-2 home runs and 2-3 stolen bases either.