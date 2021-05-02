Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (May 3-9):
|1
|2
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|5
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
|
vs
|
vs
|6
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|7
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
|
@
|
vs
|8
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
|
vs
|
vs
|9
|10
|11
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|12
H. Ynoa SP ATL Huascar Ynoa SP ATL
|
@
|
vs
|13
J. Junis SP KC Jake Junis SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|14
|15
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|16
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
|
vs
|
vs
|17
S. McClanahan RP TB Shane McClanahan RP TB
|
@
|
@
|18
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|19
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
vs
|
@
|20
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
|
@
|
@
|21
|22
|23
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
|
@
|
@
|24
|25
|26
|27
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
vs
|28
A. Sanchez SP SF Aaron Sanchez SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|29
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
|
@
|
@
|30
M. Minor SP KC Mike Minor SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|31
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|32
|33
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
|
@
|
@