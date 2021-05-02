shohei-ohtani.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 6 (May 3-9):

Must-start, all formats
1
J. deGrom SP NYM Jacob deGrom SP NYM
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
2
T. Glasnow SP TB Tyler Glasnow SP TB
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
3
A. Nola SP PHI Aaron Nola SP PHI
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
4
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
5
S. Alcantara SP MIA Sandy Alcantara SP MIA
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
6
Z. Greinke SP HOU Zack Greinke SP HOU
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
7
A. Civale SP CLE Aaron Civale SP CLE
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
Sleepers and questionables
8
S. Ohtani DH LAA Shohei Ohtani DH LAA
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
9
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
DET
Detroit
10
F. Montas SP OAK Frankie Montas SP OAK
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
11
G. Marquez SP COL German Marquez SP COL
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
STL
St. Louis
12
H. Ynoa SP ATL Huascar Ynoa SP ATL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
13
J. Junis SP KC Jake Junis SP KC
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
14
K. Gibson SP TEX Kyle Gibson SP TEX
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
15
A. Wainwright SP STL Adam Wainwright SP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
WAS
Washington
16
D. German SP NYY Domingo German SP NYY
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
WAS
Washington
17
S. McClanahan RP TB Shane McClanahan RP TB
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
Better left for points leagues
18
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
19
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
20
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
KC
Kansas City
21
J. Happ SP MIN J.A. Happ SP MIN
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
DET
Detroit
22
S. Matz SP TOR Steven Matz SP TOR
@
OAK
Oakland
 		@
HOU
Houston
23
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
No thanks
24
K. Kim SP STL Kwang Hyun Kim SP STL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
COL
Colorado
25
C. Irvin SP OAK Cole Irvin SP OAK
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
TB
Tampa Bay
26
C. Mize SP DET Casey Mize SP DET
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
27
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
28
A. Sanchez SP SF Aaron Sanchez SP SF
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
SD
San Diego
29
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
MIA
Miami
30
M. Minor SP KC Mike Minor SP KC
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
31
E. Fedde SP WAS Erick Fedde SP WAS
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
32
D. Kremer SP BAL Dean Kremer SP BAL
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
BOS
Boston
33
E. Lauer SP MIL Eric Lauer SP MIL
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
MIA
Miami